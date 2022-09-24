ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Shocking Myles Garrett car crash photos emerge

The NFL world was hit with stunning news on Monday afternoon when news broke that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had been involved in a single-car crash that sent both him and his female passenger to the hospital after the car flipped multiple times. Garrett was reportedly on...
Yardbarker

Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report

Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
QB Russell Wilson on struggling Broncos offense: 'It's going to be unstoppable'

QB Russell Wilson is like a used car salesman trying to sell the rust bucket that is the Broncos' offense. He insists it's going to shine someday. “There’s so much greatness in store,” Wilson said following Denver's 11-10 win on Sunday night over the 49ers. "I can feel it. Even that deep ball to Jerry (Jeudy) we almost had it, everything is just that close… it’s going to be unstoppable.”
Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room after the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Allen reportedly went for X-rays on his hand after the loss, but the star QB ensured reporters there was nothing to worry about. After getting his hand tested, Allen insisted he was fine and revealed that he had hit his hand on someone’s helmet or face mask, causing some discomfort, via Alaina Getzenberg.
What The Chicago Bears Are Doing To Fields Is Criminal

The Chicago Bears are proving the “experts” wrong so far this season. However, there is much to be worried about, especially what is happening to Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears escaped with a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It was their second victory in three games this season. That is notable because the consensus among most of the so-called “experts” around the NFL gave Chicago a maximum total of three wins all season.
Ex-NFL Quarterback Detailed The Massive Flaw With Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky After 3 Games

After continued struggles for the Pittsburgh Steelers on offense and defense, questions of possible solutions loom. Things appeared to be working in their favor in the opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but that win feels like it happened years ago. In the first three weeks of the season, the Steelers have only been able to tally four touchdowns on offense, while allowing their opponents a collective eight. The numbers on offense for offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s unit are dreadful and the seat for quarterback Mitch Trubisky is getting hotter by the day.
Cowboys @ Giants: Week 3 Injury Report

Off their first victory of the season, the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) look to keep on rolling with momentum in Week Three, as they will try to be the first to put a blemish on the New York Giants (2-0) record on Monday night. The most notable player from both sides...
BYU vs. Utah State odds, point spread, and predictions: Can Jaren Hall lead the Cougars to another win?

Week 5 in college football will begin on Thursday. The BYU Cougars will welcome Utah State Aggies to Provo, Utah, for an early Thursday night game on ESPN. BYU is currently ranked 19 in the nation. The only loss for the Cougars was against Oregon, on the road, in a game where they lost 41-20. BYU probably won't be able to hang with most top 25 teams in college football. However, on Thursday, they'll take on a Utah State team that has lost three straight games. The Aggies' only win was against a depleted UConn team looking to rebuild the program this year. Here's a look at the odds for Thursday's Utah State Aggies vs. BYU Cougars game. We'll also provide a pick for the game below.
CJ McCollum Forced Into Awkward Situation After Cavaliers Fan Tries To Recruit Him Days Before Signing Extension With Pelicans

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be the biggest winners of free agency, but it hasn't stopped their fans from constantly recruiting the best talent in the league. That was proven true once again this week after one Clevelander made his pitch to Pelicans star CJ McCollum during the Browns' NFL Thursday night matchup against the Steelers.
