Gayle Pigue Glenn, 79, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home in Columbus, MS. Gayle grew up in the Mississippi Gulf Coast city of Biloxi and graduated from Biloxi High School before attending college at the Mississippi University for Women. She considered Columbus her home and was a proud member of the First United Methodist Church of Columbus. Gayle loved to travel the world, be outside in her garden, and play bridge with her friends. Some may remember her dress shop Friends Two. She adored painting and was an avid tennis player and longtime member of the Magnolia Tennis Club. Gayle embraced all of her endeavors with energy, love, and grace, and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO