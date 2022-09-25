ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

LOOK: Top images from Alabama's first SEC win of 2022

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dNLKx_0i9LOfIH00

Alabama took on the Vanderbilt Commodores to open up conference play for the 2022 season and the Crimson Tide came out on top with a final score of 55-3.

Through four weeks of college football, Alabama is a perfect 4-0. This win came courtesy of the consistent high level of play from quarterback Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., but others contributed in some major ways.

Now, the Crimson Tide’s focus will shift to Arkansas. The team will travel to Fayetteville for a top-25 showdown with SEC Championship implications.

Relive some of the Crimson Tide’s top moments from the Week 4 win over Vanderbilt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qvmgj_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMza8_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mC3Pa_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360dv6_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05iYrL_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pGpD_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBEhR_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34mmRf_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hO4Bw_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xp5Sf_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TiKT_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFcEp_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sp7Ai_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGnLn_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mnjuq_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mt8fn_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LHbv6_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dMwBS_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2LuF_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xiqzT_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdrXk_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SD8Yp_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVt14_0i9LOfIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLnia_0i9LOfIH00

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy