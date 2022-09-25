Read full article on original website
Child on bike possibly hit by car 1500 block Central Avenue
Update Tuesday, September 27, 2022 8:30am: Police confirm a child was hit by a car at 16th and Central but does not have life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Drivers still being asked to slow down in area. Billings Fire and the BPD are on scene of...
Billings Skyview High School Shooting Threat Deemed Fake
Tonight, Billings Police Department tweeted that Billings Skyview High School received a threat of a potential shooting. Officers were dispatched to talk with those involved, and deemed the threat to be unfounded. According to BPD, School at Skyview High will continue as scheduled. As more information is released, this article...
Two people hospitalized after shooting outside Alberta Bair Theater
Two men were hospitalized after a shooting inside in a vehicle caused that car to crash into a nearby bicyclist.
Assault on 2400 Block of 11th Ave North in Billings
Around 2:24 am today, Billings Police received a call to the 2400 block of 11th Ave North. Allegedly, multiple individuals were looking into a persons truck, and the victim took notice. One of the juveniles pulled a gun on the victim. At some point, BPD located all the juveniles nearby...
Billings police respond to two separate incidents early Saturday morning
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to two separate incidents in the early hours of Saturday morning. Just before 1:00 am, a robbery took place near the 2500 block of 1st N. A suspect entered the business, stole a person's phone and threatened to harm them. The male suspect was...
How Does Crime Compare to Other Cities the Size of Billings?
In the last couple of weeks, our content team has covered at least half a dozen accounts of shootings, armed robberies, a jailbreak, and other mayhem in Billings. It can certainly be concerning, but let's be honest... like any city, Billings has had crime for years. Locals have jokingly referred to Billings as "the Tragic City" for decades.
Yellowstone County Sheriff's ask for publics help to find missing man.
Billings, MT- If you are in Yellowstone County or surrounding areas, the Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a missing person. Larry Grine was last known to be kayaking on the Yellowstone river somewhere near Laurel. Grine is a 69 year old man, who is 6' 2" and 170 lbs.
Major commercial developments key to continued Billings West End growth
Billings' West End is littered with construction these days, but some of it is causing more excitement than frustration.
Hydrocarbon spill causing temporary closure on Wicks and Main in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Crews are cleaning up a hydrocarbon spill that is causing a closure to Wicks and Main through 1:30 p.m. Monday. The Billings City Government said via Facebook Billings Fire Department and street crews are cleaning up the spill.
TDS Fiber Launching Statewide, Starting in Billings Heights
Have you had this happen in your house? Mom's got a zoom call. The Internet decides to stop cooperating. That's it: EVERYBODY off the Internet, so mom can do her zoom call!. That's happened in our house- and we live in Montana's largest city (if you want to call it a city).
$100K bond set for woman charged with downtown Billings arson fires
Bond was set at $100,000 Thursday for a woman accused of setting fire to a downtown Billings church and a state correctional facility.
"Just shocking": Teen charged for violent encounter on Billings Rims
Bond was set at $50,000 Tuesday for an 18-year-old man accused of shooting two other teenagers during a violent late-night encounter on the Billings Rims.
Thrift Shop Treasure. A Rare, Vintage Sofa Was Found in Billings
Like many of you, I belong to a number of various local Facebook "For Sale" pages, so perhaps this amazing blue couch has already appeared in your feed. If not, you've got to check out this retro (and highly collectible) baby blue couch that recently hit the market in Billings.
Jury: Billings man guilty of having meth, LSD, heroin at park
A Stillwater County jury took approximately an hour to reject a Billings man’s claim that the methamphetamine, LSD and heroin police found in his shirt pocket at Itch-Kep-Pe Park in 2021 had been drugs that he discovered at his campsite and intended to throw away so his then 6-year-old son wouldn’t find them.
Local man charged in connection with early morning shooting in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two people were injured in a shooting on the Rims in Billings. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports that around 3:45 am Saturday, an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old woman were shot after an argument. Both had serous injuries and took a personal vehicle to the hospital. A...
Lockwood family looking for answers in mysterious death
#JusticeforMarshall is circulating online in one family's efforts to find answers to their loved one's mysterious death
Billings winery offers unique experience
Winemakers struggle cultivating their wine grape crops in Montana due to our harsh winter temperatures
Your Friends Need Help! St. Vincent De Paul Billings Auction Starts Today
Today, St. Vincent De Paul (SVDP) in Billings kicks off their online "Friends Helping Friends" auction, going through the 30th of September, in partnership with Procter Law and Intermountain Healthcare. What items are available?. This year, a wide range of items are available. From trips to Los Cabos, Tuscany, and...
Your Chance to Hitch Up a New Camper with Tumbleweed of Billings
In passing, a new-to-Montana co-worker said that if she won a chunk of money, she'd use it to buy a camper to get out and explore Big Sky Country. So I'm certain she'll be buying at least one raffle ticket for a chance to win a $41,000+ camper from Tumbleweed of Billings.
19 Evacuated After Tues Morning Arson at Billings Church
A Tuesday morning (9/20) fire at a downtown Billings church was caused by arson, according to a Tweet from Billings Police Department Sargeant Schnelbach. The incident occurred around 5 am at St Luke's Episcopal Church, located at the corner of N 33rd St and 2nd Ave N. Responding officers arrested 43-year-old Wyoming resident Jodi Moore. The Yellowstone County Detention Facility shows the woman was booked today, charged with felony arson and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
