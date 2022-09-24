Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
South Carolina Football Hall of Fame releases Class of 2022 nomination ballot
GREENVILLE - The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame has opened online voting for its Class of 2022 with a first-round nomination ballot. This year's ballot consists of 70 nominees of players, administrators and coaches, including 10 legacy nominees. A legacy nominee honors those considered outside the modern era and/or...
The Post and Courier
Summerville's Marquez Spells leads high school football honor roll
Summerville senior running back Marquez Spells rushed for 233 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Green Wave’s 56-30 win over Goose Creek. Spells scored on runs of 59 and 80 yards. His 59-yard score came on the first play of the game and his 80-yard run came on his last carry of the game.
High School Football schedule changes for Week 6
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – With Hurricane Ian approaching the southeast later this week, some of our high school football games have been moved up to Wednesday/Thursday night. Below are the changes with the bottom school being the home team. WEDNESDAY NIGHT CONTESTS: Porter-GaudTrinity Collegiate – 6:30pm Pinewood PrepPee Dee Academy – 6:30pm SumterSocastee – 7pm […]
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football games rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian impacts
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With region play set to begin for high school football teams this week, some scheduling changes are already being made ahead of Hurricane Ian. Horry County Schools released the changes to the football schedule as the district continues to monitor the storm and its track.
WMBF
High school football games rescheduled due to possible tropical weather
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With region play set to begin for high school football teams this week, some scheduling changes are already being made ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. The following games will not be played Friday, per school officials:. Socastee High School Athletic Director Joshua Vinson also tweeted...
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County School District to switch to eLearning for Sept. 30
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County School District announced Sept. 28 that it will switch to eLearning on Sept. 30 due to "expected inclement weather as a result of Hurricane Ian." "All after-school activities, programs and athletics are canceled for Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30," GCSD spokeswoman Kristi...
wach.com
President Roslyn Clark Artis, I.S. Leevy Johnson inducted into 2022 National Black Alumni
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. hosted its Annual Induction Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. Each year, Alumni of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are honored for their significant contributions to their respective institution. This...
WMBF
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The threat of severe weather from Hurricane Ian has led to the postponement or cancellation of events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. This list will be updated as more information comes in:. HORRY COUNTY. Horry County Schools announced Wednesday that all district facilities...
wach.com
LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter School District. Thursday: Early Dismissal for All Schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning day for all students. All activities are cancelled.
live5news.com
Inaugural ‘Getting Saucy’ BBQ Sauce Competition winner named
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds gathered at Firefly Distillery in North Charleston on Saturday for the inaugural “Getting Saucy” BBQ Sauce Competition. The proceeds from the event benefit the Arc of the Lowcountry. Its mission is to provide people and their families with programming and services for those with physical and intellectual disabilities. The organization has been in the Lowcountry for about three years.
The Post and Courier
Parris Island U.S. Marine Band to perform Georgetown concert Oct. 11
GEORGETOWN — The Parris Island United States Marine Corps Band will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Howard Center, located at 1610 Hawkins Street in Georgetown. The Parris Island United States Marine Corps Band, one of America’s oldest and most well known military concert...
holycitysinner.com
Joe Cunningham Receives South Carolina Education Association Endorsement in Governor’s Race
Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham today announced that he has accepted the endorsement of the South Carolina Education Association (The SCEA). Joined by The SCEA representatives and county leaders at a press conference in Columbia, Cunningham formally accepted the endorsement and spoke about his plan to improve South Carolina’s education system.
The Post and Courier
As teachers across SC quit their jobs, a rural school district has found a solution
At a time when South Carolina’s teachers are leaving the field, one rural school district has found a solution to the retention crisis. Williamsburg County School District in the northeastern Pee Dee region has improved its retention rates by adopting a “grow your own” approach to teacher recruitment. Locals say they are from Williamsburg County unless they live in Kingstree, the region’s largest city, or Nesmith, an unincorporated region in the area. The place is filled with large stretches of low farmland and wide skies. Fields are broken up by the occasional house or barn.
counton2.com
GCSO searching for missing woman
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is searching for an autistic woman who is missing from her home on Rio Vista Avenue. According to GCSO, Janie Mihalakis (25) left a note for her parents around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday saying she was running away. She...
The Post and Courier
Photos: Kingstree community in Williamsburg County
Williamsburg County schools have been able to dramatically increase teacher retention rates over the course of the last five years. Part of what they credit is a strong community, what does that look like?. 1 of 15.
The Post and Courier
Horry County, Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside Beach respond to Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH — Horry County has declared a localized state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian preparing to strike the county this Friday as a tropical storm. Also, Myrtle Beach plans to close their beaches Friday, the Horry County School District plans to transition to eLearning on Friday, and other cities in the county have made their own respective announcements and plans in preparation for the storm.
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County obituaries Sept. 13 -19
ANDERSON, Heyward, 91, of Goose Creek died Sept. 14. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. BASNIGHT, Glenna M., 60, of Goose Creek died Sept 16. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville. BEAN, Darla Jean, 75, of Hanahan died Sept 11. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial of North Charleston. BEAUFORT, Dorothy Marie, 87,...
wpde.com
Florence County School District 3 goes remote Friday due to severe weather risk
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County School District 3 designated Friday as an e-learning day for all students due to possible severe weather from Hurricane Ian. Students will receive assignments that do not require internet access and will be required to turn them in no later than Oct. 4. Each student who turns in assignments by the deadline will be marked present for Sept. 30.
wpde.com
Some question delays for Alligator Road project in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Some people are questioning why construction on Alligator Road in Florence is still going on when it was initially said to be finished in the summer of 2021. S.C. Dept. of Transportation's (SCDOT) website shows the Right-Of-Way Acquisition was to begin in 2017 with...
The Post and Courier
New French diner coming to Charleston; cafe closing after 17 years; new brewery opening
A French restaurant is coming to the Lowcountry while a West Ashley café is closing after 17 years and a brewery is opening in North Charleston. The couple behind Christophe Artisan Chocolatier's two locations on Society Street in downtown Charleston and Ashley River Road in West Ashley plan to open La Bonne Franquette at 652 St. Andrews Blvd.
