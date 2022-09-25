ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Mayor Adams calls trip to Puerto Rico and the DR an eye opener

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams was in the Bronx on Tuesday morning recapping his trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.He and his team traveled to the Caribbean to survey the destruction left behind by Hurricane Fiona to provide boots on the ground relief.CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado has details on a trip hizzoner called profound."We're going to show the humanitarian action of what it is to be a New Yorker," Adams said.READ MORE: Local leaders call for hurricane relief for Puerto Rico as Mayor Eric Adams surveys damage in Dominican RepublicOn Sunday, Adams landed in Puerto Rico, a place he refers to as the sixth borough of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Puerto Rico’s Think tank says the people of Puerto Rico are becoming resistant

A week after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, residents are struggling to pick up the pieces with very little help. Hundreds of thousands remain without electricity and water. Deepak Lamba-Nieves is the research director at The Center for A New Economy in Puerto Rico. He joined American Voices live from the island to discuss humanitarian efforts happening on the ground and what more needs to be done.Sept. 26, 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
travellemming.com

Puerto Rican Fruit (13 Best to Try, By a Local)

Trying the most scrumptious Puerto Rican fruits should be high-priority while on the island. Puerto Rico boasts ideal weather for cultivating many tropical fruits. And while trying the local Puerto Rico cuisine is one of the best activities on the island, you shouldn’t miss the chance to try the freshly cultivated fruits too.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Menendez
census.gov

Quarterly Workforce Indicators for Puerto Rico

The U.S. Census Bureau today released its first-ever Quarterly Workforce Indicators (QWI) for Puerto Rico. These data, available through QWI Explorer and the Local Employment Dynamics (LED) Extraction Tool, provide comprehensive data access and analytical capabilities through flexible charts, tables and maps.
AMERICAS
fox5ny.com

Hurricane Fiona: NYC Mayor Eric Adams visits Puerto Rico to support recovery

PUERTO RICO - New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited Puerto Rico on Sunday to support recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona's destruction last week. "We call Puerto Rico our sixth borough and we don’t take that name lightly," Adams said in a tweet. "We’re going to do the work on the ground to make our neighbors whole again."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wabcradio.com

Mayor Adams In Puerto Rico Checking Out Hurricane Damage

NEW YORK (77WABC) – Mayor Eric Adams was in Puerto Rico Sunday checking out the damage Hurricane Fiona did to the island nation. Adams reassured those still devastated by Fiona that New York will help them. New York State Police officers have been in the country helping many residents...
ENVIRONMENT
umc.org

UMC bishops seek donations for Puerto Rico in wake of hurricane

WASHINGTON, DC – The Council of Bishops (COB) of The United Methodist Church is appealing for donations to assist the recovery efforts in Puerto Rico following the devastation left on the island by Hurricane Fiona last week. The Methodist Church of Puerto Rico sent a letter to the COB...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Maria Fund#American Voices
gcaptain.com

Calls for Puerto Rico Jones Act Waivers Grow Louder

With Hurricane Fiona’s path of destruction in Puerto Rico, there are growing calls to waive Jones Act requirements that would allow foreign-flagged ships to deliver supplies between the U.S. mainland and the U.S. Commonwealth. Today, Puerto Rican Governor Pedro Pierluisi said on Twitter that he has called on Secretary...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Environment
HipHopDX.com

Crazy Legs Announces Fundraiser For Puerto Rico With Statik Selektah, DJ Envy + More

Crazy Legs, legendary b-boy and proud Puerto Rican, has announced a fundraiser for his home country after it was ravaged by Hurricane Fiona. Crazy Legs shared a flyer for the event to his Instagram account on Sunday (September 25) revealing the event will take place at the Chelsea Music Hall in New York City on Tuesday (September 27).
ADVOCACY
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Task Force 1 returns from Puerto Rico

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Task Force 1 returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. The team of 45 firefighters from Omaha, Lincoln, and other departments went to Puerto Rico to conduct rapid search operations, looking for survivors and anyone affected by the storm. Hurricane Fiona...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy