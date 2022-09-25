Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Chris Dabe: For Edna Karr, it’s more of the same as it gets into thick of Catholic League play
A word of caution to the rest of District 9-5A. The undefeated Cougars have won all four games by decisive point margins, but it was the past two wins that are most impressive. Those games came against Warren Easton and St. Augustine. Easton had just come off a game against...
tigerdroppings.com
Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 4? Vote now.
We're four weeks into the high school football season, and this past week's slate of games again provided plenty of outstanding individual performances in the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to cast your vote for the top high school football player for Week 4. The poll will wrap up...
WDSU
University of New Orleans looking into adding football team and building new lakefront stadium
NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans is looking into building a new stadium on the lakefront and forming a football program at the school. The earliest those two things could happen would be 2025. In the meantime, the school needs to get students to approve a flat...
NOLA.com
Best of New Orleans 2022: Media
1. Scott “Scoot” Paisant (WWL) 2. Newell Normand (WWL) 1. Fletcher Mackel (WDSU) 2. David Bernard (WVUE)
NOLA.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
NOLA.com
This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.
Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
NOLA.com
Michael Darnell, New Orleans lawyer, interim judge and City Council member, dies at 72
Throughout his life, Michael Charles Darnell was a striver. He graduated from St. Augustine High School, earned undergraduate and law degrees at Yale University and made partner at one of New Orleans’ most prestigious law firms. But in 1995, Darnell left Adams & Reese to start a law firm...
bizneworleans.com
Catholic Charities Announces New Director of Food for Seniors
NEW ORLEANS — Renée Davenport, a 34-year employee with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, has been promoted to director of the organization’s Food for Seniors program. This program is the sole agency of Louisiana’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides a monthly box of nutritional foods...
WDSU
NOPD: Man shot in the foot in the Seventh Ward on Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a Seventh Ward shooting that left one man injured on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the foot at N. Claiborne Avenue and Pauger Street around 1:52 p.m. No further information is available at this...
pmq.com
PizzaForno Machines Are Now Popping Out Pies in New Orleans
PizzaForno’s automated pizzerias are now operating at the University of New Orleans, the LSU Medical Center and the New Orleans VA Medical Center. Each machine can hold up to 70 pizzas and bake and box a pie in under three minutes. There’s no shortage of amazing restaurants in New...
Life, death and jazz funerals: Jason Berry’s ‘City of a Million Dreams’
There’s a scene in the documentary City of a Million Dreams of New Orleans musical historian and bandleader Dr. Michael White returning to his Gentilly neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. A slow brass band funeral dirge plays in the background as White drives past flood-wrecked cars, and piles upon piles of decaying household appliances, furniture and debris.
NOLA.com
10 New Orleans landmarks to see in 'Interview with the Vampire' series, starting Sunday
As with any TV show shot in New Orleans, part of the fun of the new AMC series "Interview With the Vampire" is spotting local buildings and landmarks. Below, find a collection of real-life locations you can watch for in AMC’s eight-episode adaptation of Anne Rice’s Gothic tale.
WDSU
Southern University Law Center holding expungement intake for Orleans and Jefferson parish residents
NEW ORLEANS — Southern Unversity Law Center, in conjunction with Delgado Community College, city of New Orleans, Jefferson Workforce Development, Louisiana Workforce Commission and Job1, is hosting an expungement intake session for residents of Orleans and Jefferson parish. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
NOLA.com
For 54 years, he taught English, advocated for Black students. Now his name goes on a library.
On the west bank of Jefferson Parish, Stanley Crosby is a household name. A beloved English teacher, he spent more than a half century educating generations of high school students. “I’ve taught students’ mothers and fathers and grandmothers and grandfathers,” Crosby, now 88 and retired, said. But...
WDSU
New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
NOLA.com
Man injured in shooting on Interstate 10 at North Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Interstate 10 near North Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police said. At least 22 people have been shot on New Orleans interstates and highways as of Monday. Four of the shootings have been fatal. The shooting was reported to police at...
uptownmessenger.com
New bus routes debut on Sunday, along with four days of free rides
The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will introduce its revamped New Links routes and schedule on Sunday (Sept. 25). To mark the occasion, it is offering a four-day free fare promotion from Sunday to Thursday (Sept. 28). The free fares will allow riders to adjust to RTA’s bus system redesign...
North Rocheblave shooting Monday, leaves man hospitalized
Police say the incident reportedly happened just before 8 p.m.
