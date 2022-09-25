A Tennessee songwriter wrote the new anthem for the U.S. Space Force. It’s getting mixed reviews online.

Read full article on original website
Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs
Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album
Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Blake Shelton’s Huge Tour Announcement: ‘Here We Go’
Blake Shelton is hitting the road again and his fans couldn’t be more excited! The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, just announced new dates for his ‘Back to the Honky Tonk Tour’ and will play 18 shows across the US next winter, as his commitments for The Voice with fellow judge and wife Gwen Stefani kept him busy and away from touring this fall.
Shania Twain Signs With Republic Nashville, Releases First Single in Five Years, ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
After being with Mercury Nashville since the beginning of her recording career in the early 1990s, Shania Twain has a new label home, Republic Nashville, and a new song and video to go with the switch — “Waking Up Dreaming,” her first official single in five years. It’s not just a new label for her — it’s a new label to everyone, as Twain’s statement about the signing established that she is the debut artist for Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. “I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville,” Twain said. “I’m honored and excited to be the...
Behind the History and Meaning of the Song “Somebody That I Used To Know” by Gotye
What do you do when you break up with someone (especially in an ugly way)? When they become somebody, yes, that you “used to know”?. Do you distance yourself? Probably. Do you ignore them? Maybe. Do you forget their very existence because they’re the worst person on Earth? Ha!
