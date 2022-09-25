Read full article on original website
This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible
If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
An Open Letter to the Complete Idiot Who Shoved a Texas Player on Saturday
It's hard not to get excited about Texas Tech's big win on Saturday over Texas. Especially coming from behind to win in overtime after not beating UT in Lubbock since 2008. Texas Tech fans had every reason to be excited and want to celebrate along with the team after the game. Unfortunately, it just takes one complete jackass to ruin everything.
LOOK: Texas player caught on camera shoving Texas Tech fan
Editor’s note: We are adding a disclaimer, the video discussed has been clarified. The player shown was pushed from behind and apologized to the young lady as confirmed by her. We feel the sentiments of the larger point are valid enough to leave for you to discuss and process yourselves. We apologize to the young man and wish him well and peace and quiet.
Matador Mailbag: Heading to the Sunflower State
Monster win at home, followed by a trek out to a tough environment in front of what may be a sold-out game at home. Never my favorite situation, but I will answer some pressing questions ahead of yet another top 25 matchup. Can Texas Tech contain both the legs of...
Texas’s Bijan Robinson Carries Ball Around Campus After Fumble vs. Texas Tech
The Longhorns running back adopted a practice method suggested by his position coach, Tashard Choice.
Sunday Armchair QB — Texas vs. Texas Tech Edition
In the hit Beatles song “The Long and Winding Road”, Paul McCartney wistfully sings these words;. “The long and winding road that leads to your door, will never disappear, I’ve seen that road before. It always leads me here... Many times I’ve been alone, many times I’ve...
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
On video: TTU fans throw punches with UT fans near stadium
LPD said officers were called for a fight in progress at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 200 block of University Avenue at 6:43 p.m. Police said since no victim was found, no report was filed.
Did Ric Flair Give Joey McGuire Pointers on This Epic Promo?
Lost in the hubbub of Texas Tech beating the Texas Longhorns last night was the fact that Ric Flair is undefeated in Lubbock. That's important and worth noting. But the effect of him just being there can't be forgotten. Flair spent some time with McGuire shooting some vignettes that showed...
3 questions Steve Sarkisian must answer after bad loss to Texas Tech
So far, the most significant setback of the season went down for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 22 ranked Texas football at the hands of new head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders to open up Big 12 play. Texas was upset by Texas Tech on the road in Lubbock this weekend, which came after Sark’s squad held a double-digit lead in the second half.
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
Barstool’s Dana Beers Just Gave The Best Horns Down Ever
The horns down is an art form. Before we get to the epic horns down, let's talk about who the hell Dana Beers is. Beers is a Barstool Sports personality who's known for drinking beer. Hence the nickname, Dana Beers. He's a gritty underdog in the world of Barstool who continually overachieves despite the odds stacked against him. Sounds familiar, right?
WATCH: Red Raider Fans Allegedly Beat Down Longhorn at KFC
A Longhorn fan got a bucket of chicken and a beat down at the KFC on the north end of Jones AT&T Stadium this weekend. This brutal attack looks to have happened during pregame tailgating festivities ahead of the Texas Tech-Texas game on Saturday, September 24th. There's no sound on...
Fallout continues from Texas Tech storming the field following Saturday’s win against Texas
An emotional contest between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium culminated in a 37-34 overtime win by the home team, prompting a field storming by Red Raiders fan. During the ensuing chaos, two Texas players were caught on video being pushed by...
5 Utterly Ridiculous Suggestions for the Old Furr’s Location On Slide Road
Lots of folks in Lubbock are still lamenting the closure of our area Furr's cafeteria locations, even going so far as to hold an impromptu candlelight vigil at the location on the South Loop at Indiana as the wrecking ball swung. However, even after Furr's closure, as Metallica once sang:
Lubbock’s JAB Fest Is Back With The Biggest Line-Up Yet & A New Location
Calling all Texas country fans, this is the festival you don't want to miss out on. JAB Fest is back and better than ever. For the 2022 year they are going bigger than we have ever seen before with a new location, two stages and a big lineup. J-A-B stands for Josh Abbott Band, and JAB Fest is Josh Abbott's annual concert festival that takes place over two days in the fall.
Texas Tech PD searching after video shows fan pushing UT athlete
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Police Department were searching for a fan that pushed a University of Texas player after Saturday’s game. “This individual’s actions are not representative of Red Raider values,” a post on social media by Texas Tech Athletics said. A video showing a Texas Tech fan wearing a red shirt pushing […]
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win
The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
Dogs believed responsible for North Lubbock attack captured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Animal control has located the dogs believed to be involved in the incident at Buddy Holly Park from this morning. They have been taken into custody and are no longer a danger to the community. Lubbock police responded to reports of a dog attack Tuesday morning...
How do you stay safe in a dog attack? Lubbock expert explains
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday morning a woman was attacked by several vicious dogs at Hodges Park. A dog trainer shared with Everythinglubbock.com what you should do if you are out in public with your furry friend and a vicious unwanted visitor approaches you. “The main thing is just to turn the other way, and […]
