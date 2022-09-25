LOOK: Top images from Alabama's first SEC win of 2022

Alabama took on the Vanderbilt Commodores to open up conference play for the 2022 season and the Crimson Tide came out on top with a final score of 55-3.

Through four weeks of college football, Alabama is a perfect 4-0. This win came courtesy of the consistent high level of play from quarterback Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., but others contributed in some major ways.

Now, the Crimson Tide’s focus will shift to Arkansas. The team will travel to Fayetteville for a top-25 showdown with SEC Championship implications.

Relive some of the Crimson Tide’s top moments from the Week 4 win over Vanderbilt.