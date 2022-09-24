ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar, SC

The Post and Courier

South Carolina Football Hall of Fame releases Class of 2022 nomination ballot

GREENVILLE - The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame has opened online voting for its Class of 2022 with a first-round nomination ballot. This year's ballot consists of 70 nominees of players, administrators and coaches, including 10 legacy nominees. A legacy nominee honors those considered outside the modern era and/or...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Summerville's Marquez Spells leads high school football honor roll

Summerville senior running back Marquez Spells rushed for 233 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Green Wave’s 56-30 win over Goose Creek. Spells scored on runs of 59 and 80 yards. His 59-yard score came on the first play of the game and his 80-yard run came on his last carry of the game.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

High School Football schedule changes for Week 6

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – With Hurricane Ian approaching the southeast later this week, some of our high school football games have been moved up to Wednesday/Thursday night. Below are the changes with the bottom school being the home team. WEDNESDAY NIGHT CONTESTS: Porter-GaudTrinity Collegiate – 6:30pm Pinewood PrepPee Dee Academy – 6:30pm SumterSocastee – 7pm […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown County School District to switch to eLearning for Sept. 30

GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County School District announced Sept. 28 that it will switch to eLearning on Sept. 30 due to "expected inclement weather as a result of Hurricane Ian." "All after-school activities, programs and athletics are canceled for Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30," GCSD spokeswoman Kristi...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter School District. Thursday: Early Dismissal for All Schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning day for all students. All activities are cancelled.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Inaugural ‘Getting Saucy’ BBQ Sauce Competition winner named

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds gathered at Firefly Distillery in North Charleston on Saturday for the inaugural “Getting Saucy” BBQ Sauce Competition. The proceeds from the event benefit the Arc of the Lowcountry. Its mission is to provide people and their families with programming and services for those with physical and intellectual disabilities. The organization has been in the Lowcountry for about three years.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Parris Island U.S. Marine Band to perform Georgetown concert Oct. 11

GEORGETOWN — The Parris Island United States Marine Corps Band will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Howard Center, located at 1610 Hawkins Street in Georgetown. The Parris Island United States Marine Corps Band, one of America’s oldest and most well known military concert...
GEORGETOWN, SC
holycitysinner.com

Joe Cunningham Receives South Carolina Education Association Endorsement in Governor’s Race

Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham today announced that he has accepted the endorsement of the South Carolina Education Association (The SCEA). Joined by The SCEA representatives and county leaders at a press conference in Columbia, Cunningham formally accepted the endorsement and spoke about his plan to improve South Carolina’s education system.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

As teachers across SC quit their jobs, a rural school district has found a solution

At a time when South Carolina’s teachers are leaving the field, one rural school district has found a solution to the retention crisis. Williamsburg County School District in the northeastern Pee Dee region has improved its retention rates by adopting a “grow your own” approach to teacher recruitment. Locals say they are from Williamsburg County unless they live in Kingstree, the region’s largest city, or Nesmith, an unincorporated region in the area. The place is filled with large stretches of low farmland and wide skies. Fields are broken up by the occasional house or barn.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

GCSO searching for missing woman

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is searching for an autistic woman who is missing from her home on Rio Vista Avenue. According to GCSO, Janie Mihalakis (25) left a note for her parents around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday saying she was running away. She...
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Horry County, Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside Beach respond to Hurricane Ian

MYRTLE BEACH — Horry County has declared a localized state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian preparing to strike the county this Friday as a tropical storm. Also, Myrtle Beach plans to close their beaches Friday, the Horry County School District plans to transition to eLearning on Friday, and other cities in the county have made their own respective announcements and plans in preparation for the storm.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County obituaries Sept. 13 -19

ANDERSON, Heyward, 91, of Goose Creek died Sept. 14. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. BASNIGHT, Glenna M., 60, of Goose Creek died Sept 16. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville. BEAN, Darla Jean, 75, of Hanahan died Sept 11. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial of North Charleston. BEAUFORT, Dorothy Marie, 87,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florence County School District 3 goes remote Friday due to severe weather risk

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County School District 3 designated Friday as an e-learning day for all students due to possible severe weather from Hurricane Ian. Students will receive assignments that do not require internet access and will be required to turn them in no later than Oct. 4. Each student who turns in assignments by the deadline will be marked present for Sept. 30.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

