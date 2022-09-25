ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Oregon gubernatorial candidates clash over guns, abortion

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed Tuesday over gun control, abortions and other hot-button issues at an in-person debate, just six weeks before election day. Democratic nominee and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek set the tone earlier Tuesday by...
OREGON STATE
Post Register

Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
KALISPELL, MT
Post Register

Record heat expected tomorrow

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A cold front will approach Western Idaho on Thursday. As usual, temperatures always want to warm ahead of a front as the Low triggers a south flow. Air moving in from the south is warmer that air moving in from the north. The end result will be near record highs tomorrow as we approach the low 90’s! That’s going to be an attention getter. But in this case, the warm temperatures are expected to cool significantly by Thursday.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, UT
College Sports
Local
Nevada Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Local
Utah College Sports
Logan, UT
Football
City
Logan, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Logan, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
Local
Nevada College Sports
City
Paradise, NV
Post Register

University of Idaho responds to email sent to staff

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The University of Idaho's general counsel sent out a memo last Friday to all staff warning that employees could be fired or face legal consequences if they "promote," abortion in the classroom. In the wake of Roe v Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court, Idaho joined several other states in banning abortions. In a separate law, Idaho also bans the use of public funds to promote abortion and individuals can face legal ramifications under the law.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies to just shy of Category 5 storm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (TND) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified overnight and sat just shy of a Category 5 storm Wednesday morning along Florida's southwest coast. Winds were topping out at 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Some gusts were tracked at 190 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
Post Register

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
FLORIDA STATE
Post Register

Wrecks claim one life, injure eight

One man died and eight other people were injured in four separate wrecks in East Idaho over the weekend, according to news releases from local authorities. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot in a 12:55 a.m. Sunday wreck, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
BLACKFOOT, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy