Kenneth W. "Ken" Winter, 77, of Carmi passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Wabash Christian Village in Carmi. He was born in Carmi on May 13, 1945 the son of Ben C. and Bernice (Byrne) Winter. Ken graduated from Carmi Township High School in 1963. He was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed spending his time gardening, watching the St. Louis Cardinals and going to The Coffee Shop. Ken supported his grandchildren in their activities and was a devoted fan of all Carmi White County High School sports. He was faithful member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Carmi.

CARMI, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO