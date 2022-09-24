Read full article on original website
Wolff, Pearson Earn Weekly Big 12 Honors
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech had two Red Raiders receive Big 12 weekly awards Monday as Trey Wolff was named the conference's top special teams performer, while Reggie Pearson Jr. shared defensive honors. It marked the first career weekly accolade for Wolff and the second for Pearson as the...
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State Game Time Announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff for Texas Tech's trip to Oklahoma State on Oct. 8. National broadcast details will be finalized after Oct. 1, but it was revealed it will either be shown on FOX or FS1. Texas Tech...
Ethan Duncan to Transfer From Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech coach Mark Adams has confirmed that Ethan Duncan is no longer part of the Red Raider basketball team. Duncan, who redshirted as a freshman last season but practiced with the program throughout the offseason, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal through his social media platforms.
Texas Tech tops rival #22 Texas 37-34 in overtime at home for the first time since 2008
Texas Tech hosting #22 Texas started just opposite of how many fans thought it would start. Texas received the ball first and scored in 3 plays lasting a minute and 26 seconds going 62 yards down the field. The Red Raiders got the ball and decided scoring fast was not something the team had in mind. Texas Tech would go on to score in the opening possession in 18 plays going 75 yards in seven minutes and fifty five seconds. Quarterback Donovan Smith hit 6 different receivers on the opening drive completing 92% of his passes going 11-12. Both teams scored and both teams looked good in the opening possessions. Texas would go on to make a field goal on the teams next drive to make the score 10-7 Texas. The Red Raiders second possession would earn the team its first lead of the game. Texas Tech scored in 13 plays going 84 yards in 4 minutes. The rest of the first half would be a back and forth game with Texas taking the advantage going into the second half. Texas Tech would hold the Texas run game to only 46 yards in the first half. Texas Tech trailed going into the second half by a score of 24-14.
