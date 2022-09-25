ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Schuckman: Progress defensively gives Hawks chance to compete while waiting for offense to find its consistency

By Matt Schuckman, Sports Editor
 3 days ago
Leathernecks unable to sustain momentum after strong start to second half

MACOMB, Ill. — After a scoreless first quarter, the Northern Iowa football team put things together, earning its first victory of the season, topping Western Illinois University 52-17 at Hanson Field on Saturday afternoon. The loss drops the Leathernecks to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in Missouri Valley Football Conference.
MACOMB, IL
Pen City Current

Seither & Cherry hits 150 years

Seither & Cherry Co. celebrated it’s 150th anniversary in business with a celebration Wednesday at Victory Park in Keokuk, Iowa. Seither & Cherry Co. is a multi-discipline contractor providing structural steel erection, heavy rigging, electrical service, piping, conveyor installation, mechanical installation, equipment installation, carpentry, industrial concrete and industrial maintenance services throughout the Midwest. They specialize in working in industrial settings. Their family of companies also includes Tri-State Sheet Metal and McDowell Crane & Rigging. Tri-State Sheet Metal provides custom sheet metal fabrication, installation of ventilation and dust collection systems, equipment lining services, tank fabrication and more. McDowell Crane & Rigging offers short term and long term crane rentals.
KEOKUK, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 25, 2022

Austin M Schneider (19) of Mendon, arrested for FTA No Valid Driver’s License at 13th and State. Lodged 161/139. Michelle Henson (31) Quincy, Illinois for Possession of Methamphetamine and Retail Theft, lodged, 162 104. Danny D Will (63) of Quincy, citation for Improper Driving at 9th and Maine. PTC...
QUINCY, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record - Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

09/21/22 - 10:39 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 4500 block of Avenue O. 09/21/22 - 3:35 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the Fort Madison area. 09/21/22 - 6:48 p.m. - Fort Madison Police...
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

Lomax, Illinois man arrested for Methamphetamine possession

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax, Illinois man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Friday, September 23rd, a Hancock County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 9 near County Road 1450 East for a traffic violation.
LOMAX, IL
Pen City Current

Hancock County man charged with meth possession

HANCOCK COUNTY - Sheriff Travis Duffy reports that on Friday September 23, 2022 a traffic stop led to the arrest of a Lomax, IL man for Possession of Methamphetamine. A Sheriff’s Deputy on patrol near Niota, IL attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Highway 9 near County Road 1450E on a red Ford F-150 for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and then traveled on county roads for approximately two miles before coming to a stop.
LOMAX, IL
977wmoi.com

Man Wanted on Numerous Felony Cases in McDonough and Warren Counties

Featured Fugitive Jayson A. Kurdi DOB 08/19/1985 is wanted for Failure to Appear on numerous felony cases in McDonough and Warren counties. Kurdi is wanted in McDonough County for Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding w/damage >$300, and Fleeing and Eluding. Kurdi is also wanted in Warrren County for Aggravated Delivery of...
WARREN COUNTY, IL

