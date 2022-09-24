ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Local icon Wally Cech signs her memoirs and shares incredible stories

By Karla Draksler
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GeHXG_0i9KYhPm00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Brave Books bookstore hosted an “Afternoon with El Paso Icon Wally Cech,” where Cech signed her memoirs and told her compelling life story of how she got from Nazi Germany to El Paso.

Cech grew up in Germany during World War II where she met her husband Johnny Cech who was an American soldier.

She spent her time memorializing America’s military during that time period with numerous newspaper clippings and notes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8HTr_0i9KYhPm00
Wally Cech telling her stories at the event

Cech shared her stories of knowing the late actor James Dean, actress Liz Taylor and many other prominent people.

She received letters from president Eisenhower and Kennedy, and recognitions from former president Donald Trump as well as current president Joe Biden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433eYX_0i9KYhPm00
Photo of a letter Cech received from Marie Doud Eisenhower, first lady and wife of U.S. president Dwight D. Eisenhower, Courtesy: Jud Burgess

Cech used to own a German restaurant “Happy Bavarian” off Alameda for 17 years. She remembered how much she enjoyed serving traditional German food and joked she wouldn’t let anyone order desert if they didn’t finish their plate.

“I was the only German war bride ever in El Paso to have a restaurant and this success and this is my gift to America,” Cech said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00gx3Y_0i9KYhPm00
Sign from Cech’s restaurant “Happy Bavarian” hung at the entrance of Brave Books bookstore

Throughout her life, Cech has been a great American patriot, showing the most gratitude to the U.S. Military, where her husband served.

On August 2, City of El Paso Council recognized Cech for her accomplishments as s public author and for her dedication and commitment to the El Paso Community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aSdmE_0i9KYhPm00
Wally Cech receiving recognition from El Paso City Council, Courtesy: City of El Paso

In her 4 volume set of memoirs, Cech said she wrote her truth and how she experienced life, also mentioning her struggle to find a publisher in El Paso, so she published them on her own.

Her memoirs are available at Brave Books bookstore at 1307 Arizona.

