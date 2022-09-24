Youngstown, OH Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Read full article on original website
James Schneider
2d ago
It’s poor because of the democrats who run it are robbing us blind
6
California Palms sells for second time in 2 weeks
The former California Palms hotel-turned drug rehabilitation center has sold for the second time in two weeks.
JobsNOW: Citywide hiring event scheduled
There's a big hiring event next week in Youngstown hosted by the city. It's put together by Youngstown Works, which wants to help job seekers find an opportunity.
ideastream.org
New poll finds Stark County residents less satisfied with the county as a place to live
A new poll finds that Stark County residents are less satisfied with the county as a place to live. The annual Stark County Community Pulse Report conducted by the Center for Marketing and Opinion Research (CMOR) looks at the quality of life in the county and assesses community needs. This...
United Way has new home in Trumbull County
There's a new home for the United Way of Trumbull County.
Former union steelworkers reunite 10 years after plant shutters
ough it's been 10 years since the doors of Republic Steel shut for good, some former employees and union members said their fight for the rights of the American Worker isn't over.
Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor.
YSU students protest possible department cuts
A protest took place on Monday on Youngstown State University's campus.
whbc.com
Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
Local St. Vincent de Paul sees more people requesting help
Society of St. Vincent De Paul in Trumbull County hosted its first Friends of the Poor Walk/Run on Saturday.
WFMJ.com
Feds seek house arrest for Mercer mom Capitol riot suspect
Inadequate cell phone coverage is thwarting the latest efforts by federal authorities to keep tabs on the whereabouts of a Mercer County woman charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot. Just days after a federal judge approved a request by prosecutors to monitor Rachel Powell’s location using GPS,...
cityofmentor.com
If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
Mercy Health hiring event combats staff shortage
On Saturday, it held a hiring open house at St. Elizabeth Youngstown. Around 300 people pre-registered for the event.
thecentersquare.com
Pittsburgh schools to partner with nonprofit with ties to Obamas on student-led voting initiative
(The Center Square) – Pittsburgh Public Schools is looking to partner with a nonprofit headed by high-level former Obama administration officials to implement a program created by former First Lady Michelle Obama to get students involved in political activities, including voter registration drives. A critic of the partnership said...
Group celebrates women’s equality in Warren
A group of women gathered at a winery in Warren to celebrate women's equalit
Ohio dog found with bullet wound in head
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is getting a dog medical help after he was found with a bullet wound in his head.
wksu.org
Trailblazers show what's possible when it comes to restoring the Mahoning River
It’s never been easier to get on the Mahoning River. That’s because people like Chuck Miller and Vickie Davanzo got there first. When it comes to having fun on the Mahoning River, I’m late to the party. Despite the river’s reputation for having been one of the...
WFMJ.com
Columbiana Co. Health District giving away Pack n Plays to eligible parents
The Columbiana County General Health District will be giving away Pack n Play cribs later this week. The District announced that parents who are eligible for WIC and have a child weighing under 30 pounds can pick up a free Pack n Play on Thursday. District officials will be in...
Mercer County woman celebrates 112th birthday
Generations of nieces, nephews and grandchildren gathered at St. Paul's Senior Living Community to celebrate Naomi Whitehead.
Local, popular bar/dance hall to become car dealership
One of the area's oldest and most popular bars and dance halls will become a used car dealership.
12 on list to fill empty Youngstown School Board seat
There is a list of 12 people who have applied to fill an empty Youngstown School board seat recently made vacant by the resignation of Dawn Turnage.
