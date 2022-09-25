Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas middle school teacher who was suspended for repeatedly misgendering student gets $95,000 from district in lawsuit settlement
Former Kansas middle school teacher Pamela Ricard was suspended last year after repeatedly deadnaming and using the incorrect pronouns of an LGBTQ student. She sued, and on Wednesday, the case settled with the school district paying her $95,000. Ricard, who retired from teaching at the school in May, was listed...
I quit my teaching job. This is what schools need to do if they want teachers to come back.
The author says teachers need to be paid better and treated with more respect if the US wants to correct the teacher shortage it's experiencing.
Mat-Su School Board instates one minute of silence for schools at beginning of each day
The schools in the Mat-Su will have one minute of silence at the beginning of each day. On a vote of five to one, the Mat-Su School Board enacted a school district policy on Wednesday, one that has students and teachers observing 60 seconds of silence each school day. That...
Students fight for gender-neutral homecoming court, district not reversing rules
A fight for inclusivity ends in disappointment for a student at L’Anse Creuse High School. The 12th grader and her mom have been pushing to make homecoming court gender neutral since July.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wbaltv.com
AACPS sends stern warning to students, parents amid fights at athletic events
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County is cracking down on disruptive behavior at school athletic and extracurricular events. Superintendent Mark Bedell said he's fed up with fights breaking out at his schools' athletic events. Behavior issues at sporting events is not a new concern after some issues arose...
Stressed out, burned out and dropping out: Why teachers are leaving the classroom
Many school districts across the United States are in the midst of a crisis: a teacher shortage. Part of the problem is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are other reasons why teachers are leaving their jobs at higher rates than before. On Aug. 29, 2022, SciLine interviewed Tuan Nguyen, an assistant professor in the College of Education at Kansas State University, about why teachers are quitting and what can be done to slow or stop the trend. Below are some highlights from the discussion. Please note that answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. Can you share some...
WFMJ.com
Champion School District elementary principal suspended for 'insensitive and improper comment'
A Champion School District Elementary principal was off the job for three days for making what the school is calling "an insensitive and improper comment" to a teacher in the district earlier this month. On Aug. 26, the school board approved three days of unpaid leave for Central Elementary principal...
Law banning explicit books in schools isn't a book ban, proponent says
Andy Wells, President of the Missouri chapter of No Left Turn in Education, is a supporter of the recent bill banning sexually explicit materials in schools. He shared his perspective with KMOX.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DougCo schools investigate bullying and coach misconduct at high schools
Douglas County High SchoolDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County School District is investigating whether any students who attended Douglas County High School or Rock Canyon High School from 2018-2020 were denied a free and appropriate public education (FAPE) due to bullying.
Hundreds Of Students In Virginia Hosted A Walkout Over New Anti-Trans School Policies
“I don’t know what these policies are going to mean for the people I love and for myself."
studyfinds.org
Increasing school security leads to lower grades for kids: ‘Students feel less like students, more like suspects’
Students who feel like their school is a prison are more likely to have lower test scores and not attend college, suggests researchers from Johns Hopkins University. Their study found that an increased security presence contributes to students having a negative perception of their educational experience. Schools have beefed up...
Smithonian
Over 1,600 Books Were Banned During the Past School Year
It’s Banned Books Week, an annual campaign that began in 1982 to celebrate the First Amendment and encourage the protection of controversial materials. But now, four decades later, book bans are on the rise, according to a new report from the free speech nonprofit PEN America. Between July 2021...
Comments / 0