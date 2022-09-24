ARLINGTON — Looking back on what was learned, loved and loathed from a Texas A&M 23-21 Southeastern Conference football victory over Arkansas. Chris Russell can play: Russell often appeared out of position and missed tackles in the win over Miami last week. He completely redeemed himself against Arkansas. Russell proved he can be an impactful linebacker. He posted 10 tackles, had a sack and forced a fumble that the Aggies turned into a 97-yard touchdown. He also broke up a pass.

