James Webb Telescope Image Captures Neptune's Rings
A stunning image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope shows Neptune, its ring system, and several of its moons . The last time the faint rings of the eighth and most distant planet in our solar system were detected was more than three decades ago during the Voyager II flyby. The new image was taken using Webb's Near-Infrared Camera which makes Neptune appear as a glowing bright white orb surrounded by dimmer rings. In the visible spectrum the ice giant actually appears blue due to gaseous methane in the atmosphere.
