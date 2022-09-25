Ever since I heard that one of the owners of a fave ,Toscana Divino ,had opened a lower priced Itallan restaurant, Coral House Miami, on Coral Way it had been on my “to try” list. Then when an email announcing $10 pizzas and pastas on Monday arrived in my inbox, it moved up on my list. We finally went with friends for happy hour, and then returned a week later with other friends, all of us pronouncing the food delicious, the prices a very good value even off the regular menu, and its outdoor terrace delightful.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO