Lima, OH Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Lima OH (WLIO) - A nationwide organization that supports victims of violent crimes and their families is trying to get a chapter started in the area. The Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice has 5,000 members in Ohio and has chapters in the bigger cities, now they want to move to smaller cities like Lima. CSSJ hosts activities that promote healing in communities but also become advocates for new laws to help victims and people who have lost loved ones to violent crimes.

