Connecticut State

These Pro-Marijuana Governors Are Paving The Way For Policy Change, Here's How

With midterms approaching, cannabis seems to be an ace up the collective sleeve of a growing number of Democratic politicians. Wisconsin Gov.Tony Evers recently greenlighted a special legislative session for October 4 during which lawmakers are expected to approve a constitutional amendment that would enable citizen initiatives and legislature-passed referendums to appear on the ballot.
