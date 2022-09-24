Read full article on original website
Related
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range
Two valuation-based indicators have a successful track record of calling bear market bottoms.
Motley Fool
2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Software stocks have plunged this year on a range of concerns. Okta is down 80%, but still has a huge growth opportunity in identity software. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
2 Stocks to Buy Near Their 52-Week Lows
Let's not forget one of the first rules of investing: Buy low.
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The best-known growth ETF money manager is making moves. Let's check out her shopping list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
altcoinbuzz.io
Top 5 Crypto Coins Set to EXPLODE Post Cardano Vasil Hardfork
We may be neck deep in bear market blues but that does not mean crypto development has halted. Cardano is on the verge of a historic upgrade. Not as big as Merge but this could supercharge ADA’s price action. Not only ADA but some of the Insane potential project buildings on top of ADA could explode soon after this upgrade.
Amazon Stock: Should You Buy It in September 2022?
Like practically all investors, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report shareholders have experienced the market’s violent ups and downs in recent years. The e-commerce behemoth's stock skyrocketed in 2020, stayed flat in 2021 (tanking both the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite), and plunged in the first half of 2022.
Microsoft, Google, Meta Have All Dropped Below June Lows But These 2 Big Tech Stocks Are Holding Up
Most big techs are now trading below their June lows, dragged by macro concerns, which have not spared the broader market either. Techs have led the market sell-off once again and this is evident from their relative underperformance versus the broader market. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK is...
u.today
MEXC Users Surpass 10M, and a New Futures Trading Fee Deduction Is Launched
On Sept. 26, MEXC, the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform, announced that the number of platform users had surpassed 10 million. At the same time, MEXC also launched a new MX Token fee deduction scheme: Users can use the MX Token to deduct the fee for futures trading and can enjoy a 10% discount on spot trading. During the period from 10:00 on Sept. 26 to 10:00 on Oct. 2 (UTC+8), MEXC will also launch an event where futures traders can share a 20,000-Tether (USDT) bonus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin price falls below US$19,000, ETH down, XRP continues to rise
Bitcoin traded below the US$19,000 mark in early Monday trading in Asia after fluctuating around the resistance level all week. Ethereum and most other tokens in the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization lost ground. XRP once again defied broader market forces and was up on the day. Fast facts.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts Ethereum (ETH) Bottom, Rules Out One Outcome for Bitcoin (BTC)
Billionaire Mike Novogratz is predicting Ethereum (ETH) is near the bottom after its successful merge upgrade earlier this month. In a new CNBC interview, the CEO of Galaxy Digital praises the Ethereum merge and makes a bottom price prediction, while also ruling out a “catastrophic fall” in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).
coinjournal.net
Top penny cryptocurrencies to watch by the end of September
A Bloomberg analyst has stated that Bitcoin recently traded at its steepest discount ever. This is collaborated by multiple industry players who believe that Bitcoin is either trading at the bottom or is very close to the bottom. If this view holds true, then it could be a good time to start buying Bitcoin. It also means it’s time to start shopping for high-potential altcoins since altcoins tend to outperform Bitcoin in market rallies.
CNBC
Bitcoin slides back under $19,000 as stocks fall deeper into bear market
Bitcoin briefly topped $20,000 on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in the more than a week, but is still struggling to break out of its tight trading range. With another U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate out the way, traders may be positioning themselves for a peak in U.S. dollar strength, which would be positive for bitcoin, one analyst said.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
coinjournal.net
Cosmos price prediction: Is ATOM a good crypto to buy today?
Cosmos price moved sideways on Tuesday as investors focus on the latest update by the developers. ATOM was trading at $14.45, which was slightly below last weekend’s high of $16.91. It has risen by more than 156% from the lowest level this year, giving it a market cap of more than $4.2 billion.
AOL Corp
JPMorgan analyst drops COIN price target, saying “falling cryptocurrency markets will pressure the stock price”
JPMorgan’s North American equity team is lowering its price target for shares of Coinbase Global from $78 to $60 for December. The publicly listed crypto exchange draws the majority of its revenue from U.S. crypto trading levels, meaning its third and fourth quarter earnings hinge on crypto trading interest.
u.today
Crypto Mogul Wants to Buy Distressed Assets from Bitcoin Miners
Jihan Wu of Bitmain fame is looking to buy the distressed assets of Bitcoin miners at a discount, according to a Tuesday report by Bloomberg. The cryptocurrency tycoon has created a new $250 million fund for that purpose. Wu plans to raise the majority of the aforementioned sum from outside...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Drops Below $19K, S&P 500 Falls to new YTD Low, DXY Goes Above 114
On Tuesday (September 27), as the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) went above 114 for the second time this week, it once again brought intense sell pressure on risk-on assets such as crypto and stocks. Wikipedia says the U.S. Dollar Index” (DXY)—designed, maintained, and published by ICE (Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.)—is an...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Warnings for Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC) and One Additional Altcoin
A widely followed crypto analyst is issuing fresh warnings for a trio of altcoins as the markets attempts to recover from a lengthy downtrend. The pseudonymous trader known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,000 Twitter followers that layer-1 blockchain Avalanche (AVAX) and Ethereum (ETH) scaling solutions Polygon (MATIC) and Optimism (OP) are primed to see downswings.
coinjournal.net
Crypto exchange Gate.io lists DeFiChain’s DFI token on its platform
DeFiChain’s DFI token is now live on Gate.io, making it easier for more investors to gain access to the token. DeFiChain announced on Monday, September 26th, that its DFI token has been listed on the Gate.io cryptocurrency exchange. In a press release shared with Coinjournal, the team said this...
decrypt.co
Robinhood Taps Polygon Over Ethereum for Its Web3 Wallet Beta Launch
The trading app tapped Polygon for its “scalability, speed, low network fees, and robust developer ecosystem,” a Robinhood representative said. Robinhood announced the launch of its beta Web3 wallet, giving 10,000 waitlisted customers the ability to participate in the wallet’s testing phase. The application, which is solely...
Comments / 0