ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Pearl River's Madison DeArmas serves up 7 aces in sweep of First Baptist

Pearl River junior Madison DeArmas has dedicated countless hours to working on her jump serve this season. It paid off against First Baptist Christian on Sept. 27. DeArmas recorded a team-high seven aces and nine kills as the Rebels earned a 25-12, 25-15, 25-12 nondistrict victory. “I’ve been working hard...
PEARL RIVER, LA
NOLA.com

The Soul Rebels join Marching Tar Heels for brassy halftime show at UNC-Notre Dame game

As a boundary-breaking brass band in New Orleans, the Soul Rebels borrowed songs from marching bands. Last Saturday, a marching band borrowed some of theirs. During halftime of a football game between the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Tar Heels and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Soul Rebels performed a medley of their music with the Marching Tar Heels.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hattiesburg, MS
College Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Houston, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Football
Hattiesburg, MS
Football
NOLA.com

Children's Wish/STARC Tennis Tournament registration open

The 23rd annual Children's Wish/STARC Tennis Tournament is set for Dec. 1-3 at Cross Gates Family Fitness near Slidell. Registration is open for men's and women's doubles — Open, A, B, C Divisions and junior singles. The registration deadline is Sunday, Nov. 27. For more information or to register,...
SLIDELL, LA
wgno.com

Cold front on the way Monday!

Summer-like heat sticks around for one more day as a cold front pushes southeast to eventually bring fall!. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s again this afternoon, but it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s when you add humidity. Within 12 hours, a cold front will bring a much cooler and drier air mass into the region.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDAM-TV

MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The body found in Forrest County has been identified according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. According to MBI, the person has been identified as 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI announced it was seeking the public’s help identifying a Black male found...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Fritz
bogalusadailynews.com

Our Lady of the Lake Northshore opens new ENT clinic in Slidell

Our Lady of the Lake Northshore recently held a blessing and ribbon cutting for its new Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic in Slidell. They celebrated the alignment of this well-known and respected ear, nose and throat clinic practice with the strong faith-based healthcare tradition of Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group.
SLIDELL, LA
verylocal.com

More than Marie: The Other Ghosts of St. Louis Cemetery #1

Let’s face it, Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau rules the NOLA afterlife; her name can be found on French Quarter shops and museums, specialized tours, countless songs, even a craft beer or two. Books about her life take up entire shelves at bookstores. She’s been played by Angela Bassett on TV and is a character in both the DC and Marvel universes. A visit to her tomb in St. Louis Cemetery #1 is de rigueur for many visitors to New Orleans. Her spirit reportedly patrols the corridors of the age-old cemetery and visitors to her tomb surreptitiously leave flowers, money or other tokens in hope of gaining her favor. Many pilgrims tell stories of feeling the touch of her invisible hand or experiencing a flutter in their heart and breathing caused by her ethereal presence. All this attention must make the other ghosts in the cemetery wonder what they have to do to get a little press. Well, we are here to fix that.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

The 50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show

From Oct 14-16, 2022 (10 am - 6 pm Fri and Sat; 10 am - 4 pm Sun) The Gem & Mineral Society of Louisiana will be presenting their 50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show. The New Orleans Gem and Mineral Society is a 501c3, which means your donations are taxable. The Society are members of the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies and South Central Federation of the Mineralogical Societies. The Society's mission statement states: The Gem & Mineral Society of Louisiana, at New Orleans, is dedicated to the advancement and sharing of knowledge in the fields of Geology, Mineralogy, Lapidary, and Paleontology. The event will be held at the John A. Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana. Admission rates range from: adults $6, students/military/members $3, Scouts in uniforms and children under 12 get in free.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Miss#Golden Eagles#American Football#College Football#The Armed Forces Bowl#Kansas State
theadvocate.com

This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.

Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

IMMS anticipates upcoming hatching of sea turtle eggs in Pass Christian

It's going to heat up quickly today, and we'll be back in the low 90s this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, but many of us will stay dry. A cold front will bring cooler and drier air by the middle of the week. We're also closely watching Tropical Storm Ian. It could become a major hurricane in the Gulf this week. While its impacts are expected to stay east of us, we're going to monitor it.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Kayaker rescued from DeSoto National Forest

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24. Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn. […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Tulane University

Comments / 0

Community Policy