Aurora, CO

9News

Man shot by police died by suicide, coroner says

AURORA, Colo. — A man who was shot by Aurora Police officers in Denver on Saturday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Office of the Medical Examiner said. The shooting happened in the area of East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way, which is in Denver near the border with Aurora.
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Highlands Ranch man faces child assault allegations

A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
9NEWS

Girl banged on school windows for help after fighting off attacker

THORNTON, Colorado — The parents of a man accused of trying to abduct a 10-year-old girl identified him as the suspect and described him to Thornton Police as "violent and possibly having mental health issues." Diego Gettler was arrested Monday in connection with Friday's attempted abduction of a 10-year-old...
THORNTON, CO
KJCT8

Affidavit Custody dispute led to fatal police shooting

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — A man accused of killing a suburban Denver police officer who was responding to a family disturbance says he did not know law enforcement was at the scene when he started shooting, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday. Sonny Almanza, 31, told investigators he...
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect accused of trying to kidnap 10-year-old in Thornton

A man accused of trying to kidnap a young student outside a school is in custody.Suspect Diego James Gettler, 28, was arrested on Monday in connection to a recent attempted child abduction in Thornton.According to Thornton Police Department's press release, Gettler was booked into Adams County Jail and faces a charge for Attempted Second-Degree Kidnapping. Gettler is accused of  trying to take a child at the STEM Launch education center on Pecos Street on Sept. 23. A 10-year-old girl reported a man grabbed her outside the school, and police say she resisted the attack, and the suspect ran.A mug shot won't be shared during the ongoing investigation at this time. Anyone with more information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).RELATED: Thornton Police release new pictures of alleged would-be child abductor and his car in attempt to locate him
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Witness says police shot suspect in back while hands were up

It was Aurora Police who shot and killed a car theft suspect Saturday afternoon. Denver Police are now handling the investigation into whether that shooting was justified.Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aurora Police approached two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a gas station on East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way."As they were making contact with those individuals one of the suspects ran," says Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.Denver Police say Aurora officers pursued that suspect North across Alameda."He got to a fence and turned and confronted the officers, produced a weapon and threatened the officers. At this time we...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

FBI searches for Empty Promise Bandit ID'd as Jack McMullen

The FBI continues its search for the so-called Empty Promise Bandit. The agency has also identified the bank robber as Jack Jordan McMullen. The FBI has teamed up with the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Denver and Englewood police departments to find McMullen, 33. He is believed to be responsible for multiple bank robberies in the Denver metro area, including one attempted bank robbery. No weapons were seen in any of the incidents, however, he threatened a weapon in one robbery. McMullen is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-11, with a thin build and light brown hair cut short or shaved. He is known to be transient. Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

Man fatally shot in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was fatally shot in a Commerce City field Sunday evening, the Commerce City Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened in a field in the area of East 64th Avenue and Interstate 270....
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

Restaurant fed up with crime invests in security cameras

One Denver restaurant is showing security video and offering a reward to catch a thief that's been targeting their parking lot for repeated car thefts. Adelita's has a sign on the door that reads, "Bringing the heart and soul of Mexico to South Broadway." But something else has been coming to this area: crime.The restaurant's general manager Victor Ayala walked by the broken glass in the parking lot on Monday and referred to his relatively new security devices, "From the cameras, it looks like he came from that alley." The video posted on Instagram shows a man with a rock smashing the...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley officers hospitalized after fentanyl exposure

Two Greeley police officers were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl. Greeley officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with two men sleeping inside it on the 5100 block of 11th Street last week on September 19. Officers said Adam Martinez and Troy Grajeda tried to flee in the stolen vehicle, but then began smoking inside it. Officers convinced the duo to voluntarily surrender. Shortly after their arrests, the officers experienced physiological symptoms of fentanyl exposure. They were treated and released from the hospital and have since returned to duty. Martinez was charged with unlawful possession of drugs and criminal impersonation while Grajeda was charged with vehicle theft.
GREELEY, CO

