Post Register
Oregon gubernatorial candidates clash over guns, abortion
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed Tuesday over gun control, abortions and other hot-button issues at an in-person debate, just six weeks before election day. Democratic nominee and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek set the tone earlier Tuesday by...
Post Register
Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
Post Register
California man arrested transporting 12 pounds of marijuana to eastern Idaho
A California man was arrested Monday after he reportedly admitted to transporting more than 12 pounds of marijuana to eastern Idaho. Loren Ralph Denny, 53, also reportedly told an Idaho State Police trooper he grew the marijuana himself and brought it with him while looking to move into Blackfoot.
Post Register
Record heat expected tomorrow
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A cold front will approach Western Idaho on Thursday. As usual, temperatures always want to warm ahead of a front as the Low triggers a south flow. Air moving in from the south is warmer that air moving in from the north. The end result will be near record highs tomorrow as we approach the low 90’s! That’s going to be an attention getter. But in this case, the warm temperatures are expected to cool significantly by Thursday.
Post Register
University of Idaho responds to email sent to staff
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The University of Idaho's general counsel sent out a memo last Friday to all staff warning that employees could be fired or face legal consequences if they "promote," abortion in the classroom. In the wake of Roe v Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court, Idaho joined several other states in banning abortions. In a separate law, Idaho also bans the use of public funds to promote abortion and individuals can face legal ramifications under the law.
Post Register
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies to just shy of Category 5 storm
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (TND) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified overnight and sat just shy of a Category 5 storm Wednesday morning along Florida's southwest coast. Winds were topping out at 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Some gusts were tracked at 190 mph.
Post Register
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
Post Register
Wrecks claim one life, injure eight
One man died and eight other people were injured in four separate wrecks in East Idaho over the weekend, according to news releases from local authorities. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot in a 12:55 a.m. Sunday wreck, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
