Read full article on original website
Related
doorcountydailynews.com
Luxemburg-Casco soccer battles Little Chute at home
The Luxemburg-Casco soccer team looks to extend its point streak to four when it hosts Little Chute on Tuesday. The Spartans are 4-7-1 on the season, including 2-0-1 in their last three games. On September 22nd, Ethan Vandenhouten buried a Johan Amador pass to tie the match in a 1-1 tie against Marinette. Quentin Massart has five saves in the contest.
doorcountydailynews.com
DCU Swim team makes up meet against Clintonville
The Door County United swimming team looks to continue its dominating start to the season when it travels to Clintonville on Tuesday. The Door County United (DCU) girls high school swim team’s winning streak continued with their win at the Plymouth High School Invite on Saturday September 24th. Eight teams competed in the invite and DCU won it all with a total of 518 points. The second place team, Oregon High School, scored 510 points. DCU held the lead from the 3rd event of the meet until the 8th event. Then Oregon held the lead through the 10th event of the afternoon. By the 11th event, DCU only had a 10 point lead over Oregon. The 12th and final event of the afternoon was the 400 yard freestyle relay. Oregon’s relays were seeded higher than both of the DCU relays. DCU’s B relay, consisting of Natalia Michalski (SBHS), Isabella Jimenez Seyfer (SBHS), Caitlyn Hasenjager (SEV), and Chloe Bissen (SBHS) was originally seeded 9th and placed 4th overall. They assisted the team with 30 additional points which sealed the win for DCU. Sanya Wienke (SBHS) scored 33 points in her individual events alone, both of which were best times of the season as well. Danica Neville (SDHS) scored 29 points in her individual events, including a 3rd place finish overall in the 100 yard backstroke. Shambo Wienke (SBHS) was a last minute replacement for an injured swimmer. In her first varsity invite appearance she had her best time in the 200 yard freestyle this season, where she broke the 3 minute mark. The DCU swim team fought for this win at Plymouth and their efforts were well rewarded.
doorcountydailynews.com
Volleyball teams keep it within the conference Tuesday
The area's volleyball teams will be tangled with their fellow conference foes on Tuesday evening. In the Northeastern Conference, Luxemburg-Casco looks to continue its dual match success when it welcomes Freedom to town. The Packerland Conference features Kewaunee visiting Sturgeon Bay, Southern Door hosting NEW Lutheran, Gibraltar traveling to Algoma,...
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee tennis hosts Kiel
The Kewaunee tennis will bring its match home on Tuesday as it welcomes Kiel. Limited results have been found this season, but the Storm has been able to hold its own in the meets we have been able to find despite having a short roster. First matches begin at 4...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County United continues winning streak
The Door County United (DCU) girls high school swim team’s winning streak continued with their win at the Plymouth High School Invite on Saturday September 24th. Eight teams competed in the invite and DCU won it all with a total of 518 points. The second place team, Oregon High School, scored 510 points. DCU held the lead from the 3rd event of the meet until the 8th event. Then Oregon held the lead through the 10th event of the afternoon. By the 11th event, DCU only had a 10 point lead over Oregon. The 12th and final event of the afternoon was the 400 yard freestyle relay. Oregon’s relays were seeded higher than both of the DCU relays. DCU’s B relay, consisting of Natalia Michalski (SBHS), Isabella Jimenez Seyfer (SBHS), Caitlyn Hasenjager (SEV), and Chloe Bissen (SBHS) was originally seeded 9th and placed 4th overall. They assisted the team with 30 additional points which sealed the win for DCU. Sanya Wienke (SBHS) scored 33 points in her individual events alone, both of which were best times of the season as well. Danica Neville (SDHS) scored 29 points in her individual events, including a 3rd place finish overall in the 100 yard backstroke. Shambo Wienke (SBHS) was a last minute replacement for an injured swimmer. In her first varsity invite appearance she had her best time in the 200 yard freestyle this season, where she broke the 3 minute mark. The DCU swim team fought for this win at Plymouth and their efforts were well rewarded.
doorcountydailynews.com
Benesh inducted into WBCA Hall of Fame
The late Jim Benesh got his due over the weekend as he was officially inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Over a dozen friends and family members celebrated Benesh's legacy at the event's ceremony held in Wisconsin Dells. Benesh passed away in February after a battle...
