Mansfield, OH Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Honda employees waiting for overtime wages, workers say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at Honda’s manufacturing facility in Marysville tell NBC4 they are owed overtime wages for hours they worked as far back as December. Multiple workers contacted NBC4 Investigates in response to a report about overpaid bonuses that the automaker was working to recoup from Marysville employees. “I feel like there was […]
Ford will get $205 million in state incentives to expand Ohio Assembly Plant, build electric vehicles in Lorain County
AVON LAKE, Ohio — Ford will receive $205 million in incentives to expand its Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, where it plans to make electric vehicles. The automaker was approved for a 30-year tax credit worth $70 million Monday. JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development arm, is planning a $135 million in grants for Ford, according to spokesman Matt Englehart.
County Breaks Ground On $40 Million Project
The Delaware County Regional Sewer District broke ground today on one of the first public-sector projects in the state to use an innovative design and construction process. To date, this process has enabled the county to expand the project by more than 20% at nearly the original cost. Due to the project’s significance, it also was awarded a $5 million grant from the Ohio Department of Development’s Ohio BUILDS Water Infrastructure Grant Program.
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this week
If you love a good bargain, you may be excited to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is opening another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount store Marshalls recently announced that they would be opening another new store this week in Fremont, Ohio, on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of September 26
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 26. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
wksu.org
Akron will transform its decommissioned Innerbelt into a park, for one day
Akronites will get to experience a new park this coming weekend on a portion of the decommissioned innerbelt. The event called Open Streets @ the Innerbelt will transform one unused section into a park for a day. Liz Ogbu is a spatial justice activist working with Akron on the Reconnecting...
Bat with confirmed rabies found in Richland County
A bat with a case of rabies was found in Jefferson Township last week.
crawfordcountynow.com
American Legion Auxiliary Unit Member of the Year
BUCYRUS—Loretta Sue Adams of Colonel Crawford Unit 181, Bucyrus has been named the Ohio Unit Member of the Year at the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Ohio Convention held in Cincinnati this summer. Ms. Adams was also named the Central Division Unit Member of the Year at the ALA National Convention held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the end of August.
whbc.com
Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
crawfordcountynow.com
“Beyond repair”…West Park Shopping Center could be demolished
MANSFIELD—The City of Mansfield intends to deal with irreparable conditions at the West Park Shopping Center located at 1157 Park Ave West. In a letter dated September 16th to Moshe Property Management of Great Neck, New York, the city outlined the numerous code violations at the strip mall and gave the company one last 60-day notice to either bring the shopping center up to code or face the consequences.
Parents Confused, Outraged About Ohio School's Letter Regarding LGBTQ+ Policies
Families say they're getting mixed messages about support for their LGBTQ+ children.
richlandsource.com
Cunningham selected Richland County's 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce the 2022 Richland Outstanding Senior Citizen. Ombudsman Volunteer, Diane Cunningham, was chosen the recipient of this award. Accepting the award on behalf of Ms. Cunningham, Melissa Wilson, LTC Ombudsman & Volunteer Coordinator, was joined on stage with Richland County Commissioner, Tony Vero, who presented a proclamation for her achievements and volunteer work.
crawfordcountynow.com
Benefit set for Luke Truman
GALION—A Golf Outing is set for Sunday, October 2nd, at Valley View Golf Course in Galion. The benefit is planned to support Luke Truman, 28, of Galion, as he recovers from a near-deadly truck crash. Truman works for Ohio Edison. He was returning to Ohio Edison, located in Mansfield...
Residents in Wellington are asked to conserve water usage
Lorain County has issued a notice asking residents living in Wellington Village to conserve water usage until further notice.
North Market: New tenants teased for Bridge Park, interior improvements planned downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Despite the closure of some tenants, the North Market Bridge Park expects to be back to full occupancy by the end of the year. Just shy of two years in, three of the Dublin market’s original slate of operators have closed: ReUse Revolution, Black Radish Creamery and Kintsugi Sushi […]
cleveland19.com
Lorain water plant back up and running following fire
Wellington, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain County water filtration is back online after a fire broke out at the plant Monday night, according to the Wellington Water Depatment. Mark Rosemark spokesperson for the Wellington water department said power was restored to the plant as of 4:49 this afternoon, and they are currently treating water for the Village. He said they never lost pressure to the distribution system and there has been no water quality issue to concern our residents.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in Ohio
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In northern Ohio, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming lakeside village. Keep reading to learn more.
Richland County animal shelter overwhelmed after 5 recent humane cases
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Overwhelmed with dogs from five different recent humane cases, the Humane Society of Richland County‘s shelter is asking for help caring for all of the animals they are working to rehabilitate. The eighteen dogs are in addition to other animals at the shelter that are ready for adoption. Five of the […]
Galion Inquirer
Multi-state fraud ring halted
CRAWFORD COUNTY — On September 21, 2022, a multi-state fraud ring was thwarted after a several month investigation. Sheriff Matt Bayles and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit in conjunction with Sheriff Scott Kent and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation conducted a months long investigation into a large-scale fraud ring involving several states including Ohio. A male suspect from Bedford, Ohio would arrive to purchase ATV’s, Razors or other equipment and pay with a fraudulent cashier’s check from the Hocking Valley Bank.
