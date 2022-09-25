ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Child on bike possibly hit by car 1500 block Central Avenue

Update Tuesday, September 27, 2022 8:30am: Police confirm a child was hit by a car at 16th and Central but does not have life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Drivers still being asked to slow down in area. Billings Fire and the BPD are on scene of...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Skyview High School Shooting Threat Deemed Fake

Tonight, Billings Police Department tweeted that Billings Skyview High School received a threat of a potential shooting. Officers were dispatched to talk with those involved, and deemed the threat to be unfounded. According to BPD, School at Skyview High will continue as scheduled. As more information is released, this article...
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
Billings, MT
Cat Country 102.9

How Does Crime Compare to Other Cities the Size of Billings?

In the last couple of weeks, our content team has covered at least half a dozen accounts of shootings, armed robberies, a jailbreak, and other mayhem in Billings. It can certainly be concerning, but let's be honest... like any city, Billings has had crime for years. Locals have jokingly referred to Billings as "the Tragic City" for decades.
BILLINGS, MT
Stillwater County News

Jury: Billings man guilty of having meth, LSD, heroin at park

A Stillwater County jury took approximately an hour to reject a Billings man's claim that the methamphetamine, LSD and heroin police found in his shirt pocket at Itch-Kep-Pe Park in 2021 had been drugs that he discovered at his campsite and intended to throw away so his then 6-year-old son wouldn't find them.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Local man charged in connection with early morning shooting in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two people were injured in a shooting on the Rims in Billings. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports that around 3:45 am Saturday, an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old woman were shot after an argument. Both had serous injuries and took a personal vehicle to the hospital. A...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

19 Evacuated After Tues Morning Arson at Billings Church

A Tuesday morning (9/20) fire at a downtown Billings church was caused by arson, according to a Tweet from Billings Police Department Sargeant Schnelbach. The incident occurred around 5 am at St Luke's Episcopal Church, located at the corner of N 33rd St and 2nd Ave N. Responding officers arrested 43-year-old Wyoming resident Jodi Moore. The Yellowstone County Detention Facility shows the woman was booked today, charged with felony arson and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

