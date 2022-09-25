ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

KSL.com HS Football Top 20+1: Skyridge loss leads to shakeup at top

AROUND THE BEEHIVE — Through a half-dozen weeks and an invitation from all challengers, Skyridge held to the No. 1 spot in the KSL.com high school football Top 20+1 and never let go. The Falcons were forced to relinquish it Friday after Corner Canyon charged into Lehi and emerged...
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Patrick Kinahan: Morgan Scalley next man up for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The annual head coaching merry-go-round that circulates through college football already has jumpstarted with the firing of three head coaches less than one month into the season. More will follow in the coming weeks as disappointment turns into despair, leaving athletic directors searching for program...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers

SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
Cedar City, UT
College Sports
Cedar City, UT
Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Cedar City, UT
Local
Utah Football
Cedar City, UT
Football
ksl.com

Utah Inland Port Authority pauses 'all major capital projects,' as new report outlines flaws

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Inland Port Authority is taking a timeout as problems related to its future begin to build. The port authority is already experiencing a shift in leadership and dealing with a state audit that questions its ongoing planning. Now, a report from a California logistics expert is tacking onto the concerns, raising doubts about the inland port's value to the state.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Utah#American Football#College Football#Utah Tech
ksl.com

Utah musician moves to Los Angeles following TikTok success

NORTH SALT LAKE — The popular social networking app TikTok has made a sensation out of scrappy, 22-year-old Alayna Thompson, a musician from North Salt Lake whose recent success has led her to Los Angeles to pursue a dream. Thompson, known professionally as Alayna Grace, was posting to TikTok...
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

New Forward Party emerges in Utah to shake up 2-party system

SALT LAKE CITY — Local candidates for Utah government aim to shake up the two-party system in the state. The Forward Party emerged publicly in Utah on Monday at a meet-and-greet at Salt Lake City's Granite Library. Around 35 people showed up, asking questions of the newly represented candidates and mingling with them about their new initiative.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ksl.com

Farmington man recovering after 40-foot fall from highway overpass

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the south side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that's what he was thinking when he ran across the street and jumped through.
FARMINGTON, UT
ksl.com

1 dead, officer injured in South Salt Lake police shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE — South Salt Lake police officers exchanged shots with an armed man overnight, resulting in the gunman being killed and an officer injured. About 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, South Salt Lake police said the injured officer had been released from the hospital and was at home recovering.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

2 stabbed after domestic altercation in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A grandmother and her grandson were taken to the hospital after they were stabbed during a domestic altercation in South Salt Lake on Sunday. The stabbing occurred around 3 p.m., South Salt Lake police said. Both people were taken to the hospital with the woman in serious condition and the man in critical condition.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

Saratoga Springs woman killed in collision with school bus

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A 20-year-old woman was killed early Monday in a crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs, police said. The crash happened when a northbound Hyundai car was driving on Redwood Road and tried to turn left into a Maverik gas station, said AnnElise Harrison, spokeswoman for Saratoga Springs.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy