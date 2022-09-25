ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

LoneStar 92

This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible

If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
LUBBOCK, TX
92.9 NIN

An Open Letter to the Complete Idiot Who Shoved a Texas Player on Saturday

It's hard not to get excited about Texas Tech's big win on Saturday over Texas. Especially coming from behind to win in overtime after not beating UT in Lubbock since 2008. Texas Tech fans had every reason to be excited and want to celebrate along with the team after the game. Unfortunately, it just takes one complete jackass to ruin everything.
LUBBOCK, TX
vivathematadors.com

LOOK: Texas player caught on camera shoving Texas Tech fan

Editor’s note: We are adding a disclaimer, the video discussed has been clarified. The player shown was pushed from behind and apologized to the young lady as confirmed by her. We feel the sentiments of the larger point are valid enough to leave for you to discuss and process yourselves. We apologize to the young man and wish him well and peace and quiet.
LUBBOCK, TX
vivathematadors.com

Matador Mailbag: Heading to the Sunflower State

Monster win at home, followed by a trek out to a tough environment in front of what may be a sold-out game at home. Never my favorite situation, but I will answer some pressing questions ahead of yet another top 25 matchup. Can Texas Tech contain both the legs of...
LUBBOCK, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Sunday Armchair QB — Texas vs. Texas Tech Edition

In the hit Beatles song “The Long and Winding Road”, Paul McCartney wistfully sings these words;. “The long and winding road that leads to your door, will never disappear, I’ve seen that road before. It always leads me here... Many times I’ve been alone, many times I’ve...
AUSTIN, TX
KCBD

Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
LUBBOCK, TX
FanSided

3 questions Steve Sarkisian must answer after bad loss to Texas Tech

So far, the most significant setback of the season went down for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 22 ranked Texas football at the hands of new head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders to open up Big 12 play. Texas was upset by Texas Tech on the road in Lubbock this weekend, which came after Sark’s squad held a double-digit lead in the second half.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Barstool’s Dana Beers Just Gave The Best Horns Down Ever

The horns down is an art form. Before we get to the epic horns down, let's talk about who the hell Dana Beers is. Beers is a Barstool Sports personality who's known for drinking beer. Hence the nickname, Dana Beers. He's a gritty underdog in the world of Barstool who continually overachieves despite the odds stacked against him. Sounds familiar, right?
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s JAB Fest Is Back With The Biggest Line-Up Yet & A New Location

Calling all Texas country fans, this is the festival you don't want to miss out on. JAB Fest is back and better than ever. For the 2022 year they are going bigger than we have ever seen before with a new location, two stages and a big lineup. J-A-B stands for Josh Abbott Band, and JAB Fest is Josh Abbott's annual concert festival that takes place over two days in the fall.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win

The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Dogs believed responsible for North Lubbock attack captured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Animal control has located the dogs believed to be involved in the incident at Buddy Holly Park from this morning. They have been taken into custody and are no longer a danger to the community. Lubbock police responded to reports of a dog attack Tuesday morning...
LUBBOCK, TX

