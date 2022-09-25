Read full article on original website
National analyst makes bold prediction for rest of Tennessee Vols’ season
CBS Sports’ Josh Pate, a popular national college football analyst, thinks the Tennessee Vols could be in for a special season. After watching the Vols beat Florida, Pate believes that Tennessee has a very good chance to go 10-2. In fact, he said if you said the over/under for...
College football quarterback rankings start with C.J. Stroud but end with SEC feel
There's a Big Ten representative leading the quarterback rankings but the rest of the top 10 has a very SEC feel after C.J. Stroud of Ohio State.
New Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation details revealed
During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa initially left the game with a head injury and appeared to be woozy on the sideline. But somehow, he passed concussion protocol and was able to return to the game. The league and the NFLPA are jointly investigating how exactly this happened, and now we have a timeline about how long that investigation will take.
Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing
The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it prepares to slam into southwest Florida on Wednesday
Player’s comments should raise major questions regarding Titans’ strategy
During the press conference, Titans media members, myself included, asked for some of Fulton’s thoughts regarding the situation brewing with the Titans and fellow CB Caleb Farley. Farley has struggled to start the season, specifically in the game against Buffalo. Farley then played just one (1) defensive snap against...
