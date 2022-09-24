Read full article on original website
theScore
Rays seemingly give Kiermaier send-off with tribute video
Kevin Kiermaier may have already played his final game for the Tampa Bay Rays. During Saturday's game at Tropicana Field, the Rays' penultimate home game of the 2022 campaign, the club honored and thanked its longtime center fielder with a video tribute. Kiermaier, who last played July 9 and is...
Rays CF Kiermaier faces uncertain future after hip surgery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Injured Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier had an eventful week during the Rays’ final regular-season homestand. He was the third person in the television ooth for Wednesday night’s game against Houston, and got a video tribute during Saturday night’s game with Toronto. The 32-year-old Kiermaier, in the final season of a $53.5 million, six-year contract, faces an uncertain offseason following season-ending left hip surgery nearly two months ago. The Rays have a $13 million option for 2023, which they will likely decline in favor of a $2.5 million buyout. Kiermaier said no when asked if he thought the video tribute felt like a goodbye.
Yardbarker
The Yankees didn’t just get a stud outfielder at the trade deadline, they got much more
The New York Yankees have gotten immense value from trade acquisition Harrison Bader over the past few days since returning from plantar fasciitis. Bader made his first appearance against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 20, contributing two hits and three RBIs to help them win 9–8 in a close contest.
Shane McClanahan voted Rays’ team MVP
ST. PETERSBURG — Shane McClanahan prefers to do his winning on the mound and give credit to his Rays teammates afterward. Presented with the news that he was voted the Don Zimmer Most Valuable Player by the Tampa Bay chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, McClanahan was knocked a little off his game.
Yardbarker
Hanser Alberto Wanted To Give Up 700th Home Run To Albert Pujols
Albert Pujols was recognized along with Yadier Molina before the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers played their series opener at Dodger Stadium, and he then went on to make MLB history by reaching 700 career home runs. The 22-year-veteran entered the game on Friday with 698 home runs...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone details bad news for Frankie Montas ahead of the playoffs
Yankees starter Frankie Montas had struggled to get any sort of rhythm in pinstripes prior to landing on the IL with a shoulder issue, and today, Aaron Boone spoke on what he thinks Montas’ role will be, come October. Hopefully, Montas is going to be fully healthy and ready...
Yardbarker
New York Mets Injury Update: Starling Marte
The Mets received some encouraging news about their injured All-Star outfielder. Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his fractured right middle finger, which showed improved healing. Marte will continue baseball activities as tolerated, per team announcement. Marte has been out with a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger...
Yardbarker
Rays RHP Tyler Glasnow to make first 2022 start Wednesday
Tampa Bay right-hander Tyler Glasnow will make his first start since June 2021 for the Rays on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians. Glasnow underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2021 after being diagnosed with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and a flexor strain in his pitching arm. The initial expectation was that he would miss the entire season.
Yardbarker
Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs
Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
Yardbarker
Will the Astros Bring Back Justin Verlander for 2023 Season?
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is having one of the best seasons of his career. He might just win another Cy Young Award this year, it would be his third. By all accounts Verlander is at his peak, at times he's unstoppable. The Astros are lucky to have him. So,...
FOXBusiness
Hurricane Ian forces Rays to alter postseason ticket-sale schedule
The Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday announced changes to their postseason ticket sales as Hurricane Ian barrels toward the Florida coast. The Rays are vying for a wild-card spot as the regular season is in the midst of its final two weeks. The 84-win Tampa Bay team is in the second wild-card spot entering the day, only three games behind wild-card leader Toronto Blue Jays. The Rays are only up a half-game on the Seattle Mariners.
Yardbarker
Astros Split Series with Orioles on Extra-Inning Finale
After opening the series with back-to-back loses, the Houston Astros edged out consecutive wins against the Baltimore Orioles for a series split. And Sunday's victory was dragged out longer than it needed to be. Mauricio Dubón drove home the first run in the third on a sacrifice fly which was...
Yardbarker
Braves line up their rotation ahead of series against the Mets
When the Braves lost for the second consecutive night on Friday and followed it up by placing Spencer Strider on the 15-day IL, it was the first time all season I felt like it was time to waive the white flag when it comes to the race for the NL East. But as they have all season, they won back-to-back games over the weekend and cut the Mets division lead to just 1.5 games with nine games left to play. The Braves certainly aren’t the favorite, but they should have an opportunity to take over the division on their home field this upcoming weekend, which is about all you can ask for at this point.
Yardbarker
MLB insider comments on Dansby Swanson’s looming free agency
For the most part, the Braves core is intact for the foreseeable future, but one significant piece will test the waters of unrestricted free agency exactly one year after Freddie Freeman departed for Los Angeles. Dansby Swanson is currently the longest tenured member of the Braves, which almost feels unfathomable. It feels like just yesterday he was making his debut as the hometown kid from Marietta High School. Now, we could be witnessing his final few weeks in a Braves uniform.
Yardbarker
Mariners get positive injury updates on Julio Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez with MLB playoffs nearing
• Julio Rodríguez (lower back) ‘looks great’ and should be back Monday. • Eugenio Suárez (index finger) is likely going to be activated tomorrow. • Cal Raleigh (left thumb) is ‘really battling through’; playing time will be dictated by pain.”. Julio Rodriguez is the...
