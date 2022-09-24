ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH

A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
Investopedia

Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26

The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin price falls below US$19,000, ETH down, XRP continues to rise

Bitcoin traded below the US$19,000 mark in early Monday trading in Asia after fluctuating around the resistance level all week. Ethereum and most other tokens in the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization lost ground. XRP once again defied broader market forces and was up on the day. Fast facts.
Benzinga

Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?

Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Relief Rally In This Making? BTC Could Target $26,000

The Bitcoin price continues to trade in a tight range between the mid area around $18,000 and $19,500. The cryptocurrency has been moving sideways after a rejection from the $20,000 level which has led to a spike in fear and uncertainty across the nascent sector. At the time of writing,...
coinjournal.net

This week shows how far Bitcoin has to go until it’s known as a currency

The big headline to start the week was the British pound falling to an all-time low, following announcements from new Prime Minister Lizz Truss that a series of tax cuts would be introduced. Investors feared this would undermine confidence in the pound, and the sell-off tanked the value down to...
u.today

MEXC Users Surpass 10M, and a New Futures Trading Fee Deduction Is Launched

On Sept. 26, MEXC, the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform, announced that the number of platform users had surpassed 10 million. At the same time, MEXC also launched a new MX Token fee deduction scheme: Users can use the MX Token to deduct the fee for futures trading and can enjoy a 10% discount on spot trading. During the period from 10:00 on Sept. 26 to 10:00 on Oct. 2 (UTC+8), MEXC will also launch an event where futures traders can share a 20,000-Tether (USDT) bonus.
coinjournal.net

What’s the bull case for Shiba Inu as whale holdings remain high?

Shiba Inu is the most held cryptocurrency by Ethereum whales after stablecoins. The cryptocurrency is undergoing a market correction. SHIB has to recapture $0.000012 resistance to consider a bullish case. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD remains the most held cryptocurrency among the top 1,000 Ethereum whales. That excludes the stablecoins USDC, USDT,...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'

Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $53M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $53,209,814 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x7f0ed86d20ba92dca04fa4cc9c68ad7a81f47ba5. $53 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xf95d195fb2dfb61e94b2bc19a732e28de043bcba. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
