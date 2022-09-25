PAC Football Roundup: Greenville Alum Swartz Hauls in Long TD as Allegheny Topples Waynesburg: Parrish, Grove City Triumph

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 27, 2022 VB Recaps: O-E Beats Smethport, Smethport’s Fitzsimmons Gets 1,000th Dig; Saegertown Tops Mercer
SMETHPORT, Pa. – Katie Sheeler, Kate Rhinehart, and Carrie Drummond combined for 26 kills and five aces to lead visiting Otto-Eldred to a 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-18) win over Smethport. Cochranton Knocks off Maplewood; Corry Raises Over $1,000 for Avery’s Pawsitive Change. Sheeler had a match-high 12 kills...
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 27, 2022 Soccer Recaps: Karns City Boys/Girls Win; Prep, Redbank, Hickory Notch Close Victories
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Lyrik Reed scored two goals and McKenna Martin and Emma Dailey one each as Karns City earned a 4-1 win over Forest Area. Martin and Dailey each had an assist, as did Cece Morrow and Avah Burke. Emalie Best had Forest Area’s goal, while Emma McFarland...
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 26, 2022 VB Recaps: Orinko Paces Sheffield Win; Reynolds, Higley Lead Union City
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Kassidy Orinko had nine kills, nine digs, and four blocks as Sheffield earned a 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 26-24) win at Youngsville. Orinko was named the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Match and talked about the win. Kadence Steffan had 23 set assists and five...
d9and10sports.com
Reynolds’ Wagner Named Week 5 2022 District 10 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – When you break a county record, chances are you had a pretty good week. That’s exactly what Reynolds’ Jalen Wagner did, rushing for 394 yards (a Mercer County record) and eight touchdowns in a 64-0 win over Maplewood. Wagner scored on runs of 65,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
d9and10sports.com
Corry VB Tops Fairview While Raising Over $1,000 for Avery’s Pawsitive Change Organization
CORRY, Pa. – At its Pink Out game, Corry used 12 kills, two aces, and a block from Aubrey Chase to knock off visiting Fairview, 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-23). D9/10 Volleyball Recaps • Cochranton VB Tops Maplewood. “What a wonderful night in the cool but loud Corry High...
d9and10sports.com
Cochranton VB Takes Down Maplewood in Battle of Top-Ranked Teams
COCHRANTON, Pa. – In a matchup of unbeatens and two of the top 10 teams in the state in Class 1A in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll, Cochranton powered past Maplewood, 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-15. Corry Raises Over $1,000 for Avery’s Pawsitive Change Organization • D9/10 Recaps.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Common Pleas judge rules Pittsburgh 'facility fee' for professional athletes unconstitutional
An Allegheny County Common Pleas judge last week struck down a City of Pittsburgh fee levied against professional athletes who play here, calling the fee an unconstitutional tax. Judge Christine Ward granted a motion for summary judgment filed by three athletes, as well as the players associations representing Major League...
Canfield softball standout commits to D1 level
Last May, Toth tossed a perfect game in the Division II Sectional Final over Geneva, striking out 13 in 5 innings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
FORMER PENGUIN LEADS CHARGE IN ELIMINATING PITTSBURGH'S ‘JOCK TAX'
A county judge recently struck down a Pittsburgh City fee aimed at professional athletes, citing its unconstitutionality. What the city officials call a ‘facility fee' served as a tax on athletes – both residents of Pittsburgh and visitors alike – who used the city's sports venues, including PPG Paints Arena (Penguins), Acrisure Stadium (Steelers), and PNC Park (Pirates).
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Active Shooter Symposium to Be Held October 20, 2022
District Attorney of Beaver County, David J Lozier. Churches, Businesses and Offices. ♦ UPMC/FBI Behavioral Specialist Rob Ambrosini, PhD. ♦ State Police Risk and Vulnerability Assessment Team. ♦ Det. Pat Young, Beaver County ESU. ♦ Chief John Deluca, Ambridge PD. ♦ Chief Eric Hermick, Chippewa PD. Where:. Penn State Beaver...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Building the Valley: One of nation's largest building wholesalers sets up in Harmar
One of the nation’s largest building suppliers has opened a location in Harmar. ABC Supply Co. opened its doors Aug. 1 at 460 Nixon Road. “We’re a 40,000-plus-square-foot, all-under-roof supplier,” said site manager Mike Mrakovich. “We will be a one-stop shop for the Cheswick community and surrounding areas.”
beavercountyradio.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Accident
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A man was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided in the Walmart Plaza McDonald’s parking lot in Center Township at 1:43 PM Monday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle driver was not injured. The motorcycle and vehicle sustained moderate damage. There is no word on the severity of the man’s injuries or what caused the accident as officials continue to investigate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eyeofthehurricane.news
New Castle Golf Team: Retirements, Players, Fundraiser
The 2022-2023 New Castle Golf Team just finished their last match on Tuesday, September 20, in a loss to Blackhawk. The Hurricane’s golf team finished 2-8 on the year, as they were led by Coach Beavon, who has just capped off his 25-year career as a coach for New Castle and will be retiring before next year. I and the rest of the team would personally like to thank Mr. Beavon for all he has done for us and all of the great times he has shared with our team!
Garage fire spreads to neighboring Mercer County home
The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on the 1400 block of Brent Road.
Deer Falls Into Hole in the Middle of the Road, Pittsburgh Locals Witness the Unusual Rescue
Oh, deer! Pittsburgh residents witnessed an unusual rescue after a deer barreled into a construction zone. Finding itself trapped after falling down a large hole in the middle of the road. The unusual event happened in Pittsburgh’s Regent Square neighborhood on East End Avenue. And word spread quickly about the...
WFMJ.com
Find your community's Halloween Trick-or-Treat and Fall Events date, time
It's the most 'boo'tiful time of the year, if you like scary delights and cool crisp air (and everything pumpkin-flavored). 21 News has compiled the lists for all fall events and Trick or Treat times by County, and communities. If you or your group has a fall or Halloween event you would like to add to the list, email us at news@wfmj.com.
wtae.com
Body found in New Castle
New Castle police are investigating after a body was found near a Walgreens store on Wilmington road. There is no word on what happened to the person who was found dead Monday morning. Pittsburgh's Action News 4has reached out to police for an update.
Garage floor collapses in Penn Hills
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Penn Hills firefighters had to deal with an odd call on Sunday.A garage floor collapsed into a void space below on Bon Air Road.The car dangled precariously until crews could remove it. No one was injured in the incident.
Crash sends 2 to hospital in Mercer County
A crash in Mercer County's Springfield Township sent two people to the hospital.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Man Arrested in Drug Bust Friday Morning In Beaver Falls
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver Falls Police in cooperation with the Beaver County ESU and the PA Attorney General’s Office , executed a search warrant at 3509 6th Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022. Samory T. McCloud of Beaver Falls and Detroit Michigan was arrested. Upon searching the...
Comments / 0