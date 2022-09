At the end of a hellish year of injury heartbreak, Gio Reyna, the most promising teenager in American soccer, looked to finally be on course for the 2022 World Cup. He'd returned to Borussia Dortmund's lineup, and was dishing out Champions League assists. He showed flashes of his talent with the U.S. men's national team last Friday against Japan, and again on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia.

SOCCER ・ 12 HOURS AGO