Cincinnati, OH

hoosierhuddle.com

Allen, Offensive Staff Looking at Shuffling the Offensive Line Personnel

Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Indiana head football coach Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Walt Bell hinted at lineup changes for the Hoosier offensive line ahead of IU’s trip to Nebraska. The offensive line has been a point of contention for a few seasons and the issues are rearing their ugly head again.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

College basketball analyst Andy Katz says IU No. 7 nationally, slots 8 Big Ten teams in top-36

If 2022-23 is going to be a down year for the Big Ten, national college basketball analyst Andy Katz didn’t get the memo. Writing for NCAA.com, Katz put eight Big Ten teams in his preseason top-36, and placed Indiana as high as anyone we’ve seen thus far, slotting the Hoosiers in at No. 7 in the country and the highest ranked team in the conference.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Duncomb’s IU basketball teammates are impressed: “Logan is going to provide a lot for us this year”

Race Thompson was shoved in the back during a team workout at the beginning of the summer, and he turned to face the aggressor. A year ago Logan Duncomb might have been the last person Thompson would have expected to see. Then, Duncomb was the guy the veterans pushed around. But when that was in fact who he saw, Thompson sensed something was different.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hoosierhuddle.com

Hard Lessons to be Learned After 45-24 Loss at Cincinnati

Saturday was a deflating loss for the Hoosiers program and its fans. The Hoosiers have tempted fate more than a few times this season with late-game heroics, but on Saturday they learned a hard lesson. In order to beat good teams, and yes Gregg Doyle Cincinnati is a good team, IU has to play consistently well. On Saturday, they did not.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hoosierhuddle.com

Game Wrap and Reaction: Cincinnati 45 Indiana 24

Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Why They Played: The Hoosiers and Bearcats played as the back end of a home-and-home series. What The Game Meant: This game was a chance for the Hoosiers to grab their fourth win of the season. Being 3-0 coming in took off some of the pressure to make this a must win though.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hoosierhuddle.com

Notes and Quotes From Tom Allen's Media Monday (Nebraska)

Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Indiana head coach Tom Allen took to the podium for Media Monday to discuss the team’s 45-24 loss at Cincinnati and the upcoming trip to Nebraska. Notes:. o Players of the Week: Scout Team: Will Jontz, Luke Wiginton and Mitchell Evans. Injuries. WR D.J....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Legacy of Joe Risley firmly secured in many Shelbyville residences

A drive on Shelbyville’s near east side last week evoked memories of Risley’s Kitchen Specialists and owner Joe Risley. Joe operated his cabinet business at 212 E. Broadway St. (photo) and consistently demonstrated an earnest commitment to his customers over the course of the company’s four decades. He designed kitchens throughout central Indiana and his customers included many celebrated individuals and entities. He endeared himself to the local community with a congenial demeanor and benevolent spirit that made him a popular and valued figure throughout Shelby County.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana gas prices rising again

INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
guideposts.org

Greetings from Small-Town America: Nashville, Indiana

My career as a photographer has taken me to wonderful small towns in 49 of the 50 U.S. states. But only one town has a place deep in my heart: Nashville, Indiana (population: 1,256). I’ll never forget my first visit, when I was 11. Mom and Dad packed the family...
NASHVILLE, IN
progressivegrocer.com

1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana

BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
WISH-TV

Hurricane Ian intensifying quickly in warm water

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hurricane Ian has rapidly intensified within the past 24 hours in the Caribbean. “Rapid intensification” is defined has a tropical cyclone that increases wind speed by 35 mph in 24 hours or less. Ian went from a tropical storm with winds of 50 mph at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Feed: Downtown Social Cantina, Castleton MOTW, And More

Taco and tequila joint Social Cantina ​(148 S. Illinois St., 317-218-3342)​ opened its newest location in downtown Indy, inside the former Mikado. The locally based restaurant blends traditional taco recipes with modern Mexican street food. ​MOTW Coffee and Pastries will add a third location by the end of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

