Highlights: Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21

For the 10th time in 11 years, the Fightin' Texas Aggies have won the Southwest Classic as the Maroon & White defeated Arkansas in Arlington on Saturday night, 23-21. TexAgs presents a full video recap of the action from AT&T Stadium. Videography by Hayden Hyde. Edited by Michael Dean Marbach.
Week Four's Overnight Sensation: Donovan Green, Tight End

Each Monday during the 2022 Texas A&M football season, we’ll identify a first or second-year Aggie player who delivered an exceptional performance over the weekend and earned the distinction of being the week’s ‘Overnight Sensation.’. The future is Green. No, I’m not talking about renewable energy or...
Learned, Loved, Loathed: Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21

ARLINGTON — Looking back on what was learned, loved and loathed from a Texas A&M 23-21 Southeastern Conference football victory over Arkansas. Chris Russell can play: Russell often appeared out of position and missed tackles in the win over Miami last week. He completely redeemed himself against Arkansas. Russell proved he can be an impactful linebacker. He posted 10 tackles, had a sack and forced a fumble that the Aggies turned into a 97-yard touchdown. He also broke up a pass.
Press Conference: Fisher, No. 17 Aggies ready for trip to Starkville

After winning a pair of top-15 matchups in back-to-back weeks, No. 17 Texas A&M travels to Starkville to face Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon. Ahead of the SEC clash, Jimbo Fisher, Jaylon Jones, Max Wright, Tyreek Chappell and Bryce Foster addressed the media. The following are live, paraphrased notes from...
