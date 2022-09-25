Read full article on original website
Defendant is no-show for trial on suspicion of driving into Denver Police officers
DENVER — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man accused of intentionally driving his car into three Denver Police Department officers after he failed to appear for his trial. Anthony Knapp was arrested in connection to the May 2020 incident. Three officers suffered serious bodily injuries...
9News
Man shot by police died by suicide, coroner says
AURORA, Colo. — A man who was shot by Aurora Police officers in Denver on Saturday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Office of the Medical Examiner said. The shooting happened in the area of East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way, which is in Denver near the border with Aurora.
2 arrested on suspicion of murdering Aurora man
The Aurora Police Department has arrested two people in connection to a shooting the left a 39-year-old man dead.
highlandsranchherald.net
Highlands Ranch man faces child assault allegations
A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Girl banged on school windows for help after fighting off attacker
THORNTON, Colorado — The parents of a man accused of trying to abduct a 10-year-old girl identified him as the suspect and described him to Thornton Police as "violent and possibly having mental health issues." Diego Gettler was arrested Monday in connection with Friday's attempted abduction of a 10-year-old...
Uncle accused of killing 4-year-old nephew with ax found not guilty by reason of insanity
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A man who was charged in the 2017 killing of his 4-year-old nephew was found not guilty by reason of insanity and was committed to the Colorado Department of Human Services (DHS). Emanuel Doll, now 30, was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and first-degree murder-victim...
cpr.org
‘She saw everything coming’: Greeley woman plans to sue after being hit by train while in police custody
A 20-year-old woman from Greeley plans to file a lawsuit against two Weld County police departments after she was restrained in a squad car, watching and screaming as it was hit by a train. The lawyer for Yareni Rios-Gonzalez said she was released from the hospital over the weekend after...
KJCT8
Affidavit Custody dispute led to fatal police shooting
ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — A man accused of killing a suburban Denver police officer who was responding to a family disturbance says he did not know law enforcement was at the scene when he started shooting, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday. Sonny Almanza, 31, told investigators he...
Man arrested on suspicion of murder, domestic violence in woman's death in Broomfield
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and domestic violence Sunday night after a woman was found dead, the Broomfield Police Department said. Officers responded just before 5:30 p.m. to a report of gunshots at the Stonegate Apartments, located in the 11800 block of...
Suspect accused of trying to kidnap 10-year-old in Thornton
A man accused of trying to kidnap a young student outside a school is in custody.Suspect Diego James Gettler, 28, was arrested on Monday in connection to a recent attempted child abduction in Thornton.According to Thornton Police Department's press release, Gettler was booked into Adams County Jail and faces a charge for Attempted Second-Degree Kidnapping. Gettler is accused of trying to take a child at the STEM Launch education center on Pecos Street on Sept. 23. A 10-year-old girl reported a man grabbed her outside the school, and police say she resisted the attack, and the suspect ran.A mug shot won't be shared during the ongoing investigation at this time. Anyone with more information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).RELATED: Thornton Police release new pictures of alleged would-be child abductor and his car in attempt to locate him
Parents recognized Thornton abduction suspect, reported him to police
The Thornton Police Department has arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to an attempted abduction that happened outside of STEM Launch around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 23.
Denver man found guilty of fatally shooting woman after her dog defecated outside his home
DENVER (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man has been found guilty of shooting and killing a young woman and attempting to fatally shoot her boyfriend while they were walking a dog in 2020. According to a news release from the Denver District Attorney’s Office, on June 10, 2020, Isabella Thallas and...
Suspects got away with nothing during fatal robbery attempt at Lakewood car wash
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One of the four suspects arrested in connection with the killing of a man at a Lakewood car wash has five prior felony convictions and was on federal probation at the time of the killing. Keandre Mims, Robert Solano and two juveniles face charges in the...
Suspect in deadly Iliff and Chambers shooting still at large, 1 still hospitalized
A suspect is still at large Sunday morning after two men were found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds around 2:12 a.m., one of which has since died.
Witness says police shot suspect in back while hands were up
It was Aurora Police who shot and killed a car theft suspect Saturday afternoon. Denver Police are now handling the investigation into whether that shooting was justified.Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aurora Police approached two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a gas station on East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way."As they were making contact with those individuals one of the suspects ran," says Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.Denver Police say Aurora officers pursued that suspect North across Alameda."He got to a fence and turned and confronted the officers, produced a weapon and threatened the officers. At this time we...
FBI searches for Empty Promise Bandit ID'd as Jack McMullen
The FBI continues its search for the so-called Empty Promise Bandit. The agency has also identified the bank robber as Jack Jordan McMullen. The FBI has teamed up with the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Denver and Englewood police departments to find McMullen, 33. He is believed to be responsible for multiple bank robberies in the Denver metro area, including one attempted bank robbery. No weapons were seen in any of the incidents, however, he threatened a weapon in one robbery. McMullen is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-11, with a thin build and light brown hair cut short or shaved. He is known to be transient. Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
Man fatally shot in Commerce City
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was fatally shot in a Commerce City field Sunday evening, the Commerce City Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened in a field in the area of East 64th Avenue and Interstate 270....
KRDO
Douglas County teen faces multiple charges after leading deputies on chase, crashing into house
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A teenager faces multiple charges after leading deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on a chase through Highlands Ranch that ended in her crashing into a house. Friday around 10:23 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call from a large gathering of people....
Restaurant fed up with crime invests in security cameras
One Denver restaurant is showing security video and offering a reward to catch a thief that's been targeting their parking lot for repeated car thefts. Adelita's has a sign on the door that reads, "Bringing the heart and soul of Mexico to South Broadway." But something else has been coming to this area: crime.The restaurant's general manager Victor Ayala walked by the broken glass in the parking lot on Monday and referred to his relatively new security devices, "From the cameras, it looks like he came from that alley." The video posted on Instagram shows a man with a rock smashing the...
1310kfka.com
Greeley officers hospitalized after fentanyl exposure
Two Greeley police officers were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl. Greeley officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with two men sleeping inside it on the 5100 block of 11th Street last week on September 19. Officers said Adam Martinez and Troy Grajeda tried to flee in the stolen vehicle, but then began smoking inside it. Officers convinced the duo to voluntarily surrender. Shortly after their arrests, the officers experienced physiological symptoms of fentanyl exposure. They were treated and released from the hospital and have since returned to duty. Martinez was charged with unlawful possession of drugs and criminal impersonation while Grajeda was charged with vehicle theft.
