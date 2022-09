Week 4 provided two great quarterback duels in a couple of key games. In Winston-Salem at Truist Field, Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman dueled to a 51-45 overtime classic win for the Clemson Tigers. Uiagalelei completed 26 of 41 passing for 371 yards and five touchdown passes and Hartman completed 20 for 29 passing for 337 yards and six touchdowns.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO