Commercial Dispatch
Our View: Reality Fair illustrates budgetary challenges to students
If you asked the average teen how much her parents spend for housing, you’re likely to get a blank stare. That’s probably true for most of the household expenses families regularly incur each month. If you ask the typical teen how much income his family earns, he probably gives you that same blank stare.
Commercial Dispatch
CMSD improves to C district, breaking yearslong slump
Columbus Municipal and Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated school districts both moved up a letter grade in the Mississippi Department of Education’s Accountability Ratings, while Lowndes County remains the region’s only A public school district. For the first time since 2019, school districts and individual schools have received accountability grades, which...
Commercial Dispatch
Education: 14 Lowndes students graduate from MSU during summer term
Mississippi State University had 14 summer graduates from Lowndes County. Of the 14 graduates, one graduated with honors. Aleisha Reynolds, of Columbus, graduated from the College of Arts & Sciences with a bachelor of arts degree. She graduated summa cum laude which indicates a final grade point average of 3.80 or higher. The academic honors are recorded on the graduates’ diplomas and permanent records, as well as in the commencement program.
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: School grades are cause for optimism, though point to middle school concerns
No matter how old you are you are likely to remember the anticipation that accompanied Report Card day. For the top students, it was a day of affirmation. For struggling students, it was a day to be dreaded. For those whose performance fell between those poles, it was a mix of both.
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Profile: Selina Tabet sewing a business together one thread at a time
Selina Tabet held her grand opening of Sew Sister Sew, a fabric store at 620 Commerce St. in West Point, on September 10. Her goal? To bring the love of sewing she cultivated ever since she was a little girl to as many people as possible. Tabet said her goal...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus, Starkville show sales tax revenue growth
Columbus and Starkvilles’ yearly sales tax collections are up 3 and 7 percent, respectively, from the 2021 fiscal year, while West Point lags behind both year to year and its current fiscal year-to-date, according to a report by the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Columbus received $898,820 in September sales...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus man sentenced to 25 years in Alabama for shooting
A Columbus man has been sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for shooting an Ethelsville man in August 2020, according to a press release from Alabama 24th Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin. Eric Daniel Jennings, 38, pleaded guilty to assaulting a 38-year-old man in what Hamlin called “a premeditated...
Commercial Dispatch
Threat on social media spurs lockdown at SHS
STARKVILLE — When Starkville High School officials received a tip of a threat on social media Monday, the school went into a modified lockdown for roughly an hour. A Facebook post from an account with only three friends, no prior posts and no pictures began circulating around 11 a.m. Monday morning. The post included a picture of three firearms with ammunition laying on a seat of a car with the caption, “Starkville high school get ready to rumble im coming for you.”
Commercial Dispatch
Gayle Glenn
Gayle Pigue Glenn, 79, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home in Columbus, MS. Gayle grew up in the Mississippi Gulf Coast city of Biloxi and graduated from Biloxi High School before attending college at the Mississippi University for Women. She considered Columbus her home and was a proud member of the First United Methodist Church of Columbus. Gayle loved to travel the world, be outside in her garden, and play bridge with her friends. Some may remember her dress shop Friends Two. She adored painting and was an avid tennis player and longtime member of the Magnolia Tennis Club. Gayle embraced all of her endeavors with energy, love, and grace, and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Commercial Dispatch
Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
HAVANA — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida on Wednesday. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials...
Commercial Dispatch
Texas’ vow to ‘eliminate all rapists’ rings hollow at clinics
AUSTIN, Texas — When Texas’ new abortion law made no exceptions in cases of rape, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended it with an assurance: Texas would get to work eliminating rapes. One year later, Lindsey LeBlanc is busy as ever helping rape victims in a college town outside...
Commercial Dispatch
Tommy Betts
Thomas Edward “Tommy” Betts, age 76, of Columbus, MS, passed away September 25, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Memorial Gunter Peel Chapel, with Matt Moehring and Sonny McLellan officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Lone Oak Cemetery in Steens, MS. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Ann Merchant
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Ann Merchant, 58, died Sept. 23, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. No services will be held. Burial will be in the Gilmer Addition of Sulligent City Cemetery. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Merchant was born Sept. 19,...
Commercial Dispatch
Saturday shooting leaves one dead
A Saturday night shooting in East Columbus has left a man dead, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. CPD officers responded to a 911 call from Country Air apartments on South Lehmberg Road about 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Dillon said. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
Commercial Dispatch
David Nation
MABEN — David Anthony Nation, 43, died Sept. 23, 2022, at his residence. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Calvert Funeral Home Chapel. Calvert Funeral Home Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Nation was born Jan. 9, 1979, in Starkville, to Carolyn McFalls...
Commercial Dispatch
Big Kahnen: West Point’s Daniels racking up yards
Kahnen Daniels isn’t going to score a touchdown on every carry, but he sure believes he can. What the West Point junior will certainly do is eviscerate defenses, as he did Friday in a 59-35 win over Region 1-5A foe Lafayette. Daniels rushed for a career-high 329 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries — an average of 16.5 yards per carry.
Commercial Dispatch
In non-SEC games, Bulldogs roll, Rebels hang on
Will Rogers was protected better than he was at LSU, and when that happens he’s very good. Rogers completed 38 of 49 attempts (78 percent) for 406 yards with six touchdowns and no turnovers. Dropped passes were fewer among the receivers, and Rogers spread the ball around with 13...
Commercial Dispatch
MUW golf tunes up at Freed-Hardeman Invitational
HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Mississippi University for Women golf teams had their final prep before the United States Collegiate Athletic Association championships (Oct. 10-11), playing in the Freed-Hardeman Invitational at the Chickasaw Golf Club. The Owls women’s team placed sixth and the men eighth for the 36-hole event.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State soccer stays unbeaten with win over LSU
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State needed a breakthrough. The Bulldogs were knotted up at 2-2 against LSU on Sunday night as both teams had been held scoreless after scoring all four goals in the first half. Something felt like it was going to give, and that breakthrough came in the...
