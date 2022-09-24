ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

MSNBC

Florida braces for Category 4 Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm as it bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast Wednesday after knocking out power to all of Cuba. Meteorologist Bill Karins has the latest updates.Sept. 28, 2022.
MSNBC

Ian strengthens into a hurricane, and Florida braces for the storm

Tropical storm Ian strengthened into a hurricane Monday as Florida prepared for possible floods this week. The National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to strengthen rapidly during the next day or so and become a major hurricane as it nears western Cuba. Sam Brock reports.Sept. 26, 2022.
MSNBC

‘Premeditated, fraudulent and illegal’: DeSantis facing lawsuits over ‘cruel’ migrant stunt

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is facing multiple new lawsuits. One, newly raised by Florida State Senator Jason Pizzo alleges DeSantis violated Florida law when he transported migrants from Texas, as the law states migrants must come from “this state.” Pizzo joins “The Beat” to discuss the lawsuit, saying: “DeSantis has to pick and choose. Does he want to say they’re unauthorized aliens or not... He has to pick either one, and both, whichever he picks, he violates the law.”Sept. 26, 2022.
MSNBC

Puerto Rico’s Think tank says the people of Puerto Rico are becoming resistant

A week after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, residents are struggling to pick up the pieces with very little help. Hundreds of thousands remain without electricity and water. Deepak Lamba-Nieves is the research director at The Center for A New Economy in Puerto Rico. He joined American Voices live from the island to discuss humanitarian efforts happening on the ground and what more needs to be done.Sept. 26, 2022.
MSNBC

Texas AG Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid process server

This should’ve been an easy and straightforward process. A group of non-profit organizations have filed a lawsuit related to helping Texans pay for out-of-state abortions. As part of the case, a process server named Ernesto Martin Herrera went to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s home to hand him a subpoena for a federal court hearing.
