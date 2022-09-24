Read full article on original website
LSUSports.net
LSU Men's Golf Enters Match Play T8 After Stroke Play At SEC Event
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team posted an even par round of 280 to finish in a tie for eighth after 54 holes of stroke play at the SEC Match Play Tournament at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. The match play format for...
LSUSports.net
Martingayle, Rangel Receive SEC Runner of the Week Recognition
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU senior Jackson Martingayle and sophomore Lorena Rangel on Tuesday each received SEC Cross Country Runner of the Week recognition from the league office. Martingayle, a product of Virginia, Beach, Va., was named Men’s Runner of the Week, and Rangel, a native of San Luis...
LSUSports.net
Women’s Basketball Holds First Official Team Practice
BATON ROUGE – Kim Mulkey and the LSU Women’s Basketball team held their first official practice ahead of the 2022-23 season Monday in front of nearly 500 LSU fans on the main floor of the PMAC. LSU is set to begin its season on November 7 when it...
LSUSports.net
LSU Men's Golf Team Has Low 2nd Round At SEC Match Play
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team soared up eight places in the standings in the second round Sunday of the SEC Match Play Tournament to stand in a tie for fifth at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia, Alabama. LSU hit on all phases of the...
LSUSports.net
Soccer Falls at Mississippi State, 3-2
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The LSU soccer team (7-2-2, 2-1-0 SEC) was defeated by the Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-0-2, 3-0-0 SEC) by a score of 3-2 on Sunday night at the MSU Soccer Field. It took only four minutes for a goal as Mississippi State’s Gwen Mummert scored a header...
LSUSports.net
Matthew Douglas
Matthew has been a part of LSU’s Ticket Sales team since September of 2022. Prior to coming to LSU, he led the ticket sales team at Baylor University as the Director of Ticket Sales & Annual Giving for 3 years. At Baylor, he and his team were a part...
Kentucky vs. South Carolina Set For Late Kick in Lexington
The SEC has announced time slots for week six of the 2022 college football season. It'll be the third night game of the season in Lexington for the Wildcats when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 8: UK will be the nightcap on SEC Network as it looks for its third win in a row ...
LSUSports.net
Football Earns Complete Win Over New Mexico, 38-0
BATON ROUGE – Quarterback Jayden Daniels went 24-for-29 for 279 yards passing to lead LSU over New Mexico, 38-0, on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. LSU improved to 3-1 with the victory, while the Lobos dropped to 2-2 on the year. The Tigers return to action next Saturday for their first road test against Auburn at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.
gobigbluecountry.com
Five-Star Kentucky Target Sets Commitment Date
A big Kentucky target has set a commitment date. Aaron Bradshaw, a five-star big man in the class of 2023, has set November 16 as his commitment date to announce his decision, according to Travis Branham of 247Sports. Kentucky, Louisville, Texas, USC, and the G League are destinations Bradshaw is...
LSUSports.net
LSU Sixty Airs at 6 p.m. CT Sunday Night
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Sixty, a program highlighting events and topics involving the athletics department, will air at 6 p.m. CT Sunday on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The one-hour show, hosted by Bill Franques and produced by Jeff Palermo, is a weekly production containing football game recaps and interviews with LSU personalities. The show airs on Sundays in the fall, and it may be heard statewide on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.
LSUSports.net
Brian Kelly Press Conference - Auburn
Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly press conference show, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week’s news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.
Golf Digest
Sound the alarms, Ole Miss will be wearing Realtree electric-blue camo alternates against Kentucky on Saturday
Across much of America, it ain’t just college football szn. It’s deer szn. A fall tradition just as American as getting hammered by noon and shouting obscenities at a bunch of teenage athletes, every Saturday men and women across this great nation wake up at the ass-crack of dawn to sit in a tree for hours on end hoping that Bambi wanders by upwind. On Saturday, Ole Miss will pay tribute to both of these time-honored rituals with a new set of alternates designed by the camo experts at Realtree. Football fashionistas, you may want to sit down for this one.
Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School
Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
WKYT 27
Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale makes history
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland is the largest thoroughbred auction house in the world. “The September Sale is the most significant sale of the year for us in the way of numbers, in the way of gross,” said V.P. of sales at Keeneland, Tony Lacy. The 2022 September Sale...
WTVQ
Overnight Lexington shooting hospitalizes 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man walked himself into a Lexington hospital a little after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday after being shot. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, according to police, who added they haven’t been able to pinpoint an exact location of the shooting yet, but are still investigating.
cntraveler.com
How to Sip Your Way Through Kentucky's Lesser-Known Bourbon Trail
The distilleries of the official Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which stretches between Louisville and Lexington, have long been a popular draw. In fact, 2021 was one of the biggest years for visitors, with some 1.5 million tours given. But the story of the amber spirit isn’t limited to just one place. Northern Kentucky is considered to be bourbon’s original home. In the early days, the Ohio River served as the original “bourbon trail” as distillers shipped their products in barges to the big cities. And a local man was responsible for the Bottled-in-Bond Act, a law to show a spirit’s quality during a time when dangerous additives were sometimes used.
WTVQ
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
q95fm.net
Charles “”Chuck”” Davis
Charles “Chuck” Davis, born June 7, 1965 passed away on September 23, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, KY. He was a wonderful man who’s will could move mountains. He will forever be remembered by his family who he loved dearly. A celebration of life...
WKYT 27
Beshear appoints new Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County will soon have a new Commonwealth’s Attorney. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he has appointed Kimberly Baird, of Lexington, as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, effective October 1. Baird will replace the current Commonwealth’s Attorney, Lou Anna Red...
WKYT 27
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
