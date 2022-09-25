Schuckman: Progress defensively gives Hawks chance to compete while waiting for offense to find its consistency

Read full article on original website
muddyriversports.com
Penalty kick late in first half changes everything as QU men’s soccer team falls to Maryville
QUINCY — Deflating is the best way to describe it. Having gone toe-to-toe with Maryville for 44 scoreless minutes Sunday afternoon, the Quincy University men’s soccer team was poised to go to the locker room with the satisfaction of a halftime draw and the belief anything was possible in the second half.
muddyriversports.com
Leathernecks unable to sustain momentum after strong start to second half
MACOMB, Ill. — After a scoreless first quarter, the Northern Iowa football team put things together, earning its first victory of the season, topping Western Illinois University 52-17 at Hanson Field on Saturday afternoon. The loss drops the Leathernecks to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in Missouri Valley Football Conference.
muddyriversports.com
Crim: Cappel’s three-year stint coaching QHS football created memories he still treasures
SHOREWOOD, Ill. — Dean Cappel and his wife, Connie, live in an active 55-and-older community west of Joliet. When they’re not traveling or doting on their six grandchildren, they like to spend time playing water volleyball and bocce ball and riding bicycles. “I just came back from the...
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: QU men’s and women’s soccer teams face Maryville at Legends Stadium
QUINCY — Here are some of the images captured by Muddy River Sports Editor Matt Schuckman during Sunday’s Great Lakes Valley Conference soccer doubleheader between Quincy University and Maryville at Legends Stadium. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button below to order...
Pen City Current
Seither & Cherry hits 150 years
Seither & Cherry Co. celebrated it’s 150th anniversary in business with a celebration Wednesday at Victory Park in Keokuk, Iowa. Seither & Cherry Co. is a multi-discipline contractor providing structural steel erection, heavy rigging, electrical service, piping, conveyor installation, mechanical installation, equipment installation, carpentry, industrial concrete and industrial maintenance services throughout the Midwest. They specialize in working in industrial settings. Their family of companies also includes Tri-State Sheet Metal and McDowell Crane & Rigging. Tri-State Sheet Metal provides custom sheet metal fabrication, installation of ventilation and dust collection systems, equipment lining services, tank fabrication and more. McDowell Crane & Rigging offers short term and long term crane rentals.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 25, 2022
Austin M Schneider (19) of Mendon, arrested for FTA No Valid Driver’s License at 13th and State. Lodged 161/139. Michelle Henson (31) Quincy, Illinois for Possession of Methamphetamine and Retail Theft, lodged, 162 104. Danny D Will (63) of Quincy, citation for Improper Driving at 9th and Maine. PTC...
Pen City Current
For the Record - Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
09/21/22 - 10:39 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 4500 block of Avenue O. 09/21/22 - 3:35 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the Fort Madison area. 09/21/22 - 6:48 p.m. - Fort Madison Police...
KBUR
Lomax, Illinois man arrested for Methamphetamine possession
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax, Illinois man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Friday, September 23rd, a Hancock County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 9 near County Road 1450 East for a traffic violation.
muddyrivernews.com
City official admits new citywide cleanup format was ‘a little rough’ Monday but will improve this week
QUINCY — John Schafer, assistant director of Central Services, could only offer an apology to the people first to arrive at the citywide cleanup site in the Quincy Town Center parking lot Monday morning. “It’s a learning experience for us all,” Schafer said. “This is the first time we’ve...
missouribusinessalert.com
USDA awards two Missouri companies $14.5 million to expand high-speed internet access in the state
Two Missouri telecommunication companies will receive about $14.5 million of new federal funding that aims to provide high-speed internet access, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week. The USDA is awarding $502 million to rural areas in 20 states as part of the Rural Development Broadband ReConnect Program's third...
Pen City Current
Hancock County man charged with meth possession
HANCOCK COUNTY - Sheriff Travis Duffy reports that on Friday September 23, 2022 a traffic stop led to the arrest of a Lomax, IL man for Possession of Methamphetamine. A Sheriff’s Deputy on patrol near Niota, IL attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Highway 9 near County Road 1450E on a red Ford F-150 for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and then traveled on county roads for approximately two miles before coming to a stop.
977wmoi.com
Man Wanted on Numerous Felony Cases in McDonough and Warren Counties
Featured Fugitive Jayson A. Kurdi DOB 08/19/1985 is wanted for Failure to Appear on numerous felony cases in McDonough and Warren counties. Kurdi is wanted in McDonough County for Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding w/damage >$300, and Fleeing and Eluding. Kurdi is also wanted in Warrren County for Aggravated Delivery of...
