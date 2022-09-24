The Door County United swimming team looks to continue its dominating start to the season when it travels to Clintonville on Tuesday. The Door County United (DCU) girls high school swim team’s winning streak continued with their win at the Plymouth High School Invite on Saturday September 24th. Eight teams competed in the invite and DCU won it all with a total of 518 points. The second place team, Oregon High School, scored 510 points. DCU held the lead from the 3rd event of the meet until the 8th event. Then Oregon held the lead through the 10th event of the afternoon. By the 11th event, DCU only had a 10 point lead over Oregon. The 12th and final event of the afternoon was the 400 yard freestyle relay. Oregon’s relays were seeded higher than both of the DCU relays. DCU’s B relay, consisting of Natalia Michalski (SBHS), Isabella Jimenez Seyfer (SBHS), Caitlyn Hasenjager (SEV), and Chloe Bissen (SBHS) was originally seeded 9th and placed 4th overall. They assisted the team with 30 additional points which sealed the win for DCU. Sanya Wienke (SBHS) scored 33 points in her individual events alone, both of which were best times of the season as well. Danica Neville (SDHS) scored 29 points in her individual events, including a 3rd place finish overall in the 100 yard backstroke. Shambo Wienke (SBHS) was a last minute replacement for an injured swimmer. In her first varsity invite appearance she had her best time in the 200 yard freestyle this season, where she broke the 3 minute mark. The DCU swim team fought for this win at Plymouth and their efforts were well rewarded.

CLINTONVILLE, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO