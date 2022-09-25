Read full article on original website
muddyriversports.com
Area Distributors Area Player of the Week: Palmyra’s Abbey Redd
PALMYRA, Mo. — While last Friday’s thunderstorms and rain wiped out most of Saturday’s slate of softball games, Palmyra was able to play a pair of games at the Montgomery County Cluster. Abbey Redd took full advantage of it. Redd jacked a grand slam and scored twice...
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: QU men’s and women’s soccer teams face Maryville at Legends Stadium
QUINCY — Here are some of the images captured by Muddy River Sports Editor Matt Schuckman during Sunday’s Great Lakes Valley Conference soccer doubleheader between Quincy University and Maryville at Legends Stadium. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button below to order...
wlds.com
GoFundMe Set Up For Family of Injured Pleasant Plains Football Player
A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Pleasant Plains football player who collapsed during a football game in Riverton on Saturday. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back, exited the game before collapsing on the team’s sidelines. Veesenmeyer was attended to by trainers on the sideline before being taken off the field by ambulance to Springfield.
muddyriversports.com
Penalty kick late in first half changes everything as QU men’s soccer team falls to Maryville
QUINCY — Deflating is the best way to describe it. Having gone toe-to-toe with Maryville for 44 scoreless minutes Sunday afternoon, the Quincy University men’s soccer team was poised to go to the locker room with the satisfaction of a halftime draw and the belief anything was possible in the second half.
channel1450.com
Hype For Hope – Area Teams Come Together To Show Support For Veesenmeyer
We have a little hype video for hope to help encourage Pleasant Plains senior Jayden Veesenmeyer who suffered a serious medical emergency on Saturday night during the Cardinals’ game at Riverton. Those interested in showing support can go here: Go Fund Me. Apparel can be found here:. And finally:
wmay.com
Pleasant Plains High School Football Player Collapses During Game
Thoughts, prayers, and well wishes are pouring in on social media after a Pleasant Plains High School football player collapsed during a game against Riverton High School. The State Journal-Register is reporting that a timeout was called with about 2 minutes left in the second quarter after a player who just ran off the field collapsed Saturday night. Both teams knelt while medical personnel attended to the student, and he was taken off in an ambulance around 8:15pm.
muddyriversports.com
Heart of the matter: QU women’s soccer team earns draw with Maryville on Felix’s late goal
QUINCY — The sheer excitement of the moment needed to be quickly tempered. Less than five minutes remained in regulation Sunday afternoon when Jessica Felix toe-poked in the game-tying goal and elicited an emphatic response from both the Quincy University women’s soccer team’s sideline and the sizable Legends Stadium crowd.
muddyriversports.com
Leathernecks unable to sustain momentum after strong start to second half
MACOMB, Ill. — After a scoreless first quarter, the Northern Iowa football team put things together, earning its first victory of the season, topping Western Illinois University 52-17 at Hanson Field on Saturday afternoon. The loss drops the Leathernecks to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in Missouri Valley Football Conference.
stlpinchhits.com
Busch Stadium customers’ credit cards were charged multiple times at one game
ST. LOUIS — Patrons at Busch Stadium on Sept. 18 found that they were charged two or three times for items purchased at concession stands. Or four or five or six times. Or 20. Jason Piscia of Chatham, Illinois, bought two bottles of water for a total of $12.79....
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
wlds.com
Illinois College Tops 1,000 For Enrollment for Fourth Straight Year
Illinois College’s enrollment remains at a near record for the fourth straight year in a row. Illinois College administration announced on Friday that the college has 1,030 students enrolled for the Fall semester on campus and online. It makes for the fourth straight year that I.C. has been at or above the 1,000 mark.
nprillinois.org
Illinois State Military Museum brings history to life with story telling | Community Voices
Paul Fanning is the director of the Illinois State Military Museum. He spoke to Community Voices about leading the museum after a 32-year career in the Illinois National Guard. He also talked about how his staff tells a story with each exhibit it puts together. He also explained the misinformation around Santa Anna’s prosthetic leg which is cared for by the museum.
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
Pen City Current
For the Record - Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
09/21/22 - 10:39 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 4500 block of Avenue O. 09/21/22 - 3:35 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the Fort Madison area. 09/21/22 - 6:48 p.m. - Fort Madison Police...
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
Nauvoo, Illinois Named The Best Off-the-Grid Place in America
When you think about it, it does make a lot of sense. However, I've never thought of Nauvoo, Illinois as an off-the-grid kind of place. Perhaps I should as a national site just declared it the best off-the-grid places in America. I saw this interesting new article on Only In...
wmay.com
Two Hurt In Crash Near Weekend Car Show
Two people are hurt after a crash near this weekend’s Route 66 Mother Road Festival downtown. Fire crews were called to 5th and Jackson just after 5:30 Saturday evening for a report of a possible extrication. Witnesses indicated that a vehicle that reportedly was just leaving the car show display area crashed into a parked vehicle. Two people were taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital for treatment, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Big dreams come true for Taylorville small business
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – In just over a year of business, a local sustainability shop continues to thrive in a small town setting. Located just off the courthouse square in downtown Taylorville, Down to Earth Sustainability offers a wide variety of items, including face wash, laundry detergent, shampoo and conditioner, dish soap, toilet bombs and […]
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 24, 2022
Kimberly Tucker (46) 1319 N. 5th Quincy, IL for shoplifting at 5211 Broadway. NTA. 122. Chase M Meyer (34) of Quincy, arrested for Domestic Battery at 6th and Payson. Lodged 125. Lisa Birchfield (56) 1127 N. 18th St. Quincy, IL for driving while license suspended and disobeying stop sign. NTA.
advantagenews.com
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
