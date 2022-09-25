ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, PA

Comments / 0

Related
d9and10sports.com

Cochranton VB Takes Down Maplewood in Battle of Top-Ranked Teams

COCHRANTON, Pa. – In a matchup of unbeatens and two of the top 10 teams in the state in Class 1A in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll, Cochranton powered past Maplewood, 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-15. Corry Raises Over $1,000 for Avery’s Pawsitive Change Organization • D9/10 Recaps.
COCHRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Farrell, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Fairview, PA
Sports
Farrell, PA
Football
City
Warren, PA
City
Farrell, PA
City
Youngsville, PA
City
Fairview, PA
City
Hickory, PA
Warren, PA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Tigers#Cavalier
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Sheffield at Youngsville Volleyball

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as Sheffield takes on Youngsville in District 9/10 crossover volleyball action. Andy Close is on the call. The match can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies

ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wtae.com

Body found in New Castle

New Castle police are investigating after a body was found near a Walgreens store on Wilmington road. There is no word on what happened to the person who was found dead Monday morning. Pittsburgh's Action News 4has reached out to police for an update.
NEW CASTLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Former Erie Residents Prepare For Hurricane Ian

For decades they dealt with snow and cold. Now it's heavy downpours and wind. Harry Hairston, Craig Woodard and John Dudley spent many years residing in Erie. All three now live in the Sunshine State and they are getting ready for the impact of Hurricane Ian. John Dudley, a former...
ERIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Garage floor collapses in Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Penn Hills firefighters had to deal with an odd call on Sunday.A garage floor collapsed into a void space below on Bon Air Road.The car dangled precariously until crews could remove it. No one was injured in the incident.
PENN HILLS, PA
yourdailylocal.com

King & Queen of the Mountain

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The 2022 Sheffield Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during halftime of the homecoming football game Saturday afternoon. Sydney Smead was crowned queen and Lucas McNeal was the king. Both were presented their crowns by last year’s queen and king, Madeline Roell and Michael Mihalic.
SHEFFIELD, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try

Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy