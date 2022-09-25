Read full article on original website
oklahoma Sooner
Holbrook, Summy Lead OU to Third at Inverness
TOLEDO, Ohio – Playing through multiple rain delays, the Oklahoma men's golf team wrapped up play at the Inverness Intercollegiate on Tuesday, finishing third as a team in the 16-team field. Redshirt junior Jake Holbrook led the way for the Crimson and Cream, finishing in a tie for ninth...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Tirade Tuesday: Oklahoma and Texas Meltdown, Iowa State-Baylor Game Rigged
Big 12 conference opened this past weekend (yes, I am aware that Kansas and West Virginia played in Week 2, Karen) and we saw several competitive games go the exact opposite of how Vegas saw things going. In fact, all three games that involved Big 12 foes went against the...
Texas football a major contender for 5-Star EDGE Zina Umeozulu
The 2024 Texas football recruiting class sits in a good spot early in this cycle, with three-blue chip commits in the mix as of Sep. 27. Texas will be looking to follow up what appears to be a top-three-caliber 2023 recruiting class nationally with at least a top-five ranked 2024 class.
Big 12 Announces Kickoff Times For OU-Texas, Texas Tech-OSU
The Sooners and Cowboys now know when they'll be kicking off in key conference matchups two weeks from now. Oklahoma will meet Texas for the 118th time and the 91st time at the historic Cotton Bowl from the annual State Fair of Texas in Dallas. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
Kickoff Time for Oklahoma's Red River Battle With Texas Announced
The Sooners and the Longhorns will meet at a familiar time on Oct. 8 inside the Cotton Bowl.
oklahoma Sooner
Ramey Named Big 12 Freshman of the Week
NORMAN — Oklahoma soccer freshman Olivia Ramey was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week following her shutout performance in OU's conference-opening win at Baylor last week. It marks the second straight week Ramey has collected the conference honor. The Frisco, Texas, product continued her tear in goal for OU, shutting out Baylor to help OU to a five-game win streak. Ramey pushed her record as a starter to 5-0-0 including three shutouts. Friday's match was her second straight clean sheet, making four saves on the night. On the season, Ramey holds a 0.57 goals against average and has allowed just three goals in her five starts and over 475 minutes played.
oklahoma Sooner
Women's Hoops Releases Big 12 Schedule
NORMAN – The Big 12 Conference released its women's basketball slate on Monday, completing Oklahoma's 2022-23 schedule by setting dates for the Sooners' 18 Big 12 matchups for the upcoming season. A pair of Oklahoma's conference contests are slated for national broadcasts, with the remaining home Big 12 games...
KXAN
Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended indefinitely
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has suspended redshirt freshman defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem after he was arrested Monday by University of Texas police. “We’re aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem. We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely from all...
Texas Tech trying to identify fan who hit Texas player
Texas Tech fans stormed the field following their team’s upset win over rival Texas on Saturday, and police are now looking for one individual who engaged in what the school called “unacceptable” behavior. A video that went viral on social media showed a Texas Tech fan aggressively...
Texas Tech police looking for fan who pushed Longhorns player in back in melee after game
One fan got a little too hyped, however, and was recorded pushing Longhorns senior edge rusher Ovie Oghoufu in the back, nearly knocking him over.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners in Second Through 36 Holes at Schooner
NORMAN – The Oklahoma women's golf team maintained its second-place position after the Schooner Fall Classic second round at Belmar Golf Club Sunday. The Sooners finished the day 10-over 290 and are 2-under 558 through the first 36 holes. Oklahoma trails only Florida State, who finished 5-over 285 on the day and are 8-under 552 for the tournament.
Red Raiders' Gambles On Fourth Down Pay Off
Joey McGuire had his offense go for it on fourth down eight times on Saturday and it helped Texas Tech win its Big 12 opener.
KVUE
City Bank agrees to pay fine as Texas Tech fans rush field after UT game
LUBBOCK, Texas — Not all were in a good mood on the Forty Acres after the Texas Longhorns' 34-37 loss to Texas Tech over the weekend. "Nobody likes to lose. It's not fun at all, it's not fun for us. I don't think any of us slept well Saturday night. I think everyone's still a little pissed off today, quite frankly," said Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.
Win or Lose, Brent Venables Says Oklahoma's Identity Doesn't Change
The Sooners' head coach seems unfazed by the idea of "rat poison" and says his opinion of his team didn't change Saturday after losing to Kansas State.
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Concludes Fall Opener
NORMAN — The Oklahoma men's tennis concluded their weekend at a pair of tournaments in California and Tennessee. Nathan Han and Alex Martinez represented the Sooners at the Battle of the Bay in San Francisco, Calif., where they reached the doubles quarterfinals and collected five singles victories. Han advanced...
saturdaytradition.com
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
KOCO
One of all-time OU football greats arrested over weekend in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the all-time University of Oklahoma football greats was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Police said Tommie Harris refused to leave a downtown hotel after being kicked out. He is a big name for Sooner football fans. He was a two-time all-American defensive...
WATCH: Texas Tech Student Attacks Longhorns Player After Red Raiders Upset Win
The Texas Tech student body has been known as a rowdy one over the years. On Saturday against the Longhorns, they may have taken it too far.
