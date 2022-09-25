Babies tend to get their first teeth when they’re around six-months-old. It can be a challenging time, as it can be quite painful for your little one. But stock up on some teethers and things should be a lot easier for both them and you.Typical signs your baby is teething may include increased crying, disrupted sleep, dribbling, a rash around their face and some unpleasant nappies. You might also notice their gums are a bit inflamed, or even be able to see the white tooth below the surface of their gum.Teethers soothe your little one’s gums, and give them something...

