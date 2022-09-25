ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

8 best air fryers for cooking up a storm in the kitchen

Healthy chips might sound too good to be true, but an air fryer makes it easy to serve up great-tasting fried foods using little or no oil. These tabletop appliances cook food by circulating hot air like a powerful mini convection oven to create a crispy finish without resorting to a deep fat fryer.Not only can they potentially help you to knock up healthier dishes, but research by energy provider Utilita also suggests that they’re more energy efficient than using a cooker. An electric cooker, for example, costs 87p a day to run, while an air fryer will set you...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

12 best teethers that provide relief (and fun) for tots

Babies tend to get their first teeth when they’re around six-months-old. It can be a challenging time, as it can be quite painful for your little one. But stock up on some teethers and things should be a lot easier for both them and you.Typical signs your baby is teething may include increased crying, disrupted sleep, dribbling, a rash around their face and some unpleasant nappies. You might also notice their gums are a bit inflamed, or even be able to see the white tooth below the surface of their gum.Teethers soothe your little one’s gums, and give them something...
PARENTING

Comments / 0

Community Policy