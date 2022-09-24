ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boomer Magazine

Three Easy Recipes for Sweet Potatoes

Healthy and delicious sweet potatoes provide super side dishes for everyday meals. Try these three easy recipes for sweet potatoes beyond the usual and expected. Sweet potatoes, once relegated to holiday meals, now feature weekly on casual supper menus. From baked to mashed to fries, this potato graces our dinner table at least once a week.
InsideHook

Try This Recipe For Mark Bittman’s Clam (or Mussel) Chowder

When former New York Times food columnist and opinion writer Mark Bittman released the first edition of How to Cook Everything in 1998, the world was a very different place. Google was just being incorporated, the iPhone was almost a decade away and a guy named Tom Brady had yet to throw a pass in the National Football League.
The Guardian

Steamed bream, herby pasta: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for 30-minute meals

For some, a 30-minute meal is a super-quick fix. For others, it’s a longer than they usually spend making dinner. For me, however, whether it’s midweek or when we have friends over at the weekend, it’s pretty much where I’m at. On the one hand, 30 minutes is no time at all – it’s an episode of something quick on TV, a podcast listen or a catch-up with a buddy on the phone – but it’s also enough time to make something special. And, if I’m feeling really organised, I’ll call a friend or listen to a podcast while I’m cooking, so I’m smashing it, or at least feel as if I am, before supper’s even served.
Field & Stream

Venison Chorizo Torta With Roasted Poblanos and Carmelized Onions

For a few years during my tenure as a line cook at The Elk Public House in Spokane, Washington, we offered a chorizo torta—a chorizo sausage patty chargrilled and topped with melted, gooey queso and roasted poblano peppers, all served atop a sliced Telera roll with chipotle mayo. The sandwich was a major hit. For this recipe, I wanted to create something similar but incorporate ground venison instead of pork.
Gin Lee

Pork stew

If you enjoy the creaminess of thick gravy paired with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chunks of pork, you might just fall for my pork stew. A couple of days ago, I prepared a pork shoulder roast in my crock-pot. If you haven't read that article, please do. For this recipe, I used part of that pork shoulder and I also saved the pork broth to use as an ingredient for the pork stew. That's right! Let nothing go to waste!
12tomatoes.com

Italian Meatballs with Ricotta

The perfect, creamy comfort meal. Of all the comfort foods out there pasta has to be the most reliable of them all. Any night of the week, whether it’s a busy weeknight or a big dinner with guests over- pasta is one of my go-to dinners. If you’re willing...
Family Proof

Keto Arugula Salmon Roll: Recipes Worth Making

This Keto Arugula Salmon Roll is a low-carb dish that is fresh and filling. You can easily make this from scratch and enjoy it for breakfast, lunch, or in between!. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
thespruceeats.com

Easy Turkey Meatloaf

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Homemade meatloaf is classic comfort food, and this turkey meatloaf is a perfect example. To make this meatloaf, all you need are ground turkey, breadcrumbs, eggs, and a few pantry staples and seasonings you likely have on hand.
Fox News

Creamy cucumber tzatziki salad: Try the recipe

This Greek-inspired cucumber salad gets a rich creaminess from Greek yogurt and a burst of nuanced flavor from ingredients like lemon zest and dill. "This Cucumber Tzatziki Salad is a bit of a mash-up of Greek tzatziki sauce and the traditional creamy cucumber salad I grew up eating at summer family picnics," says Cara Lanz of Midwesternhomelife.com.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Air fryer food hacks and ideas for unusual recipes

Air fryers, aka the hottest kitchen gadgets of the moment, offer speedier for cooking than traditional ovens as well as a healthier alternative to frying. Recent research shows these appliances are around £260 a year cheaper to run than electric ovens - perfect for those looking to be more energy efficient.
The Daily South

Chicken-And-Biscuit Pot Pie

The only thing that could make chicken pot pie even better are biscuits. To keep this dish weeknight friendly, we use frozen biscuits, not the refrigerated kind, which will overcook. This store-bought shortcut will save time, but still yield an irresistible flaky pot pie top. For an impressive presentation, brush...
The Guardian

Pear tart and banoffee pavlova: Chetna Makan’s easy baking recipes

Two easy baked puddings to see you through early autumn. First, my banana chocolate pavlova, a dreamy combination of banoffee on a chocolate-flavoured meringue – the combination of crunch, cream and caramel makes it outstandingly decadent, belying its simplicity. The tarte tatin, meanwhile, is ideal at this time of the year, using seasonal pears, which, when cooked with the star anise caramel, absorb the warmth of the spice. Dark chocolate and hazelnuts add drama, as do lashings of fresh cream or ice-cream.
Family Proof

Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball: Recipes Worth Making

This Keto-Friendly Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball is a creamy and flavorful combination of your favorite cheeses, cream cheese, and crispy bacon! It steals the show at any game night or party!. This recipe takes 20 minutes to make and 1 hour to chill before serving. Check out the video above...
