The Billings police department is asking the public to keep their eyes open when approaching the Rims area. There have been more cars parked there for longer periods of time and those people may be inhabiting their vehicles. There was shooting involving two teenagers in the rims two weekends ago and the BOD wants to make sure the public us aware this may not be the best time to sit at the top of the rims for a scenic view.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO