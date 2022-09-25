Read full article on original website
Racine County inmate charged in Kenosha K-9 shooting assaults officer
A Racine County inmate who was charged in connection to Chicago homicides and the shooting of Kenosha K-9 Riggs assaulted a correctional officer on Tuesday.
wlip.com
Man Arrested; Charged After Allegedly Fleeing and Fighting With Police
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man is charged with multiple felonies after allegedly physically assaulting a Kenosha Police officer. A criminal complaint against 18 year old Brandon Gutierrez alleges that he fled from a traffic stop Thursday, speeding north on Sheridan Road before turning on 35th Street and coming to a stop.
Police: Rockford man arrested for attempted murder at hotel
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested last Tuesday for attempted murder after a shooting at a local hotel, police said. The Cherry Valley Police Department was dispatched to Day’s Inn, 220 S. Lyford Road, for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. Officers developed a suspect […]
Fired Cop Indicted for Allegedly Murdering a 19-Year-Old and Breaking Another Man’s Eye Socket
A fired police officer has been charged with killing a man and badly injuring another in connection with separate alleged incidents of excessive force. Dante Salinas, formerly of the Waukegan Police Department in Illinois, faces a count each of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter for shooting car passenger Marcellis Stinnette, 19, when the vehicle allegedly was not a danger to Salinas in a 2020 incident. He is also accused of attacking Angel Salgado in 2019, breaking the man’s eye socket.
WISN
Inmate at Racine County Jail headbutts correctional officer
RACINE, Wis. — Racine County Jail inmate Allan M. Brown head-butted a correctional officer during a cell transportation to be put on "close watch." "Allan Brown is a prime example of the dangerous and unpredictable people law enforcement and correctional staff may encounter daily, and I am proud to serve with the men and women of law enforcement who are willing to accept these risks to protect the community," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a news release.
Preliminary hearing rescheduled for woman accused of physically abusing children
The woman accused of physically abusing children in Waukesha is set to appear in court Tuesday. Heather Miller is accused of slamming a baby into a crib and holding him down.
18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow
A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
Caught on video: Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in West Loop, Chicago police say
Chicago police said two attempted West Loop kidnappings in the same block are not connected.
Man climbs five stories of Chicago police facility and is shot by officers in SWAT training after grabbing two guns
CHICAGO — A man climbed five stories of a fire escape to infiltrate a Chicago police facility Monday while officers were undergoing a SWAT training exercise and grabbed at least two guns before he was shot and wounded by police, the chief said. Police Superintendent David Brown said the...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man who skipped trial facing life sentence
A Kane County jury has found an Aurora man guilty of multiple counts of criminal sexual assault and sexual abuse of children. 47-year-old Jose Arellano was not present for the trial. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that Arellano's location is still unknown. Prosecutors say...
Chicago shooting: Man found shot in head, killed inside vehicle in Back of the Yards, police say
A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the South Side, Chicago police said.
wlip.com
Kenosha Bar Closes After Recent Deadly Violence
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha establishment which has been the scene of violence in recent weeks will be closing. WLIP News has learned that the owner of Las Margaritas on Roosevelt Road in Kenosha surrendered the bar’s licenses on Friday. The owner confirmed the bar’s closure on social media....
Chicago violence: Jury selection set to begin for Gage Park mass murder case
"In my 28 years, I haven't seen a case that has hit as close to home for myself and so many others in this department," then-CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said at the time.
nypressnews.com
Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood
A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
3-year-old dies after aunt allegedly pushed him into Lake Michigan
A toddler has died after allegedly being pushed from Chicago's Navy Pier into Lake Michigan by his aunt, CBS Chicago reported. The 3-year-old, whom prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and brain damage as a result of the alleged incident last week. Prosecutors say that Brown's aunt, Victoria Moreno, shoved him off of the pier and did not try to help him as he struggled underwater for about 30 minutes, on Monday afternoon.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate six homicides in three days
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating six homicides that occurred between Friday and Sunday. In less than three days at least three men and two women died. A sixth victim is unknown. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office responded to those scenes and autopsies are scheduled for Monday, Sept., 26.
WIFR
Coroner identifies woman shot to death inside car in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office identify the woman shot to death inside her car early Sunday morning in Rockford. The Coroner says 32-year-old Trulisa Kyles was driving near 7th Street and 8th Avenue around 2 a.m. when she was shot and killed. Investigators say she didn’t survive her injuries, pronouncing her dead on the scene just before 3:15 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
Federal trial begins for alleged leader of West Side gang: 'Wicked Town's specialty was violence'
CHICAGO - Brazen, devastating acts of bloodshed earned respect in the world of the Wicked Town street gang, a federal jury heard Monday. And in that world, Donald "Lil’ Don" Lee quickly rose within the ranks. He allegedly killed three people in three years, and he soon became the leader of the West Side gang — its "shot caller," a prosecutor said.
WIFR
