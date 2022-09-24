Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Florida braces for Category 4 Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm as it bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast Wednesday after knocking out power to all of Cuba. Meteorologist Bill Karins has the latest updates.Sept. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
As Florida’s coastal communities prepare for landfall, DeSantis calls Ian a ‘historic storm’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described Hurricane Ian as a “historic storm” as it barrels toward the state’s gulf coast, prompting evacuation orders for many coastal communities. Sept. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Ian a huge storm in size and power, will move over Florida in 'walking pace'
Meteorologist Michelle Grossman has the latest updates on Hurricane Ian, which now will carry winds of 155 MPH.Sept. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
‘Better to be safe than sorry’: Tampa residents evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian
Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian and evacuations are underway as the storm approaches. Gov. Ron DeSantis urged residents to move inland and get to higher ground. Sept. 27, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSNBC
Ian strengthens into a hurricane, and Florida braces for the storm
Tropical storm Ian strengthened into a hurricane Monday as Florida prepared for possible floods this week. The National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to strengthen rapidly during the next day or so and become a major hurricane as it nears western Cuba. Sam Brock reports.Sept. 26, 2022.
MSNBC
FEMA administrator discusses 'extensive' preparations for Hurricane Ian
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell joined the White House briefing to discuss preparations for Hurricane Ian in Florida, warning of storm surge and urging residents to follow potential evacuation orders.Sept. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
‘Premeditated, fraudulent and illegal’: DeSantis facing lawsuits over ‘cruel’ migrant stunt
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is facing multiple new lawsuits. One, newly raised by Florida State Senator Jason Pizzo alleges DeSantis violated Florida law when he transported migrants from Texas, as the law states migrants must come from “this state.” Pizzo joins “The Beat” to discuss the lawsuit, saying: “DeSantis has to pick and choose. Does he want to say they’re unauthorized aliens or not... He has to pick either one, and both, whichever he picks, he violates the law.”Sept. 26, 2022.
MSNBC
Colorado secretary of state: A huge opportunity to save the country in November
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is running for re-election in November discusses voter faith in U.S. elections and the effects of the Big Lie on elections.Sept. 28, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
Puerto Rico’s Think tank says the people of Puerto Rico are becoming resistant
A week after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, residents are struggling to pick up the pieces with very little help. Hundreds of thousands remain without electricity and water. Deepak Lamba-Nieves is the research director at The Center for A New Economy in Puerto Rico. He joined American Voices live from the island to discuss humanitarian efforts happening on the ground and what more needs to be done.Sept. 26, 2022.
MSNBC
AZ Dem Secy. of State Candidate on GOP opponent: ‘There’s nothing semi about that facism’
With midterms approaching, stakes couldn’t be higher in Arizona where various Trump-backed election deniers are on the ballot. Democratic Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes joins Mehdi Hasan to discuss the future of AZ politics. Sept. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Indiana lawyer seeks to block Biden's student debt forgiveness program
A public interest lawyer in Indiana is suing the Biden administration to block the student loan forgiveness program. The suit states that the policy violates the constitution, and that some could be subject to a state income tax liability. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports. Sept. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Texas AG Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid process server
This should’ve been an easy and straightforward process. A group of non-profit organizations have filed a lawsuit related to helping Texans pay for out-of-state abortions. As part of the case, a process server named Ernesto Martin Herrera went to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s home to hand him a subpoena for a federal court hearing.
Comments / 0