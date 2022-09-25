Read full article on original website
Child on bike possibly hit by car 1500 block Central Avenue
Update Tuesday, September 27, 2022 8:30am: Police confirm a child was hit by a car at 16th and Central but does not have life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Drivers still being asked to slow down in area. Billings Fire and the BPD are on scene of...
Billings Skyview High School Shooting Threat Deemed Fake
Tonight, Billings Police Department tweeted that Billings Skyview High School received a threat of a potential shooting. Officers were dispatched to talk with those involved, and deemed the threat to be unfounded. According to BPD, School at Skyview High will continue as scheduled. As more information is released, this article...
Two people hospitalized after shooting outside Alberta Bair Theater
Two men were hospitalized after a shooting inside in a vehicle caused that car to crash into a nearby bicyclist.
Assault on 2400 Block of 11th Ave North in Billings
Around 2:24 am today, Billings Police received a call to the 2400 block of 11th Ave North. Allegedly, multiple individuals were looking into a persons truck, and the victim took notice. One of the juveniles pulled a gun on the victim. At some point, BPD located all the juveniles nearby...
Billings police respond to two separate incidents early Saturday morning
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to two separate incidents in the early hours of Saturday morning. Just before 1:00 am, a robbery took place near the 2500 block of 1st N. A suspect entered the business, stole a person's phone and threatened to harm them. The male suspect was...
Nonstop Crime? Shooting at Burnstead Drive in Billings Leaves One Injured
Earlier tonight, around 5:29 PM at the 1900 Block of Burnstead Drive, Billings Police received a report of two males in a physical altercation. After gunshots rang out, both males fled the scene in opposite directions. BPD detained two people of interest from this event, and report that unknown injuries...
How Does Crime Compare to Other Cities the Size of Billings?
In the last couple of weeks, our content team has covered at least half a dozen accounts of shootings, armed robberies, a jailbreak, and other mayhem in Billings. It can certainly be concerning, but let's be honest... like any city, Billings has had crime for years. Locals have jokingly referred to Billings as "the Tragic City" for decades.
Yellowstone County Sheriff's ask for publics help to find missing man.
Billings, MT- If you are in Yellowstone County or surrounding areas, the Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a missing person. Larry Grine was last known to be kayaking on the Yellowstone river somewhere near Laurel. Grine is a 69 year old man, who is 6' 2" and 170 lbs.
Major commercial developments key to continued Billings West End growth
Billings' West End is littered with construction these days, but some of it is causing more excitement than frustration.
Billings police in area of Burnstead Dr. following reported altercation
BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is in the area of Burnstead Dr. in Billings after a reported altercation. An initial report said two men were seen leaving in opposite directions after a physical altercation, Sgt. Brad Mansur tells us. At this time, the Billings Police Department has possibly one person...
Hydrocarbon spill causing temporary closure on Wicks and Main in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Crews are cleaning up a hydrocarbon spill that is causing a closure to Wicks and Main through 1:30 p.m. Monday. The Billings City Government said via Facebook Billings Fire Department and street crews are cleaning up the spill.
BPD asking public to be careful on Rims
The Billings police department is asking the public to keep their eyes open when approaching the Rims area. There have been more cars parked there for longer periods of time and those people may be inhabiting their vehicles. There was shooting involving two teenagers in the rims two weekends ago and the BOD wants to make sure the public us aware this may not be the best time to sit at the top of the rims for a scenic view.
$100K bond set for woman charged with downtown Billings arson fires
Bond was set at $100,000 Thursday for a woman accused of setting fire to a downtown Billings church and a state correctional facility.
"Just shocking": Teen charged for violent encounter on Billings Rims
Bond was set at $50,000 Tuesday for an 18-year-old man accused of shooting two other teenagers during a violent late-night encounter on the Billings Rims.
Thrift Shop Treasure. A Rare, Vintage Sofa Was Found in Billings
Like many of you, I belong to a number of various local Facebook "For Sale" pages, so perhaps this amazing blue couch has already appeared in your feed. If not, you've got to check out this retro (and highly collectible) baby blue couch that recently hit the market in Billings.
Jury: Billings man guilty of having meth, LSD, heroin at park
A Stillwater County jury took approximately an hour to reject a Billings man’s claim that the methamphetamine, LSD and heroin police found in his shirt pocket at Itch-Kep-Pe Park in 2021 had been drugs that he discovered at his campsite and intended to throw away so his then 6-year-old son wouldn’t find them.
National organization helps mobile home park residents in Billiings
Manufactured Housing Action or MH action based in San Francisco visited people living in three mobile home parks in Billings, on Wednesday and Thursday.
Local man charged in connection with early morning shooting in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two people were injured in a shooting on the Rims in Billings. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports that around 3:45 am Saturday, an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old woman were shot after an argument. Both had serous injuries and took a personal vehicle to the hospital. A...
Lockwood family looking for answers in mysterious death
#JusticeforMarshall is circulating online in one family's efforts to find answers to their loved one's mysterious death