whby.com
Green Bay police: officer violated policy in Dillon incident
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis says one of his officers violated department policy in an incident involving Packers star AJ Dillon at this summer’s soccer match at Lambeau Field. The officer was caught on video physically restraining Dillon on the field as the...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin gas prices move past national average
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Gas prices are on the rise in Green Bay, and Wisconsin drivers say the increase in prices is affecting how they travel. “I drove to work the other day and prices have gone up fifty cents since Friday morning,” said Steven Ryba, a Green Bay resident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whby.com
Gas prices soar in Northeast Wisconsin
CHICAGO — After several weeks of decline, gas prices increase significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.68 per gallon. That’s up 43 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average rose 42 cents to $3.74 a gallon. The national...
seehafernews.com
Acuity Insurance Promotes Three Employees
Three more employees at Acuity Insurance have been promoted. Stacy Blatz is promoted to Associate Actuary. Stacy started her Acuity career in June 2016 as an Actuarial Analyst. She has a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University where she minored in economics and majored in actuarial science – business. Stacy also holds the Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS) professional designation. She resides in Sheboygan Falls.
UPMATTERS
Demolition of former Menominee K-Mart expected soon
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – New life is coming to a Menominee property which has been vacant for years. Officials say Asbestos and other Brownfield abatement has been complete on the former K-Mart property. Since then, it has been unanimously approved by Menominee City Council and went through a public...
Fox11online.com
Two area rail projects receive grants from state
(WLUK) -- Rail improvement projects around the state are getting a boost, including two in Northeast Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced nearly $8 million in grants and loans for five freight rail improvement projects. The projects will lengthen rail spurs, install conveyance equipment, and increase storage capacity at Wisconsin facilities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc school board sets new policy on controversial topics
These below-average temperatures won't last all week. Some stations are back over $4/gallon. What's behind the jump... The police chief talks about the constant stress officers carry.
wearegreenbay.com
Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
News briefs: Settlement Bar to close; Green Bay revaluations cause sticker shock
GREEN BAY – After more than 44 years serving old-fashioned fried food and cold drinks to locals, tourists and travelers along Hwy. 57, The Settlement Bar, 3254 Bay Settlement Road, announced this week it will close its doors on Oct. 1. The turn-of-the-last-century building was listed for sale Monday...
doorcountydailynews.com
Pandemic, inflation brings change to lunchroom
School lunches are not like what you remember growing up or even what they were before the pandemic. In March 2020, food service at schools like Sturgeon Bay had to switch from serving students in a line to boxing them up for delivery during the summer. For the last two years, school lunches went from being free and reduced for those qualified to complimentary for all as students made their way back into the lunch room. So far this year, the lunchroom operates similarly to what it was before the pandemic, but some factors still linger. For starters, Sturgeon Bay School District Food Service Director Jenny Spude says the option to have a free breakfast as they have had for the last two years stuck around because of all of the positives that surround it.
matadornetwork.com
Why You Need to Plan a Trip to Door County, Wisconsin, the ‘Cape Cod of the Midwest’
Only about 30,000 people live in Door County Wisconsin, yet more than two million visitors a year typically journey to this spot on the peninsula between Lake Michigan and Green Bay. Some come in as part of a road trip from Chicago, while others travel from farther away to see what’s become known as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest.” Attracted to the region’s many parks, outdoor activities, beautiful shorelines, art scene, and local food culture, most tourists make their way to Door County in the late summer and early fall.
milwaukeeindependent.com
A lack of local loyalty: Why Oshkosh Corp highlights trend by companies to fleece hometowns for subsidies
Despite tens of millions in state and local government incentives, the Wisconsin company is steering billions of dollars of work away from its namesake city. The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents.
WLUC
Menominee River nomination for National Register of Historic Places could impact Back Forty Mine, private landowners
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Parts of the Menominee River could soon be on the National Register of Historic Places. This comes after a decision by the Michigan State Historic Preservation Review Board on Friday. The site is near the proposed Back Forty Mine in Menominee County. Ancient land from...
doorcountydailynews.com
Griffon String Quartet to perform with Civic Symphony of Green Bay
You will see the Griffon String Quartet play with a lot more than just four people in Green Bay next month. The performing arts group, featuring Roy Meyer and Peter Miliczky on violin, Madlen Breckbill on viola, and Sarah Hansen on cello, will perform with the Civic Symphony of Green Bay for three musical pieces at a concert. They will also perform an arrangement written for a quartet at the performance. Midsummer’s Music Executive Director Allyson Fleck says it is a tremendous opportunity for the Griffon String Quartet to showcase their skills in front of a new audience and situation.
Comments / 0