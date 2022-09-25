Read full article on original website
8 best air fryers for cooking up a storm in the kitchen
Healthy chips might sound too good to be true, but an air fryer makes it easy to serve up great-tasting fried foods using little or no oil. These tabletop appliances cook food by circulating hot air like a powerful mini convection oven to create a crispy finish without resorting to a deep fat fryer.Not only can they potentially help you to knock up healthier dishes, but research by energy provider Utilita also suggests that they’re more energy efficient than using a cooker. An electric cooker, for example, costs 87p a day to run, while an air fryer will set you...
12 best teethers that provide relief (and fun) for tots
Babies tend to get their first teeth when they’re around six-months-old. It can be a challenging time, as it can be quite painful for your little one. But stock up on some teethers and things should be a lot easier for both them and you.Typical signs your baby is teething may include increased crying, disrupted sleep, dribbling, a rash around their face and some unpleasant nappies. You might also notice their gums are a bit inflamed, or even be able to see the white tooth below the surface of their gum.Teethers soothe your little one’s gums, and give them something...
