Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

calleochonews.com

Jumpstart your day at the finest breakfast restaurants in Miami

From modest cafes with a creative menu to traditional diners, Miami has plenty of restaurants serving delicious breakfast every day of the week. Miami restaurants provide many delicious options with unique, inventive flavors from American, Latin, Italian, Southern, French, and Cuban cuisines. Here are some of the best breakfast restaurants in Miami to jumpstart your day.
MIAMI, FL
miamicurated.com

Coral House, a Great Restaurant Value

Ever since I heard that one of the owners of a fave ,Toscana Divino ,had opened a lower priced Itallan restaurant, Coral House Miami, on Coral Way it had been on my “to try” list. Then when an email announcing $10 pizzas and pastas on Monday arrived in my inbox, it moved up on my list. We finally went with friends for happy hour, and then returned a week later with other friends, all of us pronouncing the food delicious, the prices a very good value even off the regular menu, and its outdoor terrace delightful.
MIAMI, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Brickell’s Dirty French Steakhouse, now serving lunch!

Major Food Group’s Dirty French Steakhouse is now offering lunch; the all-new lunch hours and menu offerings are available exclusively from Tuesday – Friday from 11:30 AM – 3:00 PM. The restaurant’s new lunch menu features an array of Sandwiches and Plat Principals and a Lunch Prix...
MIAMI, FL
bocamag.com

Lobster Bar Hosts Celebrity Chef Dinner

Fans of Bravo’s Below Deck reality TV show know chef Ben Robinson as the outspoken but extremely talented British chef that creates unforgettable dishes for guests on board the mega yachts that employ him. Well, for the rest of us who haven’t stepped onto a luxury yacht (yet!) here’s...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
secretmiami.com

This Iconic Miami Mall Is Celebrating Its 60th Birthday

Dadeland Mall opened its doors on October 1, 1962 with a massive seahorse fountain that graced the main entrance and department stores like Burdine’s, Jordan Marsh, Food Fair grocery, Gray Drug and so much more. Throughout the decades, it has become the go-to mall for some of the community’s most unforgettable memories – from a baby’s first visit with Santa to first jobs, prom dress shopping, engagement ring purchases and everything in between.
MIAMI, FL
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines is a great city for food lovers. With so many restaurants, knowing where to start can be challenging. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of the best restaurants in Pembroke Pines, FL. From casual cafes to fine dining, there’s something for everyone on this list. So, without further ado, here are the 20 best restaurants in Pembroke Pines, FL.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
thenewtropic.com

Meet Cristina Bustamante and Ani Mezerhane, the pair behind Abuela’s Counter

Hey ladies! Introduce yourselves and tell New Tropic readers what it is that you do. We are Ani Mezerhane and Cristy Bustamante of Abuela’s Counter. We both come from large Cuban families filled with traditions and memories of fun gatherings filled with lots of food and love. Nothing makes us feel more connected to our Cuban roots than being in the kitchen and making meals for — and sometimes forcefully teaching our kids how — to prepare traditional Cuban food.
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Perez Art Museum Miami presents free floating film series

Pérez Art Museum Miami’s (PAMM) will present the Floating Films Series in collaboration with Ballyhoo Media on the evenings of October 6, November 3 and December 22, 2022. Films will be screened from the water and guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Events are free with RSVP. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Does not include access to galleries or museum.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Dead rodent, roaches and flies found in South Florida pizzeria

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection. No establishments in the Florida Keys were ordered shut last week. ***ZAZZY’S PIZZA...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As Gulf coast braces for Hurricane Ian landfall, South Florida feeling storm’s impact

As the west coast of Florida braces for massive and potentially deadly impacts from Hurricane Ian, due to make landfall Wednesday evening, South Florida is already feeling the impacts of heavy rains, strong wind gusts and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued tropical storm warnings for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian builds in the Gulf of Mexico and ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Cold Shoulder: Miami Commissioners Say You Only Matter if You Live Inside City Limits

With a municipality as large and influential as the City of Miami, decisions made within its borders have a wide-ranging impact on surrounding communities. People from all over Miami-Dade County want to speak their mind about issues on which the Miami city commission is deliberating. But if folks don't live within the city limits, certain commissioners don't want to hear from them.
MIAMI, FL
seminoletribune.org

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek recognized for ‘community impact’

The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce has recognized the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek as its “community impact business of the year.” The chamber made the announcement Sept. 22 in a news release. The honor is reserved for a chamber member that “demonstrates an overall spirit...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Click10.com

South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Complex

Kodak Black Pays Rent for 28 Families Facing Eviction

Kodak Black is giving back to dozens of families in his native South Florida, as the Pompano Beach rapper announced on Tuesday that he’s paid rent for 28 families facing eviction. “28 families was bout to get evicted for being behind on their rent a few months,” Kodak wrote...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

