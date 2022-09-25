A toddler has died after allegedly being pushed from Chicago's Navy Pier into Lake Michigan by his aunt, CBS Chicago reported. The 3-year-old, whom prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and brain damage as a result of the alleged incident last week. Prosecutors say that Brown's aunt, Victoria Moreno, shoved him off of the pier and did not try to help him as he struggled underwater for about 30 minutes, on Monday afternoon.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO