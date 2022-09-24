Read full article on original website
'It is surreal': Canada's Atlantic coast residents describe devastation as Fiona wipes away homes and knocks out power for thousands
Fiona ripped through Canada's eastern seaboard at hurricane strength after making landfall in Nova Scotia on Saturday, slamming the area with fierce winds and storm surge, sapping power for hundreds of thousands and washing away or collapsing some coastal homes.
Canada braces for potential "landmark weather event" as Hurricane Fiona moves north
Canada is bracing for what has the potential to be one of its worst storms on record. Hurricane Fiona has already killed at least five people across the Caribbean, and the storm is making its way up the Atlantic Ocean. Nova Scotia's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing John Lohr, who oversees the province's Emergency Management Office, joined CBS News to discuss Canada's preparedness for the storm that meteorologists warn could be a "landmark weather event."
'This is a state of emergency': Houses in Canada dragged out to sea by Fiona
Fiona touched down in Nova Scotia as a post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-strength winds that carried homes off their foundations and into the Atlantic.
Wild Horses Face Unruly Storms as Fiona Nears Canada's East Coast
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Shaggy, long-maned wild horses grazing freely on the sandy grasslands of the crescent-shaped Sable Island in the North Atlantic are expected to come under the swipe of a powerful storm forecast to hit eastern Canada this weekend. Hurricane Fiona, tracking northward after carving a destructive path through...
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to reach Category 4 strength as it tracks toward Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to reach up to Category 4 hurricane strength before hitting Florida next week. If it does, it will be the first major hurricane to impact the state since 2018.
Canada is braced for TWO MONTHS of rain in a single evening as Hurricane Fiona barrels towards Nova Scotia at 125mph and forecasters warn of 'landmark' bad conditions
Hurricane Fiona is bringing hurricane conditions and winds over 100 mph to Canada's eastern coast on Friday evening and has already left over 137,000 homes without power, though the historic storm has been downgraded to a Category 2. The homes affected so far were mostly found in Nova Scotia and...
Hurricane Fiona Path, Tracker as Canada Braces for Unprecedented Storm
Hurricane Fiona could prove to be one of the strongest storms to hit Canada, according to the National Weather Service.
Hurricane Fiona likely to be 'extreme weather event' as it barrels toward eastern Canada, forecasters warn
Deadly Hurricane Fiona has weakened slightly to a Category 3 storm but is still packing forceful winds of 125 mph as it barrels toward Canada's Atlantic coast.
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic. Here's where it's headed
Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.
Hurricane Fiona could be ‘most intense storm on record’ to slam into Atlantic Canada
Hurricane watches were issued Thursday for parts of the Atlantic Canada coast and forecasters with the country’s hurricane center warned that Fiona has the chance to be a “potential landmark weather event” for the country. Days after menacing Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos...
Hurricane Fiona: Canada hit by 'historic, extreme event'
Hundreds of thousands of people have been left without power, after Storm Fiona hit Canada's coastline. Fiona was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Friday. But parts of three provinces experienced torrential rain and winds of up to 160km/h (99mph), with trees and powerlines felled and houses washed into the sea.
Hurricane Fiona heads for Canada after whipping at Bermuda
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A hurricane expected to transform into a huge post-tropical storm will bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to Atlantic Canada, meteorologists said Friday in warning that it has the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
Canadian authorities search for woman swept to sea by Fiona
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Canadian authorities have launched a search for a Newfoundland woman believed to have been swept away from her home as Post-Tropical Storm Fiona brushed past the island. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Sunday that they received a report that the 73-year-old woman was possibly washed...
Hurricane Fiona: Canada prepares for ‘strongest-ever’ storm
Hurricane Fiona is hurtling towards Atlantic Canada amid warnings that it could be the strongest-ever to hit the region.The Category 4 hurricane will weaken before it reaches Nova Scotia but could still be a “historic storm”, officials say. A meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre told CNN that Fiona could be “Canada’s version of (Hurricane) Sandy.”Meteorologists have predicted hurricane-force winds, wave swells of around 40 feet (12 metres), widespread coastal flooding and more than seven inches (20 centimetres) of rain in some areas.Hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. Other...
‘Total devastation’: Fiona causes major damage in eastern Canada
Post-tropical cyclone Fiona made landfall in eastern Canada on Saturday morning, slamming into the northeastern corner of Nova Scotia with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. Update 12:41 p.m. EDT Sept. 24: Cities in southwestern Newfoundland are facing significant damage after post-tropical cyclone Fiona made landfall in eastern Canada. The...
Wild waves rage in Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Fiona heads toward Bermuda
Saildrone footage shows wild waves raging in the Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Fiona made its way toward Bermuda, where it battered the island with strong winds and rain on Friday, 23 September.After devastating Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, and today drenching Bermuda, the storm was on a collision course to Canada.Hurricane Fiona was expected to make landfall in eastern Nova Scotia early on Saturday, according to the Canadian Hurricane Centre, which described it as a “historic storm.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Hurricane Fiona path - live: Forecasters warn Canada’s Atlantic coast faces threat level of superstorm ‘Sandy’
Hurricane Fiona is on a collision course with Atlantic Canada, after devastating Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic earlier this week.The storm is expected to make landfall late Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing intense winds and rains, as well as possible flooding and power outages to much of the region.The heaviest damage will likely be felt in Nova Scotia, where the storm is hitting directly – but since the storm is so large, dangerous weather is also forecast for parts of Newfoundland, Labrador, Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.The Canadian Hurricane Centre has warned that this could...
Hundreds of thousands without power in Atlantic Canada after Fiona rumbles north
The storm named Fiona slammed into Canada's eastern seaboard with hurricane-force winds and torrential rainfall Saturday, pulling buildings into the ocean, collapsing homes, toppling trees and knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of people.
Fiona bears down on northeast Canada as big, powerful storm
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona transformed into a post-tropical cyclone late Friday, but meteorologists warned it could still bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to the Atlantic Canada region and had the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history. Fiona, which started the day as Category 4 storm but weakened to Category 2 strength late Friday, was forecast to make landfall in Nova Scotia early Saturday. The Canadian Hurricane Centre issued a hurricane watch over extensive coastal expanses of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Fiona should reach the area as a “large and powerful post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds.” “This is is definitely going to be one of, if not the most powerful, tropical cyclones to affect our part of the country,” said Ian Hubbard, meteorologist for the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. “It’s going to be definitely as severe and as bad as any I’ve seen.”
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Fiona Update: Post-Tropical Cyclone Causes Widespread Damage Across the Atlantic Canada Coast
Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona, previously called Hurricane Fiona, caused widespread damage and disruption with heavy rain, flooding, and high winds across the Atlantic Canada coast. The storm struck Eastern Canada when it made landfall in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia in the early hours of Saturday, September 24, causing large...
