ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

New Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation details revealed

During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa initially left the game with a head injury and appeared to be woozy on the sideline. But somehow, he passed concussion protocol and was able to return to the game. The league and the NFLPA are jointly investigating how exactly this happened, and now we have a timeline about how long that investigation will take.
NFL
atozsports.com

Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing

The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
atozsports.com

Player’s comments should raise major questions regarding Titans’ strategy

During the press conference, Titans media members, myself included, asked for some of Fulton’s thoughts regarding the situation brewing with the Titans and fellow CB Caleb Farley. Farley has struggled to start the season, specifically in the game against Buffalo. Farley then played just one (1) defensive snap against...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy