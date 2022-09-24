Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Potential $XRP Price Explosion as Ripple and SEC Seek End to Ther Legal Battle
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the price of $XRP could soon explode upwards, at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. Closely-followed trader DonAlt has revealed...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Subdued: Why This Analyst Says Volatility Is 'Going To Kick In' Next Week
Major coins were seen trading lower Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.9% to $923.7 billion at 8.05 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ApeCoin (APE) +5.3% $5.72. Maker (MKR) +4.4% $709.47. Chainlink (LINK) +3% $7.87. Why...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Nailed End of Crypto Bull Market Abruptly Changes Stance on Bitcoin, Says New BTC Trend Incoming
The crypto analyst who accurately called the end of the crypto bull market last year is predicting a shift in trend for Bitcoin (BTC) after nearly a year of bearish price action. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 612,300 Twitter followers that the macro landscape...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Big Bounces for Bitcoin and One Ethereum Rival – Here Are His Targets
The crypto analyst who called the end of the crypto bull market is now predicting big bounces for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) challenger Solana (SOL). Popular crypto strategist Pentoshi tells his 612,000 Twitter followers that after nearly a year, he’s no longer extremely bearish on Bitcoin. “Hard to...
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26
The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
FIFA・
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Meltdown Predicts Imminent BTC Rally – Here’s His Target
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s crash this year says he expects BTC to rally in the coming days. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 521,100 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has broken out of its diagonal resistance on the lower timeframe and is now en route to his target at $23,000.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin price falls below US$19,000, ETH down, XRP continues to rise
Bitcoin traded below the US$19,000 mark in early Monday trading in Asia after fluctuating around the resistance level all week. Ethereum and most other tokens in the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization lost ground. XRP once again defied broader market forces and was up on the day. Fast facts.
Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?
Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts Ethereum (ETH) Bottom, Rules Out One Outcome for Bitcoin (BTC)
Billionaire Mike Novogratz is predicting Ethereum (ETH) is near the bottom after its successful merge upgrade earlier this month. In a new CNBC interview, the CEO of Galaxy Digital praises the Ethereum merge and makes a bottom price prediction, while also ruling out a “catastrophic fall” in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Relief Rally In This Making? BTC Could Target $26,000
The Bitcoin price continues to trade in a tight range between the mid area around $18,000 and $19,500. The cryptocurrency has been moving sideways after a rejection from the $20,000 level which has led to a spike in fear and uncertainty across the nascent sector. At the time of writing,...
coinjournal.net
This week shows how far Bitcoin has to go until it’s known as a currency
The big headline to start the week was the British pound falling to an all-time low, following announcements from new Prime Minister Lizz Truss that a series of tax cuts would be introduced. Investors feared this would undermine confidence in the pound, and the sell-off tanked the value down to...
dailyhodl.com
Hedge Fund Veteran Mark Yusko Predicts ‘Face-Melter’ Crypto Rally, Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out
Morgan Creek Capital Management founder and CEO Mark Yusko thinks that crypto already saw the worst of the bear market when Bitcoin (BTC) slid close to the $17,000 level this month. In a new interview on the YouTube channel Thinking Crypto, Yusko says that the price of digital assets may...
u.today
MEXC Users Surpass 10M, and a New Futures Trading Fee Deduction Is Launched
On Sept. 26, MEXC, the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform, announced that the number of platform users had surpassed 10 million. At the same time, MEXC also launched a new MX Token fee deduction scheme: Users can use the MX Token to deduct the fee for futures trading and can enjoy a 10% discount on spot trading. During the period from 10:00 on Sept. 26 to 10:00 on Oct. 2 (UTC+8), MEXC will also launch an event where futures traders can share a 20,000-Tether (USDT) bonus.
coinjournal.net
What’s the bull case for Shiba Inu as whale holdings remain high?
Shiba Inu is the most held cryptocurrency by Ethereum whales after stablecoins. The cryptocurrency is undergoing a market correction. SHIB has to recapture $0.000012 resistance to consider a bullish case. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD remains the most held cryptocurrency among the top 1,000 Ethereum whales. That excludes the stablecoins USDC, USDT,...
PETS・
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Massive Price Target for XRP As Ripple and SEC Ask Judge To Pick a Side
A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting big rallies for XRP as the legal battle between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) heats up. The SEC sued Ripple in late 2020 under allegations that it issued XRP as an unregistered security. In a new strategy session, DonAlt...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'
Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $53M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $53,209,814 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x7f0ed86d20ba92dca04fa4cc9c68ad7a81f47ba5. $53 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xf95d195fb2dfb61e94b2bc19a732e28de043bcba. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
zycrypto.com
Ethereum’s Buterin Seeks Dogecoin’s Switch to PoS as DOGE Becomes 2nd Largest PoW Coin
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has hinted at his desire to welcome Dogecoin to the PoS community. This divulgence comes as the asset assumes the second position of the largest PoW network following Ethereum’s switch to PoS. Vitalik hopes Dogecoin and Zcash will switch to PoS soon. Vitalik...
dailyhodl.com
SEC Charges Crypto Influencer, Appears To Suggest All Ethereum (ETH) Transactions Fall Under US Jurisdiction
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is filing charges against crypto influencer Ian Balina for his alleged involvement in the 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) of the SPRK token. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on September 19th, the SEC...
