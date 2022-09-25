ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

98-0: Stephen F. Austin nearly hits century mark in rout of overmatched NAIA opponent

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQ7vB_0i9LAWN200

Stephen F. Austin delivered the biggest blowout of the 2022 college football season on Saturday night.

The Lumberjacks defeated the Warner Royals 98-0 in a game that was a rout before the first quarter was even over. Stephen F. Austin had 35 points after the first quarter and led 59-0 at halftime.

Stephen F. Austin competes at the NCAA’s second-tier FCS level. Warner University, located in Lake Wales, Florida, is an NAIA school and plays three levels lower than the Lumberjacks.

SFA had eight passing touchdowns as the four quarterbacks that saw playing time combined to go 29-of-35 for 478 yards against a clearly overmatched Warner secondary. SFA rushed the ball just 17 times and averaged over seven yards a carry on those attempts. Twelve different players caught a pass for the Lumberjacks and four had at least one catch of 30 yards or more.

Warner, meanwhile, had less than 150 yards of offense. The Royals rushed for just 27 yards as QB Cohen Begue was sacked numerous times. Warner had just nine first downs to SFA’s 28 and turned the ball over four times. SFA was so dominant that it scored those 98 points despite having the ball for just over 20 minutes.

And believe It or not, the Lumberjacks’ output did not set the record for the most points scored in a single game. That record is still held by Portland State as the Vikings put 105 points on Delaware State in 1980. Portland State also is part of the FCS record for the most combined points in a game when they lost 73-68 to Weber State in 2007.

The loss is the fourth blowout Warner has suffered this season too. The Royals are 0-4 and entered the game being outscored 145-32 over its first three games in losses to Kaiser University, West Florida and Florida Memorial University.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: College Football Coach Reacts To Team Losing 98-0

Over the weekend, the Stephen F. Austin football team defeated Warner by a final score of 98-0. No, that's not a misprint. The two teams were part of one of the most lop-sided games in the history of college football. Despite the nearly triple-digit loss, Wagner head coach Dialleo Burks...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KICKS 105

Tik Tok Video About SFA’s Epic Blowout Win Has 3 Million Views

Saturday night, the Stephen F. Austin State University football team broke numerous records on their way to a historic victory over a team from Florida. The Lumberjacks defeated the Warner Royals from Lake Wales, 98-0. As hard as it is to believe, the score could have easily been much worse.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Nacogdoches, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Nacogdoches, TX
Sports
Nacogdoches, TX
Football
City
Austin, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
KLTV

Injured Troup football player continues to make progress

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury continues to make progress at the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. Reid is recovering at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler following his injury on...
TROUP, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

3 East Texas schools receive 2022 College Success Awards

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three East Texas schools received 2022 College Success Awards. All three of the University of Texas at Tyler Academy charter schools were selected for this honor because they effectively prepared their students for college. They have campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine. UT Tyler Academy was on the list alongside 164 […]
TYLER, TX
scttx.com

Bruton Crowned 2022 Timpson High School Homecoming Queen

September 25, 2022 - (Photo Album) - Allona Bruton was crowned the 2022 Timpson Homecoming Queen this past Friday, September 23 as the Bears took on the Grapeland Sandies. Crowning Bruton was 2021 Homecoming Queen Allison Smithheart. The Timpson Bears won the 2022 Homecoming game against the Sandies, 67-6.
TIMPSON, TX
messenger-news.com

Houston County Museum Hidden Gem Right in Our Midst

HOUSTON COUNTY – Ask most locals about the Houston County museum and they will tell you exactly where it is – the old Crockett train station. They will probably advise you to go: a lot of history there. Many Houston County residents – if not most – have never been there themselves.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen F. Austin
Mix 93.1

Is Visiting The Bulldog Bed & Breakfast In Kilgore, Texas Worth It?

It has one of the most charming downtown areas in all of East Texas and it's full of history and discovery. Visiting downtown Kilgore, Texas you can get lost in learning about the oil boom and the history of this small East Texas town thanks to the East Texas Oil Museum. There's more to Kilgore too, you can check out the Texas Museum of Broadcasting & Communication, the Rangerette Showcase and Museum, Kilgore College and so many other charming locations to visit and learn about.
KILGORE, TX
101.5 KNUE

You Would Be Living the Dream in this Henderson, Texas Home

As I continue to dream about homes that are way out of my price range, I found this place in Henderson, Texas and it made my jaw drop immediately. This place looks like a resort perfectly situated on a nice lake in East Texas. If I was lucky enough to win the lottery, I would be purchasing this beautiful home and property as soon as I cashed the check, you have to look at the photos below they are stunning.
HENDERSON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naia#Warner University#American Football#Lumberjacks#Fcs#Naia School#Sfa#Royals#Delaware State
CBS19

Nacogdoches police investigate shooting after 1 man severely injured

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating after one man was found in a vehicle shot multiple times Monday night. Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Community Grocery Road around 9:30 p.m. Officers found a man in a parked car with "multiple life threatening gunshot wounds."
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

1 dead in a 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — A 74-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Lufkin. Lufkin Police Department responded to the intersection of North Timberland Dr. at Atkinson Dr. Hunter Lackey, 40, was driving a 1996 Saturn Sedan with Lucy Geishaker, 74, in the passenger seat when he he...
LUFKIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Rusk county crews fight 3 ‘back-to-back’ fires

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews in Rusk County have worked three back-to-back fires on Monday in the south portion of the county, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Laneville Fire Department, Mount Enterprise Fire Department and Reklaw Fire Department all responded to the blazes, Rusk County OEM said. Although Rusk County […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend

This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
75K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy