PAC Football Roundup: Greenville Alum Swartz Hauls in Long TD as Allegheny Topples Waynesburg: Parrish, Grove City Triumph

The 2022-2023 New Castle Golf Team just finished their last match on Tuesday, September 20, in a loss to Blackhawk. The Hurricane’s golf team finished 2-8 on the year, as they were led by Coach Beavon, who has just capped off his 25-year career as a coach for New Castle and will be retiring before next year. I and the rest of the team would personally like to thank Mr. Beavon for all he has done for us and all of the great times he has shared with our team!

NEW CASTLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO