3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Pearl River's Madison DeArmas serves up 7 aces in sweep of First Baptist
Pearl River junior Madison DeArmas has dedicated countless hours to working on her jump serve this season. It paid off against First Baptist Christian on Sept. 27. DeArmas recorded a team-high seven aces and nine kills as the Rebels earned a 25-12, 25-15, 25-12 nondistrict victory. “I’ve been working hard...
NOLA.com
Chris Dabe: For Edna Karr, it’s more of the same as it gets into thick of Catholic League play
A word of caution to the rest of District 9-5A. The undefeated Cougars have won all four games by decisive point margins, but it was the past two wins that are most impressive. Those games came against Warren Easton and St. Augustine. Easton had just come off a game against...
NOLA.com
The Soul Rebels join Marching Tar Heels for brassy halftime show at UNC-Notre Dame game
As a boundary-breaking brass band in New Orleans, the Soul Rebels borrowed songs from marching bands. Last Saturday, a marching band borrowed some of theirs. During halftime of a football game between the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Tar Heels and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Soul Rebels performed a medley of their music with the Marching Tar Heels.
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 4? Vote now.
We're four weeks into the high school football season, and this past week's slate of games again provided plenty of outstanding individual performances in the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to cast your vote for the top high school football player for Week 4. The poll will wrap up...
Bham Now
5 exciting reasons to road trip to Hattiesburg, Mississippi for Hattiesburg Restaurant Week, October 2-8
It’s every foodie’s favorite week—restaurant week! If you’ve tasted your way through Birmingham’s food scene, it’s time to think out of the box and plan a road trip to try some of Hattiesburg’s 200+ local restaurants. Ready to devour the deets? Here are...
NOLA.com
Children's Wish/STARC Tennis Tournament registration open
The 23rd annual Children's Wish/STARC Tennis Tournament is set for Dec. 1-3 at Cross Gates Family Fitness near Slidell. Registration is open for men's and women's doubles — Open, A, B, C Divisions and junior singles. The registration deadline is Sunday, Nov. 27. For more information or to register,...
wgno.com
Cold front on the way Monday!
Summer-like heat sticks around for one more day as a cold front pushes southeast to eventually bring fall!. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s again this afternoon, but it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s when you add humidity. Within 12 hours, a cold front will bring a much cooler and drier air mass into the region.
WDAM-TV
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The body found in Forrest County has been identified according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. According to MBI, the person has been identified as 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI announced it was seeking the public’s help identifying a Black male found...
NOLA.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in the Baton Rouge area this past weekend
Louisiana lottery officials said a $1 million Powerball ticket was recently sold in the Baton Rouge area. A RaceTrac gas station on La. 73 in Geismar sold the winning ticket on Saturday, Sept. 24. The winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim the prize. Saturday’s winning numbers were 3,...
bogalusadailynews.com
Our Lady of the Lake Northshore opens new ENT clinic in Slidell
Our Lady of the Lake Northshore recently held a blessing and ribbon cutting for its new Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic in Slidell. They celebrated the alignment of this well-known and respected ear, nose and throat clinic practice with the strong faith-based healthcare tradition of Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group.
verylocal.com
More than Marie: The Other Ghosts of St. Louis Cemetery #1
Let’s face it, Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau rules the NOLA afterlife; her name can be found on French Quarter shops and museums, specialized tours, countless songs, even a craft beer or two. Books about her life take up entire shelves at bookstores. She’s been played by Angela Bassett on TV and is a character in both the DC and Marvel universes. A visit to her tomb in St. Louis Cemetery #1 is de rigueur for many visitors to New Orleans. Her spirit reportedly patrols the corridors of the age-old cemetery and visitors to her tomb surreptitiously leave flowers, money or other tokens in hope of gaining her favor. Many pilgrims tell stories of feeling the touch of her invisible hand or experiencing a flutter in their heart and breathing caused by her ethereal presence. All this attention must make the other ghosts in the cemetery wonder what they have to do to get a little press. Well, we are here to fix that.
whereyat.com
The 50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show
From Oct 14-16, 2022 (10 am - 6 pm Fri and Sat; 10 am - 4 pm Sun) The Gem & Mineral Society of Louisiana will be presenting their 50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show. The New Orleans Gem and Mineral Society is a 501c3, which means your donations are taxable. The Society are members of the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies and South Central Federation of the Mineralogical Societies. The Society's mission statement states: The Gem & Mineral Society of Louisiana, at New Orleans, is dedicated to the advancement and sharing of knowledge in the fields of Geology, Mineralogy, Lapidary, and Paleontology. The event will be held at the John A. Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana. Admission rates range from: adults $6, students/military/members $3, Scouts in uniforms and children under 12 get in free.
theadvocate.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
theadvocate.com
This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.
Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
WLOX
IMMS anticipates upcoming hatching of sea turtle eggs in Pass Christian
It's going to heat up quickly today, and we'll be back in the low 90s this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, but many of us will stay dry. A cold front will bring cooler and drier air by the middle of the week. We're also closely watching Tropical Storm Ian. It could become a major hurricane in the Gulf this week. While its impacts are expected to stay east of us, we're going to monitor it.
Kayaker rescued from DeSoto National Forest
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24. Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn. […]
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on September 22, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a tragic boating incident in St. Tammany Parish. Ricky Hodgson, 62, of Pearl River, Louisiana, was discovered dead in Lake...
NOLA.com
Man injured in shooting on Interstate 10 at North Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Interstate 10 near North Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police said. At least 22 people have been shot on New Orleans interstates and highways as of Monday. Four of the shootings have been fatal. The shooting was reported to police at...
