Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

Child on bike possibly hit by car 1500 block Central Avenue

Update Tuesday, September 27, 2022 8:30am: Police confirm a child was hit by a car at 16th and Central but does not have life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Drivers still being asked to slow down in area. Billings Fire and the BPD are on scene of...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Skyview High School Shooting Threat Deemed Fake

Tonight, Billings Police Department tweeted that Billings Skyview High School received a threat of a potential shooting. Officers were dispatched to talk with those involved, and deemed the threat to be unfounded. According to BPD, School at Skyview High will continue as scheduled. As more information is released, this article...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Assault on 2400 Block of 11th Ave North in Billings

Around 2:24 am today, Billings Police received a call to the 2400 block of 11th Ave North. Allegedly, multiple individuals were looking into a persons truck, and the victim took notice. One of the juveniles pulled a gun on the victim. At some point, BPD located all the juveniles nearby...
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
103.7 The Hawk

How Does Crime Compare to Other Cities the Size of Billings?

In the last couple of weeks, our content team has covered at least half a dozen accounts of shootings, armed robberies, a jailbreak, and other mayhem in Billings. It can certainly be concerning, but let's be honest... like any city, Billings has had crime for years. Locals have jokingly referred to Billings as "the Tragic City" for decades.
BILLINGS, MT
#Cyclist#Violent Crime
KULR8

Billings police in area of Burnstead Dr. following reported altercation

BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is in the area of Burnstead Dr. in Billings after a reported altercation. An initial report said two men were seen leaving in opposite directions after a physical altercation, Sgt. Brad Mansur tells us. At this time, the Billings Police Department has possibly one person...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

BPD asking public to be careful on Rims

The Billings police department is asking the public to keep their eyes open when approaching the Rims area. There have been more cars parked there for longer periods of time and those people may be inhabiting their vehicles. There was shooting involving two teenagers in the rims two weekends ago and the BOD wants to make sure the public us aware this may not be the best time to sit at the top of the rims for a scenic view.
BILLINGS, MT
Public Safety
Public Safety
Stillwater County News

Jury: Billings man guilty of having meth, LSD, heroin at park

A Stillwater County jury took approximately an hour to reject a Billings man’s claim that the methamphetamine, LSD and heroin police found in his shirt pocket at Itch-Kep-Pe Park in 2021 had been drugs that he discovered at his campsite and intended to throw away so his then 6-year-old son wouldn’t find them.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Local man charged in connection with early morning shooting in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two people were injured in a shooting on the Rims in Billings. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports that around 3:45 am Saturday, an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old woman were shot after an argument. Both had serous injuries and took a personal vehicle to the hospital. A...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

