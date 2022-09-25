Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
herdzone.com
Marshall Swimming and Diving Announces 2022-23 Schedule
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University swimming and diving team announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday. "We are excited about our schedule and the opportunities we have to race multi-day competitions," Herd swimming and diving head coach Ian Walsh said. "It has been nice to get a fair amount of training in before we begin competing. Entering a new conference is always exciting and we are eager to see some of our conference members in West Lafayette at our mid-season invitational. Our women love to race and we are excited to kick things off for our 2022-2023 season up in Morgantown next month."
herdzone.com
Herd Women’s Golf Finishes Fifth at Grandover Fall Classic
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Marshall University women's golf team finished fifth at the Grandover Fall Classic in Greensboro, North Carolina. Sophomore Emily McLatchey finished tied for fifth, shooting a two-over par (74) on Tuesday. "Really proud of the girls!" Herd women's golf coach Brooke Burkhammer said. "We had a...
voiceofmotown.com
Update on WVU Football Recruiting
Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
herdzone.com
Herd Tennis Closes out Action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University tennis team finished action on Sunday at Thunder in the Mountains in Charleston, West Virginia, at the Kanawha Rec Center. Freshmen Johanna Strom and Andjela Lopicic along with sophomore Ruby Fraser took their contests as the Herd concluded the tournament with singles action against Cincinnati.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
herdzone.com
Herd Men’s Soccer Moves to Third in Tuesday’s United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's soccer team (5-1-1) moved up to third in Tuesday's (September 27) United Soccer Coaches top 25 poll after a 1-0 win in the Mountain State Derby on Saturday over WVU. The Herd has been in the top 25 rankings every week since...
herdzone.com
Women’s Golf Heads to Greensboro for Grandover Fall Classic
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women's golf team heads to Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Grandover Classic, hosted by UNCG, beginning Monday. Dates: Sept. 26 (36 holes) and 27 (18 holes) Place: Greensboro, North Carolina. Course: Grandover Women's East (par-72 with 6155 yardage) Live Stats: GolfStat. Teams (13):...
herdzone.com
Marshall Volleyball Hosts EKU for Non-Conference Finale
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (6-7) returns to the Cam Henderson Center Tuesday as it hosts the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 6 p.m. for its final non-conference contest of the regular season. PROMOTION. Tuesday is Student-Athlete Night. Free pizza will be provided to student-athletes and coached...
Daily Athenaeum
What’s changed for WVU’s defense after two straight wins?
Despite opening the season allowing more than 30 points to Pittsburgh and Kansas, West Virginia football has flipped the script defensively. So, what has changed for the Mountaineers?. Now ranked 23rd in the NCAA, West Virginia’s defense has made great strides in its past two victories, restricting both Towson and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Basketball Officially Starts Preparation For 2022-23 Season
Monday marks the first official day of practice for college basketball teams. As West Virginia begins their preparation for the 2022-23 season, let’s take a quick look at the new faces and roles for the Mountaineers. Returning Players: Kedrian Johnson, Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson, Jamel King, James Okonkwo. Transfer...
WBOY
Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
voiceofmotown.com
With A Tough Schedule And A New Roster, How Will The 2022-23 Basketball Team Look
With a completely new roster for the 2022-23 Basketball Season, the Mountaineers look to improve from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Last year, WVU went 16-17 (4-14) ending its season to 6th ranked Kansas (the eventual National Champions) in the second round of the Big 12 tournament. This year, things SHOULD be much different.
Metro News
Simpson resigns from position as Trinity football coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Trinity’s football team has experienced a solid start to the 2022 season by winning three of its first four games. If the Warriors are to maintain and build on their success the remainder of this season, they’ll have to do so with a new head coach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
voiceofmotown.com
Shocking Facts About Neal Brown’s Tenure as the Head Coach of the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has had a tumultuous first three seasons and four games of his career as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His arrival in Morgantown had so much promise, but unfortunately he has not yet lived up to expectations or to the precedent set by his predecessors (Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen, namely).
Week 6 high school football rankings
It's week six of the West Virginia high school football season, and below is a list of the top ten rankings for every class.
WDTV
Bridgeport designated “StormReady” ahead of Hurricane Ian
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hurricane Ian is roaring towards Florida and the effects of it, while diminished are likely to be felt here in North-Central West Virginia. It comes as the city of Bridgeport was just awarded a special designation. 5′s John Blashke explains. For the past year Bridgeport...
Living History: Where to see WWII-era LST-325 in the river
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The last visitors stepped onto the LST-325 in Charleston at 5 p.m., and once their tour is over, the ship will get ready to head to her next destination. The crew says once the final group of visitors steps off the ship, preparations to set sail back down the Kanawha River […]
WDTV
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
WDTV
Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Another movie was set to be filmed in North Central West Virginia. JCFilms planned to shoot its next film in Buckhannon. President of JCFilms, Jason Campbell, invited the community to the Buckhannon Safety Building to talk about the company’s upcoming film and how they can help.
meigsindypress.com
Pomeroy Woman Indicted by Gallia County Grand Jury
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in September 2022 and returned indictments against multiple individuals incuding one from Meigs County. Michelle D. Woodyard, 45, of Pomeroy, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.
Comments / 0