fishstripes.com

How every 2022 Marlins draft pick performed in first professional season

With the 2022 MiLB season wrapping up, the Marlins have gotten their first glimpse of 19 newly drafted players. Although some saw much less action than others, the second half of the season featured potential late-round gems, a few underperformers, and a lot of pitchers with control issues. Here’s how everyone fared in their first taste of professional baseball.
MIAMI, FL
fishstripes.com

MIA 6, NYM 4; Marlins Throw Wrench in NL East Title Race

Calling all Mets fans: Winning the National League East just got a tad harder. The Mets gave up their lead on the division with a loss to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, while the Atlanta Braves won their game in Washington. The Braves and Mets are now tied for the division with seven games left in the regular season.
QUEENS, NY

