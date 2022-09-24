Read full article on original website
Highlights: Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21
For the 10th time in 11 years, the Fightin' Texas Aggies have won the Southwest Classic as the Maroon & White defeated Arkansas in Arlington on Saturday night, 23-21. TexAgs presents a full video recap of the action from AT&T Stadium. Videography by Hayden Hyde. Edited by Michael Dean Marbach.
McCoy & Pugh offer former player perspectives on win vs. Hogs
It wasn't pretty, but the Aggies got the job done vs. Arkansas on Saturday night in Arlington. On Tuesday's edition of TexAgs Radio, former tight end Jamie McCoy and former defensive back Jordan Pugh offered their thoughts on Texas A&M's performance in the Southwest Classic.
Inside Maroon Goons' continued improvement with Reuben Fatheree
Texas A&M's offensive line has continued to improve in back-to-back weeks, but the Maroon Goons are satisfied yet. In another exclusive interview, Reuben Fatheree discussed that improvement and beating Arkansas as well as taking a peek at Mississippi State.
Week Four's Overnight Sensation: Donovan Green, Tight End
Each Monday during the 2022 Texas A&M football season, we’ll identify a first or second-year Aggie player who delivered an exceptional performance over the weekend and earned the distinction of being the week’s ‘Overnight Sensation.’. The future is Green. No, I’m not talking about renewable energy or...
Press Conference: Aggie volleyball takes 2-1 SEC record to Athens
After splitting a two-match series against Tennessee this weekend, Texas A&M volleyball hits the road for a pair of matches in Athens. Ahead of Saturday's opener with the Bulldogs, head coach Bird Kuhn spoke to the media as the Maroon & White prepare for Georgia.
Learned, Loved, Loathed: Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21
ARLINGTON — Looking back on what was learned, loved and loathed from a Texas A&M 23-21 Southeastern Conference football victory over Arkansas. Chris Russell can play: Russell often appeared out of position and missed tackles in the win over Miami last week. He completely redeemed himself against Arkansas. Russell proved he can be an impactful linebacker. He posted 10 tackles, had a sack and forced a fumble that the Aggies turned into a 97-yard touchdown. He also broke up a pass.
Press Conference: Fisher, No. 17 Aggies ready for trip to Starkville
After winning a pair of top-15 matchups in back-to-back weeks, No. 17 Texas A&M travels to Starkville to face Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon. Ahead of the SEC clash, Jimbo Fisher, Jaylon Jones, Max Wright, Tyreek Chappell and Bryce Foster addressed the media. The following are live, paraphrased notes from...
Fisher urges Aggies to increase urgency while also remaining relaxed
Some might think Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher is sending mixed messages. He wants the Aggies to have urgency. He also wants them to relax. If it seems Fisher is asking his team to tighten up by loosening up that’s because … well, he is. At his...
