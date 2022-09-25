ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

muddyriversports.com

Area Distributors Area Player of the Week: Palmyra’s Abbey Redd

PALMYRA, Mo. — While last Friday’s thunderstorms and rain wiped out most of Saturday’s slate of softball games, Palmyra was able to play a pair of games at the Montgomery County Cluster. Abbey Redd took full advantage of it. Redd jacked a grand slam and scored twice...
PALMYRA, MO
wlds.com

GoFundMe Set Up For Family of Injured Pleasant Plains Football Player

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Pleasant Plains football player who collapsed during a football game in Riverton on Saturday. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back, exited the game before collapsing on the team’s sidelines. Veesenmeyer was attended to by trainers on the sideline before being taken off the field by ambulance to Springfield.
RIVERTON, IL
wmay.com

Pleasant Plains High School Football Player Collapses During Game

Thoughts, prayers, and well wishes are pouring in on social media after a Pleasant Plains High School football player collapsed during a game against Riverton High School. The State Journal-Register is reporting that a timeout was called with about 2 minutes left in the second quarter after a player who just ran off the field collapsed Saturday night. Both teams knelt while medical personnel attended to the student, and he was taken off in an ambulance around 8:15pm.
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
muddyriversports.com

Leathernecks unable to sustain momentum after strong start to second half

MACOMB, Ill. — After a scoreless first quarter, the Northern Iowa football team put things together, earning its first victory of the season, topping Western Illinois University 52-17 at Hanson Field on Saturday afternoon. The loss drops the Leathernecks to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in Missouri Valley Football Conference.
MACOMB, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

Illinois College Tops 1,000 For Enrollment for Fourth Straight Year

Illinois College’s enrollment remains at a near record for the fourth straight year in a row. Illinois College administration announced on Friday that the college has 1,030 students enrolled for the Fall semester on campus and online. It makes for the fourth straight year that I.C. has been at or above the 1,000 mark.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
nprillinois.org

Illinois State Military Museum brings history to life with story telling | Community Voices

Paul Fanning is the director of the Illinois State Military Museum. He spoke to Community Voices about leading the museum after a 32-year career in the Illinois National Guard. He also talked about how his staff tells a story with each exhibit it puts together. He also explained the misinformation around Santa Anna’s prosthetic leg which is cared for by the museum.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record - Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

09/21/22 - 10:39 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 4500 block of Avenue O. 09/21/22 - 3:35 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the Fort Madison area. 09/21/22 - 6:48 p.m. - Fort Madison Police...
FORT MADISON, IA
WAND TV

Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area

CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wmay.com

Two Hurt In Crash Near Weekend Car Show

Two people are hurt after a crash near this weekend’s Route 66 Mother Road Festival downtown. Fire crews were called to 5th and Jackson just after 5:30 Saturday evening for a report of a possible extrication. Witnesses indicated that a vehicle that reportedly was just leaving the car show display area crashed into a parked vehicle. Two people were taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital for treatment, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Big dreams come true for Taylorville small business

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – In just over a year of business, a local sustainability shop continues to thrive in a small town setting. Located just off the courthouse square in downtown Taylorville, Down to Earth Sustainability offers a wide variety of items, including face wash, laundry detergent, shampoo and conditioner, dish soap, toilet bombs and […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 24, 2022

Kimberly Tucker (46) 1319 N. 5th Quincy, IL for shoplifting at 5211 Broadway. NTA. 122. Chase M Meyer (34) of Quincy, arrested for Domestic Battery at 6th and Payson. Lodged 125. Lisa Birchfield (56) 1127 N. 18th St. Quincy, IL for driving while license suspended and disobeying stop sign. NTA.
QUINCY, IL
advantagenews.com

Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident

Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

