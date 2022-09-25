NORMAN — Oklahoma soccer freshman Olivia Ramey was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week following her shutout performance in OU's conference-opening win at Baylor last week. It marks the second straight week Ramey has collected the conference honor. The Frisco, Texas, product continued her tear in goal for OU, shutting out Baylor to help OU to a five-game win streak. Ramey pushed her record as a starter to 5-0-0 including three shutouts. Friday's match was her second straight clean sheet, making four saves on the night. On the season, Ramey holds a 0.57 goals against average and has allowed just three goals in her five starts and over 475 minutes played.

NORMAN, OK ・ 15 HOURS AGO