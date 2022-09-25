ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Albuquerque, NM
College Sports
Local
Louisiana College Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Albuquerque, NM
Football
City
Baton Rouge, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU women's golf places fourth at Mason Rudolph Championships

The LSU women’s golf team secured a fourth place finish at the Mason Rudolph Championships Sunday at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin Tennessee. For the second straight day of the tournament, the Tigers posted a 6-under par round of 282, its fifth under par round in its first six rounds this season to finish the tournament at 3-under par 861 (297-282-282). The Bulldogs of Mississippi State finished strong to win the tournament with a three-day total of 19-under par 845 (284-280-281), four shots better than Arizona at 15-under 849 and host Vanderbilt in third at 14-under 850. The Tigers were also five shots clear of fifth place Auburn, which finished at 866.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU's offense explodes for 633 total yards in shut out win over New Mexico

LSU could not have built up any more momentum heading into SEC play following its loss to Florida State. After they picked up a big in-conference win over Mississippi State, the Tigers' matchup with New Mexico allowed them to experiment, find out what works and give players their confidence back as they head into conference play.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Men's Basketball Notebook: Leadership roles, freshman and attitude towards NCAA sanctions

While the college men’s basketball season is still over a month away, that doesn’t mean we can’t start getting excited for it. With the team’s first official practice being this Wednesday, Matt McMahon held a press conference; discussing the prospect of working with a team featuring 13 new members, what the next six weeks of preparation will hold, team dynamics, leadership; and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

People behind the patents: LSU professors patent, explain innovative solutions to modern problems

LSU ranked 93 out of 100 universities granted U.S. utility patents in a recent report by the National Academy of Inventors and the Intellectual Property Owners Association. LSU professors have inventions patented in various fields across the university, including from the chemistry, biology and engineering department. Additionally, the university and student researchers allow professors to research their ideas and test them out before getting them approved by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
LSU Reveille

Opinion: Students need more exercise than just walking around campus

College students, rushing from class to class, get plenty of steps in on LSU’s sprawling campus. Nevertheless, walking can’t be a student’s only form of exercise. According to the Better Health Channel, some benefits of exercising include lowering cholesterol, reducing your risk of a heart attack and lowering your risk of diabetes. Exercise also can uplift your mood and distract you from your daily worries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

This Week in Baton Rouge: Wellness activities, Halloween crafts and free museum admission

If you need a mental break, wellness week activities include meditation, yoga, tarot readings, and many other peaceful activities. Wellness Week is a three-day event hosted by Sofia on Campus, a holistic health and alternative wellness organization. Activities begin on Monday, Sept. 26 and last from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Registration is required, but the events are free. You can register ahead of time on Eventbrite.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy