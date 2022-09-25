Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 27, 2022 VB Recaps: O-E Beats Smethport, Smethport’s Fitzsimmons Gets 1,000th Dig; Saegertown Tops Mercer
SMETHPORT, Pa. – Katie Sheeler, Kate Rhinehart, and Carrie Drummond combined for 26 kills and five aces to lead visiting Otto-Eldred to a 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-18) win over Smethport. Cochranton Knocks off Maplewood; Corry Raises Over $1,000 for Avery’s Pawsitive Change. Sheeler had a match-high 12 kills...
d9and10sports.com
Cochranton VB Takes Down Maplewood in Battle of Top-Ranked Teams
COCHRANTON, Pa. – In a matchup of unbeatens and two of the top 10 teams in the state in Class 1A in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll, Cochranton powered past Maplewood, 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-15. Corry Raises Over $1,000 for Avery’s Pawsitive Change Organization • D9/10 Recaps.
d9and10sports.com
Corry VB Tops Fairview While Raising Over $1,000 for Avery’s Pawsitive Change Organization
CORRY, Pa. – At its Pink Out game, Corry used 12 kills, two aces, and a block from Aubrey Chase to knock off visiting Fairview, 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-23). D9/10 Volleyball Recaps • Cochranton VB Tops Maplewood. “What a wonderful night in the cool but loud Corry High...
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 27, 2022 Soccer Recaps: Karns City Boys/Girls Win; Prep, Redbank, Hickory Notch Close Victories
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Lyrik Reed scored two goals and McKenna Martin and Emma Dailey one each as Karns City earned a 4-1 win over Forest Area. Martin and Dailey each had an assist, as did Cece Morrow and Avah Burke. Emalie Best had Forest Area’s goal, while Emma McFarland...
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 26, 2022 VB Recaps: Orinko Paces Sheffield Win; Reynolds, Higley Lead Union City
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Kassidy Orinko had nine kills, nine digs, and four blocks as Sheffield earned a 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 26-24) win at Youngsville. Orinko was named the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Match and talked about the win. Kadence Steffan had 23 set assists and five...
d9and10sports.com
Reynolds’ Wagner Named Week 5 2022 District 10 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – When you break a county record, chances are you had a pretty good week. That’s exactly what Reynolds’ Jalen Wagner did, rushing for 394 yards (a Mercer County record) and eight touchdowns in a 64-0 win over Maplewood. Wagner scored on runs of 65,...
Canfield softball standout commits to D1 level
Last May, Toth tossed a perfect game in the Division II Sectional Final over Geneva, striking out 13 in 5 innings.
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports to Broadcast Sheffield at Youngsville Volleyball Monday
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will broadcast the Sheffield at Youngsville volleyball match on Monday, Sept. 26. Andy Close will have the call of the action from Youngsville High School. Match time will be between 7 and 7:30 p.m. depending on the length of the junior varsity...
d9and10sports.com
Slippery Rock, Carnegie Mellon, Penn State Move Up in Respective AFCA Top 25 Polls
WACO, TEXAS – It was a good week for several area college football programs, as Slippery Rock, Carnegie Mellon, and Penn State continued to climb in their respective Top 25 AFCA Coaches Polls following wins. Slippery Rock is coming off a 30-2 drubbing of Seton Hill on Saturday and...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Sheffield at Youngsville Volleyball
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as Sheffield takes on Youngsville in District 9/10 crossover volleyball action. Andy Close is on the call. The match can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Common Pleas judge rules Pittsburgh 'facility fee' for professional athletes unconstitutional
An Allegheny County Common Pleas judge last week struck down a City of Pittsburgh fee levied against professional athletes who play here, calling the fee an unconstitutional tax. Judge Christine Ward granted a motion for summary judgment filed by three athletes, as well as the players associations representing Major League...
wnynewsnow.com
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
wtae.com
Body found in New Castle
New Castle police are investigating after a body was found near a Walgreens store on Wilmington road. There is no word on what happened to the person who was found dead Monday morning. Pittsburgh's Action News 4has reached out to police for an update.
Garage fire spreads to neighboring Mercer County home
The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on the 1400 block of Brent Road.
erienewsnow.com
Former Erie Residents Prepare For Hurricane Ian
For decades they dealt with snow and cold. Now it's heavy downpours and wind. Harry Hairston, Craig Woodard and John Dudley spent many years residing in Erie. All three now live in the Sunshine State and they are getting ready for the impact of Hurricane Ian. John Dudley, a former...
Garage floor collapses in Penn Hills
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Penn Hills firefighters had to deal with an odd call on Sunday.A garage floor collapsed into a void space below on Bon Air Road.The car dangled precariously until crews could remove it. No one was injured in the incident.
yourdailylocal.com
King & Queen of the Mountain
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The 2022 Sheffield Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during halftime of the homecoming football game Saturday afternoon. Sydney Smead was crowned queen and Lucas McNeal was the king. Both were presented their crowns by last year’s queen and king, Madeline Roell and Michael Mihalic.
Inebriated man, booted from casino, falls into swamp, is rescued then cited
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police cited a man after he fell into a swamp on Sept. 25. The incident occurred at about 5:45 a.m. at the 8100 block of Perry Highway in Summit Township. The 23-year-old Cambridge Springs man reportedly was ejected from a casino for being intoxicated. He then wandered through the parking […]
Youngstown OVI checkpoint results released
According to a press release, the checkpoint was on the 1500 block of Mahoning Avenue from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
nextpittsburgh.com
10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try
Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
