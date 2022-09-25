Read full article on original website
Related
Mayor Adams calls trip to Puerto Rico and the DR an eye opener
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams was in the Bronx on Tuesday morning recapping his trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.He and his team traveled to the Caribbean to survey the destruction left behind by Hurricane Fiona to provide boots on the ground relief.CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado has details on a trip hizzoner called profound."We're going to show the humanitarian action of what it is to be a New Yorker," Adams said.READ MORE: Local leaders call for hurricane relief for Puerto Rico as Mayor Eric Adams surveys damage in Dominican RepublicOn Sunday, Adams landed in Puerto Rico, a place he refers to as the sixth borough of...
MSNBC
Puerto Rico’s Think tank says the people of Puerto Rico are becoming resistant
A week after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, residents are struggling to pick up the pieces with very little help. Hundreds of thousands remain without electricity and water. Deepak Lamba-Nieves is the research director at The Center for A New Economy in Puerto Rico. He joined American Voices live from the island to discuss humanitarian efforts happening on the ground and what more needs to be done.Sept. 26, 2022.
travellemming.com
Puerto Rican Fruit (13 Best to Try, By a Local)
Trying the most scrumptious Puerto Rican fruits should be high-priority while on the island. Puerto Rico boasts ideal weather for cultivating many tropical fruits. And while trying the local Puerto Rico cuisine is one of the best activities on the island, you shouldn’t miss the chance to try the freshly cultivated fruits too.
nypressnews.com
Mayor Eric Adams joins relief team in Puerto Rico to help with Hurricane Fiona response
ELIZABETH, N.J. — Mayor Eric Adams is standing ready with the people of Puerto Rico. He is trying to help them build back after Hurricane Fiona wreaked havoc last week on the island. But as CBS2’s John Dias reported, thousands in New Jersey turned a party into a purpose...
RELATED PEOPLE
census.gov
Quarterly Workforce Indicators for Puerto Rico
The U.S. Census Bureau today released its first-ever Quarterly Workforce Indicators (QWI) for Puerto Rico. These data, available through QWI Explorer and the Local Employment Dynamics (LED) Extraction Tool, provide comprehensive data access and analytical capabilities through flexible charts, tables and maps.
fox5ny.com
Hurricane Fiona: NYC Mayor Eric Adams visits Puerto Rico to support recovery
PUERTO RICO - New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited Puerto Rico on Sunday to support recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona's destruction last week. "We call Puerto Rico our sixth borough and we don’t take that name lightly," Adams said in a tweet. "We’re going to do the work on the ground to make our neighbors whole again."
wabcradio.com
Mayor Adams In Puerto Rico Checking Out Hurricane Damage
NEW YORK (77WABC) – Mayor Eric Adams was in Puerto Rico Sunday checking out the damage Hurricane Fiona did to the island nation. Adams reassured those still devastated by Fiona that New York will help them. New York State Police officers have been in the country helping many residents...
umc.org
UMC bishops seek donations for Puerto Rico in wake of hurricane
WASHINGTON, DC – The Council of Bishops (COB) of The United Methodist Church is appealing for donations to assist the recovery efforts in Puerto Rico following the devastation left on the island by Hurricane Fiona last week. The Methodist Church of Puerto Rico sent a letter to the COB...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gcaptain.com
Calls for Puerto Rico Jones Act Waivers Grow Louder
With Hurricane Fiona’s path of destruction in Puerto Rico, there are growing calls to waive Jones Act requirements that would allow foreign-flagged ships to deliver supplies between the U.S. mainland and the U.S. Commonwealth. Today, Puerto Rican Governor Pedro Pierluisi said on Twitter that he has called on Secretary...
MSNBC
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba, will hit Florida as a Category 4
Hurricane Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday morning as it made landfall in western Cuba, U.S. officials said. Florida is bracing for the storm to become a Category 4.Sept. 27, 2022.
Indiana region of American Red Cross deploys volunteers to Florida, Puerto Rico
(WEHT) - The Indiana region of the American Red Cross is deploying more than a dozen volunteers to Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Ian making landfall and to Puerto Rico for disaster relief after Hurricane Fiona.
MSNBC
St. Petersburg mayor: People 'need to get to a safe place' as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
As Hurricane Ian moves towards Florida’s west coast as a Category 3 storm, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch urged residents to heed state officials’ evacuations orders, saying, “We are prepared. Folks just need to now respond to that evacuation order and get to a safe place.” NBC News’ Steve Patterson has the details.Sept. 27, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
FEMA administrator discusses 'extensive' preparations for Hurricane Ian
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell joined the White House briefing to discuss preparations for Hurricane Ian in Florida, warning of storm surge and urging residents to follow potential evacuation orders.Sept. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Florida prepares as Hurricane Ian strengthens
NBC News' Sam Brock reports on how Florida is preparing for Hurricane Ian, which is strengthening into major a Category 3 hurricane. Sept. 27, 2022.
Philly celebrates return of Puerto Rican Day Parade, shows support to island after Fiona
Sunday was a day for Philadelphians to celebrate Puerto Rican heritage, and stand in solidarity with people currently suffering on the island, with the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade.
HipHopDX.com
Crazy Legs Announces Fundraiser For Puerto Rico With Statik Selektah, DJ Envy + More
Crazy Legs, legendary b-boy and proud Puerto Rican, has announced a fundraiser for his home country after it was ravaged by Hurricane Fiona. Crazy Legs shared a flyer for the event to his Instagram account on Sunday (September 25) revealing the event will take place at the Chelsea Music Hall in New York City on Tuesday (September 27).
Long Island organization holds donation drive to benefit Fiona-impacted Puerto Ricans
Jibaritos With Troops helped organize the donation drive of desperately needed supplies that will be sent down to the island.
MSNBC
Indiana lawyer seeks to block Biden's student debt forgiveness program
A public interest lawyer in Indiana is suing the Biden administration to block the student loan forgiveness program. The suit states that the policy violates the constitution, and that some could be subject to a state income tax liability. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports. Sept. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
‘Better to be safe than sorry’: Tampa residents evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian
Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian and evacuations are underway as the storm approaches. Gov. Ron DeSantis urged residents to move inland and get to higher ground. Sept. 27, 2022.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Task Force 1 returns from Puerto Rico
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Task Force 1 returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. The team of 45 firefighters from Omaha, Lincoln, and other departments went to Puerto Rico to conduct rapid search operations, looking for survivors and anyone affected by the storm. Hurricane Fiona...
Comments / 0