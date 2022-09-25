Read full article on original website
Four Methods to Block Windows 11 22H2 Installation and Avoid Its Mistakes
There is no way. Microsoft is unable to deliver a Windows update without problems. Whether it’s due to bugs in the development of the operating system itself or third-parties working to feed the massive Windows ecosystem with apps or drivers, there’s no way to release an update without bugs. In the deployment of Windows 11 22H2, several have been found, such as Group Policies, although the most notorious is the one that affects the performance of NVIDIA graphics chips.
WhatsApp: old versions are threatened by a terrible security flaw, download the update quickly!
WhatsApp teams have announced that they have fixed a critical security flaw in the latest version of the application. Problem, this vulnerability still threatens older versions of the instant messaging service. If you haven’t already, download the latest update quickly!. On September 23, 2022, WhatsApp teams announced that they...
3 tricks to improve the speed of your SSD: the second interests you
The computer hard drive it has become one of the main bottlenecks of the PC. If we have a slow disk, or a poorly optimized SSD, no matter how powerful the rest of the hardware is, we will not be able to make the PC work fast and well. That is why, if we are noticing that our PC is running slower than it should, despite having an SSD or NVMe, it is still time to optimize its operation so that it can work at full capacity. And, for this, we are going to leave you 4 tricks that you must apply yes or yes on your PC.
This is why you should never upload your photos to Google Photos
One of the greatest uses of the Internet is the fact that it allows us to store large amounts of information. One of the most obvious is the photos taken with mobile phones and professional cameras. The problem? With the capture capabilities of many cameras we find that a simple user can store images with HDR quality and composed of tens of millions of pixels at the same time. Companies like Google offer space to store such photos on their servers, but are increasingly looking for methodologies to save space, including compression and reconstruction algorithms.
What are the Updates on Tech Trends?
There’s no doubt that technology is becoming more and more advanced every day. This is especially foundon HellSpin Login. Here are some of the latest tech trends that are sure to change the way we live and work:. 1. Augmented reality. In recent years, there has been a growing...
PS5: pro footballers buy them by the dozen for decoration, is it serious?
The PS5 has been available for almost two years, and yet it is still just as complicated for players to get their hands on it. Blame it on the shortage of components which limits Sony’s production capacities of course, but also on the scalpers who resell the machine at exorbitant prices and… on professional footballers.
Asian Streamer Viu Approaches Profitability, Orders Slate of Original Series
Asian streaming firm Viu is approaching profitability by staying its lane and sticking with the business principles that have made it a regional success story – Asian content, AVOD and SVOD models under one roof, and resistance to over-expansion. “The industry for streaming has matured very rapidly [in part due to COVID],” said CEO Janice Lee, speaking Wednesday at the APOS convention in Singapore. “But what makes Asia different is that Asia has not yet reached mature market status.” After some six years in business Viu is now EBITDA positive. “We always been focused on monetization. Our AVOD-SVOD mix remains the sustainable...
GIGABYTE AORUS Z790 All Ready for Raptor Lake-S
Intel just introduced Raptor Lake-S, the thirteenth generation of Intel Core, a generation that represents the consolidation of hybrid architecture and paves the way for Meteor Lake, which promises to be revolutionary again. As we have already told you, Raptor Lake offers us performance and reliability, a proposal that is not negligible. and that will surely convince many users, part of which will have to adapt the rest of its components to make the leap.
Ryzen 7000: the first motherboards under AM5 arrive, and they are not cheap
To use AMD’s new Ryzen 7000 processors, you must equip yourself with new motherboards under socket AM5. And as we can see from online sellers, the price of entry into this new technology is rather high. AMD’s newest series of processors, the Ryzen 7000s, have just been released. Prices...
NVIDIA works on a Hopper H100 accelerator with 120 GB of memory
Six months have passed since NVIDIA presented Hopper, a next-generation architecture that the green giant is using to drive its graphics accelerators and that, as we told you at the time, has been able to triple the raw power of the previous generation maintaining, however, a very balanced consumption, which translates into high efficiency (performance per watt consumed).
Get the new iPhone every year for little money
Renewing your iPhone every year may seem like a crazy purchase seeing the prices that fluctuate today. However, users who buy their iPhone generation after generation spend much less than users who renew the phone every three or four years. In this post we analyze the advantages of making this change.
