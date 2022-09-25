Read full article on original website
hoosierhuddle.com
Allen, Offensive Staff Looking at Shuffling the Offensive Line Personnel
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Indiana head football coach Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Walt Bell hinted at lineup changes for the Hoosier offensive line ahead of IU’s trip to Nebraska. The offensive line has been a point of contention for a few seasons and the issues are rearing their ugly head again.
hoosierhuddle.com
'Negative Plays' Hinders the Indiana Offense as they Travel to Nebraska
The Indiana offense had their first road test of the season Saturday as they traveled to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats. The offense struggled mightily on the road and wasn’t able to get much going during the first half as they scored 10 points. “Negative plays, lack of...
hoosierhuddle.com
Being ‘Brilliant at the Basics’ Key for the Hoosiers Defense Against Nebraska
The Indiana defensive unit prepares for another road test at Nebraska after a disappointing performance against Cincinnati this weekend. The defense gave up 38 points to the Bearcats who were throwing the ball all over the field. During the first half the Bearcats scored 38 points and put the game...
thedailyhoosier.com
College basketball analyst Andy Katz says IU No. 7 nationally, slots 8 Big Ten teams in top-36
If 2022-23 is going to be a down year for the Big Ten, national college basketball analyst Andy Katz didn’t get the memo. Writing for NCAA.com, Katz put eight Big Ten teams in his preseason top-36, and placed Indiana as high as anyone we’ve seen thus far, slotting the Hoosiers in at No. 7 in the country and the highest ranked team in the conference.
thedailyhoosier.com
Duncomb’s IU basketball teammates are impressed: “Logan is going to provide a lot for us this year”
Race Thompson was shoved in the back during a team workout at the beginning of the summer, and he turned to face the aggressor. A year ago Logan Duncomb might have been the last person Thompson would have expected to see. Then, Duncomb was the guy the veterans pushed around. But when that was in fact who he saw, Thompson sensed something was different.
hoosierhuddle.com
Hard Lessons to be Learned After 45-24 Loss at Cincinnati
Saturday was a deflating loss for the Hoosiers program and its fans. The Hoosiers have tempted fate more than a few times this season with late-game heroics, but on Saturday they learned a hard lesson. In order to beat good teams, and yes Gregg Doyle Cincinnati is a good team, IU has to play consistently well. On Saturday, they did not.
hoosierhuddle.com
Game Wrap and Reaction: Cincinnati 45 Indiana 24
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Why They Played: The Hoosiers and Bearcats played as the back end of a home-and-home series. What The Game Meant: This game was a chance for the Hoosiers to grab their fourth win of the season. Being 3-0 coming in took off some of the pressure to make this a must win though.
hoosierhuddle.com
Notes and Quotes From Tom Allen's Media Monday (Nebraska)
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Indiana head coach Tom Allen took to the podium for Media Monday to discuss the team’s 45-24 loss at Cincinnati and the upcoming trip to Nebraska. Notes:. o Players of the Week: Scout Team: Will Jontz, Luke Wiginton and Mitchell Evans. Injuries. WR D.J....
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
3 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
shelbycountypost.com
Legacy of Joe Risley firmly secured in many Shelbyville residences
A drive on Shelbyville’s near east side last week evoked memories of Risley’s Kitchen Specialists and owner Joe Risley. Joe operated his cabinet business at 212 E. Broadway St. (photo) and consistently demonstrated an earnest commitment to his customers over the course of the company’s four decades. He designed kitchens throughout central Indiana and his customers included many celebrated individuals and entities. He endeared himself to the local community with a congenial demeanor and benevolent spirit that made him a popular and valued figure throughout Shelby County.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
Indiana gas prices rising again
INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
guideposts.org
Greetings from Small-Town America: Nashville, Indiana
My career as a photographer has taken me to wonderful small towns in 49 of the 50 U.S. states. But only one town has a place deep in my heart: Nashville, Indiana (population: 1,256). I’ll never forget my first visit, when I was 11. Mom and Dad packed the family...
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
WISH-TV
Hurricane Ian intensifying quickly in warm water
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hurricane Ian has rapidly intensified within the past 24 hours in the Caribbean. “Rapid intensification” is defined has a tropical cyclone that increases wind speed by 35 mph in 24 hours or less. Ian went from a tropical storm with winds of 50 mph at...
WISH-TV
Operator of Dairy Queen franchises faces $42K fine for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations in Indiana and Michigan has been fined more than $42,000 after a federal investigation found they violated child labor provisions, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Labor. The release says the U.S....
Gorgeous Indiana Airbnb is the Perfect Private Getaway to Relax and Enjoy Fall – See Photos
During the months of Fall, it's the perfect time to take a long weekend to enjoy the cooler temperatures, festivals, and Fall foliage. What better way to do that, than an Airbnb? I found the perfect one that is only three hours away from the Tristate area. It's called Peaceful...
indianapolismonthly.com
The Feed: Downtown Social Cantina, Castleton MOTW, And More
Taco and tequila joint Social Cantina (148 S. Illinois St., 317-218-3342) opened its newest location in downtown Indy, inside the former Mikado. The locally based restaurant blends traditional taco recipes with modern Mexican street food. MOTW Coffee and Pastries will add a third location by the end of...
