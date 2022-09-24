Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes clears the air over sideline altercation with Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy
Emotions were high on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs tried to build on their undefeated start to the season in their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. It was a tight game through and through, and at one point, Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes got involved in a bit of a spat with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the sidelines.
Yardbarker
‘Determined to play his way’: John Harbaugh keeps it real on historic Lamar Jackson after Ravens beat Patriots
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the New England Patriots, 37-26 Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Once again, the game’s best player was Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. He put the offense on his back on his way to another monster day . After the game, head coach John Harbaugh sounded off on how his quarterback keeps doing it.
The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance
The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time. It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones. First, they did...
Yardbarker
OJ Simpson Sends Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin An Important Message Ahead Of Week 4
Just as expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation is already causing discussion and controversy. Through three games, the Mitch Trubisky experiment hasn’t gone all that well. After winning the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, the black and gold have since lost two straight. Now sitting at 1-2 heading...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Shocking Myles Garrett car crash photos emerge
The NFL world was hit with stunning news on Monday afternoon when news broke that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had been involved in a single-car crash that sent both him and his female passenger to the hospital after the car flipped multiple times. Garrett was reportedly on...
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Yardbarker
NBA Agent Drops Huge Truth Bomb On Ime Udoka's Coaching Future: "He's Done."
On the surface, nothing about Ime Udoka's current situation is simple. After leading his team to the NBA Finals in his very first year, Udoka's relationship/affair with a fellow Celtics staffer came to light this summer, and it has resulted in a one-year suspension for the coach. But that's not...
Yardbarker
Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report
Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
QB Russell Wilson on struggling Broncos offense: 'It's going to be unstoppable'
QB Russell Wilson is like a used car salesman trying to sell the rust bucket that is the Broncos' offense. He insists it's going to shine someday. “There’s so much greatness in store,” Wilson said following Denver's 11-10 win on Sunday night over the 49ers. "I can feel it. Even that deep ball to Jerry (Jeudy) we almost had it, everything is just that close… it’s going to be unstoppable.”
Yardbarker
Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room after the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Allen reportedly went for X-rays on his hand after the loss, but the star QB ensured reporters there was nothing to worry about. After getting his hand tested, Allen insisted he was fine and revealed that he had hit his hand on someone’s helmet or face mask, causing some discomfort, via Alaina Getzenberg.
NFL・
Yardbarker
What The Chicago Bears Are Doing To Fields Is Criminal
The Chicago Bears are proving the “experts” wrong so far this season. However, there is much to be worried about, especially what is happening to Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears escaped with a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It was their second victory in three games this season. That is notable because the consensus among most of the so-called “experts” around the NFL gave Chicago a maximum total of three wins all season.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid’s immediate message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs that left Carlos Dunlap floored
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the year Sunday afternoon, dropping a close decision to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. There were a number of key mistakes from the Chiefs players that ultimately cost them the game. But afterwards, head coach Andy Reid took it on the chin while addressing his team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Ex-NFL Quarterback Detailed The Massive Flaw With Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky After 3 Games
After continued struggles for the Pittsburgh Steelers on offense and defense, questions of possible solutions loom. Things appeared to be working in their favor in the opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but that win feels like it happened years ago. In the first three weeks of the season, the Steelers have only been able to tally four touchdowns on offense, while allowing their opponents a collective eight. The numbers on offense for offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s unit are dreadful and the seat for quarterback Mitch Trubisky is getting hotter by the day.
Yardbarker
NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 9/26/2022
The Dallas Cowboys will travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants in a Monday night clash at the Meadowlands. Are you ready for some football? It’s a Monday night party, and time to check out our NFL odds series with a Cowboys-Giants prediction and pick.
Yardbarker
Cowboys @ Giants: Week 3 Injury Report
Off their first victory of the season, the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) look to keep on rolling with momentum in Week Three, as they will try to be the first to put a blemish on the New York Giants (2-0) record on Monday night. The most notable player from both sides...
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles to meet with staff regarding Aaron Rodgers' jumbotron comment
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were two yards away from tying things up in the waning seconds of their Week 3 contest against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Moments later, thanks to a crushing delay of game penalty, they were seven yards away, and after the ensuing unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, the Packers had all but wrapped up their eventual 14-12 victory.
Yardbarker
BYU vs. Utah State odds, point spread, and predictions: Can Jaren Hall lead the Cougars to another win?
Week 5 in college football will begin on Thursday. The BYU Cougars will welcome Utah State Aggies to Provo, Utah, for an early Thursday night game on ESPN. BYU is currently ranked 19 in the nation. The only loss for the Cougars was against Oregon, on the road, in a game where they lost 41-20. BYU probably won't be able to hang with most top 25 teams in college football. However, on Thursday, they'll take on a Utah State team that has lost three straight games. The Aggies' only win was against a depleted UConn team looking to rebuild the program this year. Here's a look at the odds for Thursday's Utah State Aggies vs. BYU Cougars game. We'll also provide a pick for the game below.
Yardbarker
CJ McCollum Forced Into Awkward Situation After Cavaliers Fan Tries To Recruit Him Days Before Signing Extension With Pelicans
The Cleveland Cavaliers may be the biggest winners of free agency, but it hasn't stopped their fans from constantly recruiting the best talent in the league. That was proven true once again this week after one Clevelander made his pitch to Pelicans star CJ McCollum during the Browns' NFL Thursday night matchup against the Steelers.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reacts To Ohio State's All-Black Jerseys: “And By The Way These Black Unis Are Sick!”
LeBron James' allegiance to Ohio State is well known at this point. James is a massive Buckeyes fan who has stated in the past that if he had decided to go to college instead of directly entering the NBA from high school, then he would have headed over to OSU.
Comments / 0