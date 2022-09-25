Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dies at Age 33: 'He Was Always Looking to Achieve More'
Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on the long-running family drama series Heartland, has died. He was 33. The actor passed away on Friday, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not provided in the obituary, but Cormier's sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter that he died in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, due to injuries sustained in a fall.
The Best Double Names for Babies — For Double the Fun
Double baby names, such as Mary Kate, Anna Grace, or John Patrick, have a deep-rooted tradition in the United States — especially in the South. Using two names as a first name is a great way to honor your favorite family members or to give your child a unique, yet traditional baby name. It’s also a relatively popular option across the pond in the UK — though there, they often place a hyphen in the middle to join the two names (think Ivy-Rose or Tommy-Lee). If you want to do it the British way, there are definitely some names that are...
Patty Duke: A Look Back At Her Tragic Yet Inspiring Life
[This article is based on entertainment postings and media reports from Today.com, USAToday.comGrunge.com, Biography.com, Variety.com, IMBD.com, Britannica.com, and the book, Glamour, Gidgets And The Girl Next Door: Television's Top Female Icons From The '50s, '60s, And '70s.]
Comments / 0