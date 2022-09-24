Read full article on original website
Kenneth W. “Ken” Winter
Kenneth W. "Ken" Winter, 77, of Carmi passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Wabash Christian Village in Carmi. He was born in Carmi on May 13, 1945 the son of Ben C. and Bernice (Byrne) Winter. Ken graduated from Carmi Township High School in 1963. He was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed spending his time gardening, watching the St. Louis Cardinals and going to The Coffee Shop. Ken supported his grandchildren in their activities and was a devoted fan of all Carmi White County High School sports. He was faithful member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Carmi.
Local Sports Recap – September 27, 2022
The Carmi-White County boys and girls golf teams traveled to Mt. Carmel yesterday afternoon to take on a very good Golden Aces squad. The boys fell 174-194. Zack Roark and Maxon O’Daniel led the way with 47s, Gage Atteberry shot a 49. Connor Newell shot a 51. Gabe Winkleman shot a 56, and Travor Mason shot a 57.
Carmi Chamber And City Of Carmi To Hold Trunk Or Treat
The Carmi Chamber of Commerce, along with the City of Carmi, will be putting together a Trunk or Treat. for area children on October 31 from 5- 7pm. Thanks to the generosity of First Bank, we will be using the. parking lot behind City Hall and portions of First Bank....
White County State’s Attorney Denton Aud Files Lawsuit To Declare SAFE-T Act Unconstitutional
After multiple discussions with fellow prosecutors from around the State of Illinois, my office has. joined those of my colleagues {both Republican and Democrat) who have filed a lawsuit in our. respective counties seeking a declaratory judgment that the SAFE-T Act (Illinois Public Act 101-652) be declared unconstitutional, both in...
Blake Reports Stolen Bicycle
A report of a stolen bicycle has been to the Carmi Police Department. On September 3rd, Floyd Blake of 9th street told the CPD that someone stole his bike from the 203 6th Street apartments.
Linder Arrested For Driving Without A License
A Grayville has man bonded himself out of the White County Jail following his arrest early this morning. At around 2:20 AM 30 year old Lee Linder was taken into custody for Driving While License Suspended. Bond was set at $250 plus a $20 booking fee.
