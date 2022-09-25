ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

oklahoma Sooner

Holbrook, Summy Lead OU to Third at Inverness

TOLEDO, Ohio – Playing through multiple rain delays, the Oklahoma men's golf team wrapped up play at the Inverness Intercollegiate on Tuesday, finishing third as a team in the 16-team field. Redshirt junior Jake Holbrook led the way for the Crimson and Cream, finishing in a tie for ninth...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Ramey Named Big 12 Freshman of the Week

NORMAN — Oklahoma soccer freshman Olivia Ramey was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week following her shutout performance in OU's conference-opening win at Baylor last week. It marks the second straight week Ramey has collected the conference honor. The Frisco, Texas, product continued her tear in goal for OU, shutting out Baylor to help OU to a five-game win streak. Ramey pushed her record as a starter to 5-0-0 including three shutouts. Friday's match was her second straight clean sheet, making four saves on the night. On the season, Ramey holds a 0.57 goals against average and has allowed just three goals in her five starts and over 475 minutes played.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Women's Hoops Releases Big 12 Schedule

NORMAN – The Big 12 Conference released its women's basketball slate on Monday, completing Oklahoma's 2022-23 schedule by setting dates for the Sooners' 18 Big 12 matchups for the upcoming season. A pair of Oklahoma's conference contests are slated for national broadcasts, with the remaining home Big 12 games...
NORMAN, OK
KXAN

Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended indefinitely

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has suspended redshirt freshman defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem after he was arrested Monday by University of Texas police. “We’re aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem. We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely from all...
AUSTIN, TX
#Oklahoma Sooners#Big 12#Longhorns
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners in Second Through 36 Holes at Schooner

NORMAN – The Oklahoma women's golf team maintained its second-place position after the Schooner Fall Classic second round at Belmar Golf Club Sunday. The Sooners finished the day 10-over 290 and are 2-under 558 through the first 36 holes. Oklahoma trails only Florida State, who finished 5-over 285 on the day and are 8-under 552 for the tournament.
NORMAN, OK
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
KVUE

City Bank agrees to pay fine as Texas Tech fans rush field after UT game

LUBBOCK, Texas — Not all were in a good mood on the Forty Acres after the Texas Longhorns' 34-37 loss to Texas Tech over the weekend. "Nobody likes to lose. It's not fun at all, it's not fun for us. I don't think any of us slept well Saturday night. I think everyone's still a little pissed off today, quite frankly," said Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.
LUBBOCK, TX
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
oklahoma Sooner

OU Concludes Fall Opener

NORMAN — The Oklahoma men's tennis concluded their weekend at a pair of tournaments in California and Tennessee. Nathan Han and Alex Martinez represented the Sooners at the Battle of the Bay in San Francisco, Calif., where they reached the doubles quarterfinals and collected five singles victories. Han advanced...
NORMAN, OK
saturdaytradition.com

Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
LUBBOCK, TX
KOCO

One of all-time OU football greats arrested over weekend in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the all-time University of Oklahoma football greats was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Police said Tommie Harris refused to leave a downtown hotel after being kicked out. He is a big name for Sooner football fans. He was a two-time all-American defensive...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

